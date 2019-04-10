Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Dividend Cuts For Several PIMCO Funds

Most of the funds from the sector are traded at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them to our portfolio.

Definitely, the most important event was the dividend cut of PIMCO funds. At all, we were not surprised and it was a matter of time to see it.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with longer investment horizon, I still see dividend opportunities which are traded at high discounts. No doubt, the most important event from the past week was the dividend cut of PIMCO funds.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the price of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) remained in red territory after a slight bounce back from the Treasury yields. The reported drop was $0.45 which decreased the price of the index to $110.74 per share.

It is important to notice the fact that the main benchmark distributed its regular monthly dividend. For the month of March, the payout amount is $0.24 per share. So, as a generalization, I could say that the net change of the municipal bonds was the rounded amount of $0.22.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Source: Dividend.com

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Many funds from the sector announced their regular dividends. Among these were the Munis sponsored by:

Invesco

Eaton Vance

Massachusetts Financial Services

BlackRock

Delaware

Neuberger Berman Management Inc

Dreyfus

Amundi Pioneer

No doubt the most important event was for the changed dividends of several PIMCO funds:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PYN) $0.0355 and -$0.0068 change from the prior distribution.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) $0.0419 and -$0.0032 change from the prior distribution.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) $0.0507 and -$0.0052 change from the prior distribution.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) $0.0401 and -$0.0107 change from the prior distribution.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) $0.0530 and -$0.0040 change from the prior distribution.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

My first criterion is a statistical one. I use Z-score as a signal for undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector based on their deviations in the discount or the premium. A Z-score is a numerical measurement used in statistics of a value's relationship to the mean (average) of a group of values, measured in terms of standard deviations from the mean. If a Z-score is 0, it indicates that the data point's score is identical to the mean score.

Despite rising funds prices, we still have several of them which are traded at negative Z-scores. Of course, their statistical parameters are just slightly below 0 and we cannot talk about a significant statistical edge. My conclusion for the current market environment is that we cannot find interesting "Buy" opportunities based on the Z-score.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) continues to lead the ranking with its Z-score of -1.00 point. The fundamental reason for the decrease in the price could be found in the recent dividend cut. The management team decided to decrease the distribution in February from $0.0525 to $0.0425 per share in an attempt to improve the earnings coverage ratio of the fund. The net asset value of MAV was the worst performer on a weekly basis. It fell by 0.68%.

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

A fund is expected to trade between a Z-score of -2.00 points and +2.00 points for 95.5% of the time. So, when we see outliers, maybe there is temporary mispricing. In our case, we have plenty of closed-end funds traded above 2.00 points. Of course, the statistics is a powerful tool, but we should take into consideration other factors as well. For example, the changes in the fundamental environment and, more specifically, the changes in the interest rates and treasury yields.

It is difficult to say whether some of the Munis are overpriced at that moment, but to be honest, I do not want to have naked sell positions in such an upward trend. Therefore, if you believe in the power of the Z-score and you want to review the funds with the highest Z-scores as potential "Short" candidates, I suggest to trade them as arbitrage pairs.

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) has the highest Z-score of 3.30 points. Definitely, very high statistical value. To take a sell position, we are going to need another New York Muni to complete the pair trade. My recommendation is BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN). Currently, their yields are similar and the effective leverages of the portfolios are identical. The point here is that the Z-score of MYN is 1.60 points. As you see in the chart below, the prices of BQH and MYN have a strong correlation of 0.94-point but are traded at two standard deviations. In other words, if you lock these pair trade, you will play almost no risk game with the expectation that the normal spread between their prices should be restored.

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.28 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.16 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

For two consecutive weeks, all of the Munis reported increases in their net asset value. The last week was totally different and all of the net asset values remained in red territory. The above table represents the closed-end funds from the sector which has the biggest spread between the price and the net asset value.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) is one interesting opportunity which you may decide to review as a potential "Long" candidate. One of the highest discounts and still relatively low Z-score. The earning coverage ratio of the fund is 100.19% which is a positive indicator for the dividend and can be perceived аs margin of safety for the future distributions.

Source: CEFdata.com

A brief check of the portfolio shows that 98.36 of the investments are by issuers located in Pennsylvania and 41.37% of the assets are labeled as "A" rating. The current yield of MPA is 4.68%, while the yield on the net asset value is 4.09%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Even after the dividend cut, PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund, PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III, and PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III are still one of the funds which are traded at a high premium. This is not valid for the PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II which had the biggest dividend cut in percentage terms. We have already seen the changes from the prior distributions, but below, you can find them in percentage terms.

Fund New Dividend Change From Prior Distribution % Change PNF 0.053010 -0.00399 -7.53% PNI 0.040045 -0.010645 -26.58% PMX 0.050733 -0.005017 -9.89% PZC 0.04185 -0.00315 -7.53% PYN 0.03549 -0.00676 -19.05%

The average discount/premium of the sector is -6.33%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -6.56%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

This table could be a good explanation of why the market participants pay a premium for PIMCO funds. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. All of these good performers are traded at too high Z-scores and do not meet my requirements to review them.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.50% and the average yield on net asset value is 4.23%.

The recent dividend cuts in PIMCO funds is a clear message that even with a good management team, the funds work in a similar way. They earn from their investments and when the earnings are not enough high to cover the distributions, the reduction of the distribution seems unavoidable. So, the key point here is to have a good analysis and to pay attention to the earning/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance which are one of the main factors which can tell you the truth.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.4%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Below, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products. We remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting pair trades which you can review.

Note: This article was originally published on April 07, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.