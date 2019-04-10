USO: Is The Rally Over?

Investment thesis

Despite a healthy advance in US crude inventories, oil macro backdrop is untouched and provides strong tailwinds to the Unites States Oil Fund LP (USO), expected to head towards new yearly highs.

Since the beginning of the year, USO did a great job in replicating WTI spot oil (which is uninvestable) advancing 32.16%, whereas the American crude benchmark gained 38.38%. The delta is mainly explained by incurred costs and beta decay to replicate the underlying. More recently, the USO Fund performance rallied, amid improving oil fundamentals, led by OPEC+ supply curb and a healthy global crude demand.

USO - The United States Oil Fund LP

Source: Nasdaq

USO tracks the vagaries of US spot oil prices through near-month futures contracts on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark. While being one of the largest and most liquid instrument to get direct exposure to the vagaries of crude markets.

One drawback of USO is that it is particularly sensitive to short-term changes in spot prices, which can result in heavy roll costs, given its concentration on next-month future contract.

The current exposure of USO is as follows:

Besides, the fund is structured like a commodity pool, implying that long-term holder will be taxed on any gains even if they did not sell shares. Despite that, USO replicates effectively short-term moves in crude prices, while providing low incurred costs.

USO offers an expense ratio 0.84% and an average spread for the last 60-day of 0.08%, which are slightly above most of its small competitors (OIL, OILX and DBO). However, USO handles that with a huge asset base of $1.5B and a massive daily liquidity of $229.84m.

Crude and petroleum stocks

During the week, USO advanced marginally, in spite of American crude storage advancing for the second consecutive week and posting a surprising rise of 1.64% (w/w) to 449.5m barrels on the March 22-29 period. Concomitantly, Cushing inventories progressed slower, up 0.43% (w/w) to 47.13m barrels, EIA shows. With these concomitant extensions, US crude seasonality improves on a weekly basis, reducing its 5-year deficit to 4.4% or 20 918k barrels and enhancing its yearly surplus to 5.7% or 24 189k barrels.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

On the other hand, refining stocks dipped concurrently during the reported period and continue to evolve below the five-year average. Indeed, while gasoline storage lost 0.75% (w/w) to 236.8m barrels, distillates dipped further, down 1.53% (w/w) to 128.2m barrels. With persisting US refined storage deficit compared to the five-year mean and slower than normal refining utilization rates USO's support prolonged during the week.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

Meanwhile, US crude production levels continue to weigh on the advance of USO shares, following last's week steady advance, up 0.83% (w/w) to 12.2m barrels per day. Going forward, latest Baker Hughes oilrig count report shows a robust progression of online rigs operating in the country, indicating a new potential advance this week.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

Nevertheless, American oil balance eased significantly during the week, thanks to slowing exports, down 5.65% (w/w) to 2.72 barrels and strong net imports, up 10.56% to 4.04m barrels, offsetting crude output ramp up.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

Speculative positioning

Net speculative positioning on Nymex crude oil contracts continue to post strong builds, advancing 7.3%(w/w) to 481 361 contracts on the March 26 - April 2 period, whereas USO lifted 4.33% (w/w) to $13.01 per share. This has been the seventh consecutive advance in net spec length and this robust investor interest witnessed since mid-February has strongly sustained the advance of USO and WTI, advancing respectively 14.82% and 11.63%.

Source: CFTC

During the week, the progress of net spec positioning comes from the same catalysts as previous weeks. Indeed, while long bets continues to advance robustly, up 5.31% (w/w) to 590 312 contracts, short covering eased compared to last week, down only 2.66% (w/w) to 108 951 contracts. Given this advance, there are now on crude spot markets 4:1 bulls for every bear, which is highly positive for USO shares, given that it's the most liquid crude oil ETF of the market.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning on Nymex crude lifted 73.64% or 277 211 contracts, whereas the USO's YTD performance advanced 23.9% to $13.01 per share.

Fundamental developments

Since my last publication released on April 5, where I expressed my bullish view on crude oil markets, the fundamental picture has not significantly changed, despite the robust crude storage build posted during the week. According to the New York Fed, the cumulative weekly decomposition of oil prices indicates that since the beginning of the year, demand growth has meaningfully surpassed supply, providing a healthy support for the USO Fund.

Source: New York Fed

Nevertheless, going forward, investors should not be taken by surprise of USO's weakness in the coming weeks, given rising uncertainties concerning Russia/OPEC's output curb extend and new warning signs on global economic growth.

While these modifications may take few month to materialize, rising tensions in Libya and lifting uncertainty about the extension of US sanctions waivers on Iranian oil exports beyond May, could be the next catalyst lifting USO shares.

Besides, the WTI crude future curve further benefits USO shares, given that the acceleration of the backwardation pattern provides a better positive roll yield for the fund.

In spite of the surprising boost in US crude stocks and given strong net spec length builds and the slight macro backdrop advancement, I maintain my bullish view on USO and the fund to continue to post yearly highs for time being.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.