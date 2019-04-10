RH: Marching To A Different Tune - Shorts Risk Being Put To The Sword, Again

Gary Friedman's approach to marketing and finances can be quite confronting, and not without risk - nevertheless, shorts who would bring RH down risk being put to the sword, again.

Back in the days of the dot.com boom, we were told P/E ratios no longer mattered - Price to Sales was all that mattered. That came to a rude end.

RH: Investment Thesis

Source: RH

What gives me considerable confidence in RH (RH) is their ability to meet and beat guidance. I also like their focus on bottom line profit rather than pushing sales at any cost. Back on December 31, I put together some projections to get an idea of what RH's FY-2018 full year results might look like. The projections included both an income statement, a balance sheet, and cash flows to see how RH might get together the $350MM for repayment of convertible notes falling due in 2019, and the $320MM due in 2020. The results of the exercise gave me comfort RH could meet its $350MM 2019 note repayments in cash. TABLE 1 below shows my estimated income statement, together with FY-2018 actual results and also FY-2017 for comparison.

TABLE 1

From TABLE 1, it can be seen the actual FY 2018 GAAP net income came in at $150.6MM versus my estimate of $171MM. The difference of ~$20MM below my estimate is easily explained, being primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge of ~$32MM I had not allowed for, offset in part by ~$10MM higher income from operations. The impairment charge is excluded from net income on a non-GAAP basis, and the actual non-GAAP result of $223.7MM was very close to my estimate of $221.2MM. I believe it is a better measure of management performance to compare results to guidance than comparing to prior corresponding periods. On this basis, RH has shown they can set goals and manage to achieve those goals.

The Importance Of Gross Profit Margin

Compared to 2017, RH increased revenue by 2.7% and gross profit margin by 5.1 percentage points from 34.8% to 39.9%. Despite the low revenue growth, the increased gross profit margin resulted in gross profit growing by 17.9%. This magnification effect, due increased gross profit margin, is seen in income from operations, which grew a massive 120.3% over FY 2017, despite the low revenue growth of 2.7%. Put another way, if gross profit margin had remained at FY 2017 level of 34.8%, income from operations in FY 2018 would have come in $130MM lower, at $159MM, rather than the $289MM achieved.

Increasing Revenues Is Important For Sustained Growth

RH believe there is room to further increase gross profit margin, but there will be an upper limit to this. So, increasing revenues is important for sustained growth. Excerpted from guidance included with release of FY 2018 results in 8-K filed with SEC on March 28, 2019 -

Adjusted net revenues in the range of $2.585 to $2.635 billion, an increase of 3% to 5%. Adjusted operating margins in the range of 12.7% to 13.3%. As previously mentioned, our plan is to accelerate our real estate transformation, opening 5 to 7 new Galleries per year, up from 3 to 5 per year. In the second half of fiscal 2019, we are planning to open 5 new Galleries, including Edina, MN, Charlotte, NC, Corte Madera, CA, San Francisco, CA, and Columbus, OH, all with our integrated hospitality offering. Due to the continued construction on Gansevoort Street, we have chosen to delay the opening of the The New York Guesthouse until spring of 2020. With the ongoing development of RH Hospitality, we are demonstrating that we can execute a profitable, high quality food and beverage experience across multiple markets while driving traffic into our Galleries that result in incremental revenues in our core business. While we still expect an approximate 50 basis point drag on our operating margins due to the initial start-up costs in fiscal 2019, we believe RH Hospitality is now a proven scalable business, and our plan is to increase the number of new Galleries with integrated restaurants, wine vaults, and barista bars going forward.

It would appear RH expect FY 2019 will be not dissimilar to FY 2018 with slightly higher, but still low revenue growth rate, and continuing improvement in margins. Earnings will be depressed by changes to accounting for leases, but this will not impact on cash flows. It is beyond 2019 that we should see significant growth in revenues and profits if RH successfully execute on their plans. Josh Arnold, in his excellent article, "RH Is Way Too Cheap", makes a case for RH trading at a P/E ratio of 20. TABLE 1 above shows indicative share prices at a range of P/E ratios applied to FY 2018 adjusted EPS (non-GAAP). At a P/E ratio of 20, the table indicates a share price of ~$170, far above the current price of $111.26 on April 9, 2019.

RH Balance Sheet - A Strange Beast

Instead of raising equity capital as it grows, RH has been using operating cash flows and leasing arrangements to fund expansion. Initially, borrowings have been used for working capital, and property, plant and equipment additions. But, for the most part, borrowings have ultimately been used to reduce paid in equity capital and retained earnings capital through share repurchases. This has led to the situation at end of FY 2018, despite solid earnings and no dividends, shareholders' funds are in deficit, and borrowings exceed the book value of net assets. The history leading up to this is displayed in TABLE 2 below.

TABLE 2

The History

The first convertible note issue was for $350MM in FY 2014. These are the notes that are convertible/repayable in 2019. At the end of that year, $229MM was held in cash. At the end of FY 2014, net assets employed in operations, excluding cash, totaled $758MM and shareholders' equity was $703MM. Following a further convertible note issue in FY 2016, net assets employed in operations, excluding cash, totaled $1,205MM, cash was $263MM and shareholders' equity was $920MM at year end. In FY 2017, $1,000MM was expended on share repurchases. Funding for this came primarily from existing cash, additional borrowings of $286MM secured over assets, and reductions in working capital. The effect of the share repurchases was to reduce shareholders' equity to a deficit of $7MM and cash balance to $18MM at year end. By the end of 3rd quarter 2018, earnings through November 3, 2018, had contributed to growing shareholders' equity from a deficit of $7MM to $32MM in funds. The equity would have been higher but for additional share repurchases of $145MM in the 9 months to November 3, 2018. In the final 3 months of FY 2018, earnings increased equity but were more than offset by a further $105MM of share repurchases. The net result was a shareholder deficit of $23MM at end of FY 2018 on February 2, 2019. It is noted the $32MM non-cash goodwill impairment charge contributed to this deficit.

RH: Unusual Balance Sheet Management

Net assets employed in the business, excluding cash, have gone from $757MM at end of FY 2014, to $1,205MM at end of FY 2016, and back to $894MM at end of FY 2018. This reduction in net assets employed has been achieved at the same time as achieving record profitability. RH deserves a plus for that. On the minus side, RH has become totally debt funded. The nature of the convertible notes is they are not secured over the assets of the company, and they have a zero interest rate. There has been a cost to these notes due to the costs of hedging protection at the time of issue. To repay the $350MM in notes due in 2019 would require issue of new convertible notes in a greater amount than $350MM, to cover hedging costs. RH has previously borrowed up to $285MM through interest bearing debt, secured over assets. This debt has been reduced to $58MM at end of FY 2018. It is highly certain that RH will take on additional secured interest bearing debt to repay in cash the $350MM in notes falling due in 2019. But for the $105MM expended on share repurchases in Q4-2018, the amount required to be borrowed would be that much less. The share repurchases in Q4-2018 were at an average share price $118.25. At current reduced share prices, there must be a great temptation to repurchase additional shares. RH by their share repurchase activities in Q4-2018 are sailing very close to the wind.

A $300MM Increase In RH Credit Facility Assures Repayment In Cash Of $350MM 2019 Notes

My concern at RH using cash for share repurchases has been relieved to some extent by RH's filing on April 5 of a "THIRD AMENDMENT TO ELEVENTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT". The amendments include increasing RH's borrowing limit by $300MM to $500MM. That provides RH with the means to repay the 2019 notes in cash and opportunistically repurchase additional shares at the current depressed share price. A major concern I still have is RH has no apparent means to finance repayment of the remaining 2 convertible note issues due in 2020 and 2023 if operating cash flows continue to be used to repurchase shares. I do intend to model RH earnings, cash flows, and balance sheets out to 2023, but that is a whole other exercise. I will also be looking at the potential benefits to RH from their hedging arrangements, if share repurchases succeed in pushing the share price above the $116.89 conversion price for the 2019 notes.

Repayment Of RH $350MM Convertible Notes Due 2019

As mentioned above, back on December 31, 2018, I completed balance sheet and cash flow projections to see how RH might come up with the $350MM required to repay the notes falling due in 2019. I have since compared the actual FY 2018 balance sheet to my projection, per TABLE 3 below.

TABLE 3

It is useful to understand the reasons for the difference of $364MM, between my projection of $369MM cash and RH actual cash of $5.8MM at end of FY 2018 on February 2, 2019. The details are provided in TABLE 4 cash flow summary below.

TABLE 4

Comments On Variances - RH FY 2018 Actual And Estimated Cash Flows

1. The $23.8MM increase in cash net income provides a permanent favorable improvement in cash.

2. The unfavorable $49.3MM for net capital expenditures is due deferral of sales of property to 2019. It is a timing difference only as per page 4 of 8-K filing dated March 28, 2018,

...the $50-$60 million in assets sales we anticipated closing during the quarter the timing of which were also impacted by the market volatility. We are currently reviewing multiple offers for our Yountville property at attractive cap rates, and expect to finalize the sale in the first half of this year. In addition, we are now being advised to maximize the sale price of our Edina Gallery by holding off on accepting offers for the property until the Gallery opens this fall, which means the transaction would close in the second half of 2019.

3. The unfavorable variance of $69.9MM for working capital is primarily due higher inventories, and lower accounts payable and deferred revenue, than estimated. Some explanation is provided in the 8-K,

Merchandise inventories increased slightly to $532 million as a result of lower sales during the quarter and an acceleration of receipts from the first quarter to the fourth quarter as vendors accelerated shipments ahead of Chinese New Year and potential increase in tariffs.

It is possible there will be reductions in working capital levels in line with the estimates in succeeding quarters.

4. Share repurchases unfavorable variance of $104.8MM. This represents a permanent reduction in cash that was not allowed for in the estimates.

5. Reduction in borrowings $163.8MM unfavorable effect on cash. This variance is easily reversed by taking down additional borrowings.

Of the overall $364MM cash lower than projected, the great majority is timing or similar difference, which can be recovered in subsequent quarters. Only a net ~$81MM is a permanent unfavorable variance, comprised of share repurchases $104.8MM offset by favourable cash net income of $23.8MM.

RH: Conclusions

For RH, FY 2019 will be a year of stabilization ahead of continuing expansion. Effective April 5, 2019, the company has an increased borrowing facility in place that is more than sufficient to redeem the $350MM of 2019 convertible senior notes by cash payment. It is almost certain the company will repurchase additional shares in its first quarter 2019. This may result in a short squeeze driving up the share price. RH appears to be well placed to meet all challenges throughout the course of FY 2019. I plan to do more work on the outlook for FY 2020 to FY 2023, through to the redemption of the 2023 convertible senior notes.

If you wish to be notified of future articles, please click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.