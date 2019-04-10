Cimpress N.V.: Can Share Price Achieve Higher Highs?

Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) currently trades at just over $83 a share. Analysts who follow this stock have an $87 share price earmarked for this stock. The share price went on a multi-year bull run before it topped out in March 2018 at well over $170 a share. Since then, shares have been in a sustained downtrend.

If we look at the chart below, we can see that we have a big down-gap in January that has yet to be filled. The down-gap took place on high selling volume. Therefore, since shares, as mentioned, have been in a sustained downtrend, this gap is most likely a measuring gap or an exhaustion gap. We need to do some investigating to find out which gap it is as both bring different ramifications to the table.

With respect to the measuring gap, this gap usually occurs around the mid-point of the move. Therefore, considering how Cimpress has been trading over the past 13 months, this would be a bearish set-up for this stock.

If we have an exhaustion gap in play, this would mean Cimpress' multi-month downtrend would be close to a bottom (bullish). We can also see from the chart that price printed lower lows in March. This can happen sometimes with exhaustion gaps as sellers slowly begin to exit their positions.

What we like to do is look at possible divergences and patterns to see if this gap is giving us a bullish or bearish setup. As we can see from the chart below, the RSI momentum oscillator has not given us any divergence when compared to price action. This means the selling momentum is still very much in play. Furthermore (when we have exhaustion gaps in play), the price usually turns over quickly and fills the gap it recently formed. Again, it is closing in on three months now and price is still nowhere near the bottom end of that gap.

With respect to the technical patterns that are currently in play, we can see that price has been undergoing continuous broadening formations which is a bearish pattern. In fact, it was this pattern that led to the down-gap back in January. Furthermore, since then, price seems to be undergoing another broadening formation. It will be interesting to see whether price can nullify this formation by convincingly breaking above the upper trend-line (blue line).

From the technicals, we would be swaying towards a bearish set-up here. Let's see if the financials can offer some bullish perspectives.

We have consistently stated that earnings drive stock prices forward. Therefore, if Cimpress, for example, was undergoing a bottoming formation, we should be seeing healthy earnings trends. On the contrary, earnings expectations for this fiscal year, for example, are down $0.52 over the past 3 months. The following year, we have a worse decline of $1.55 per share over the same time-frame. Suffice it to say, these trends do not offer much encouragement for share price gains in the months to come.

In saying this, we like to research companies when their forward-looking expectations are dire. A profitable company with an interesting valuation always merits more research. However, Cimpress trades with an earnings multiple of almost 60 and a book multiple of 20 approximately. These numbers are well outside "value" range. The high price to book ratio, in particular, demonstrates that sustained earnings growth may be difficult long term due to the clear lack of assets on the balance sheet at present.

Another metric that can impede earnings growth is the company's debt. In the company's December quarter, we can see that long-term debt increased to over $1 billion which was a sizable jump from $824 million in the September quarter. Cimpress now has $1.84 billion of liabilities on its balance sheet against a mere $128 million of equity. Higher debt has resulted in the firm's interest coverage ratio dropping to 2.22 which means a sizable chunk (almost half over the past 4 quarters) of the firm's operating profit has to service the company's debt.

Therefore, we believe it looks highly likely the gap in January is a measuring gap. Now, as mentioned, these gaps usually take place around the mid-point of the established long-term trend. This means we should see lower prices here in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CMPR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.