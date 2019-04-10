Roots: Much-Improved Result But Uncertainties Still Remain

Although Roots has several initiatives to help grow its business in the medium term, there are still near-term uncertainties in its business.

Investment Thesis

Roots (OTC:RROTF) delivered a much-improved Q4 2018 earnings with positive comparable sales growth. This was quite a contrast to its 13.4% decline in comparable sales in Q3 2018. However, there are still many uncertainties in its business as the company closed more stores than it opened in the past quarter. In addition, macroeconomic conditions appear to be less favorable in Canada than a few quarters ago. We think investors may want to wait on the sideline until better visibility.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Much-improved Q4 2018

Roots reported a much-improved Q4 2018 with comparable sales growth of 3.1% year over year (see chart below). It appears that its marketing strategy is achieving the result management wants to see. Investors may recall that Roots delivered poor Q3 2018 with comparable sales declined by 13.4% year over year. Positive comparable sales growth in Q4 2018 also helped Roots to increase its total sales. As can be seen from the table below, its total sales increased by C$802 thousand to C$130.8 million. This represented a growth rate of 0.6% year over year. In the same quarter, its gross margin improved to 59.9%. This was 160 basis points higher than Q4 2017's 58.3%.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

But uncertainties still remain

Despite a much-improved quarter, we think uncertainties still remain for the following reasons:

Root is closing more stores in Canada than opening

In Q4 2018, Roots closed four of its existing retail stores and completed renovations on one store in Canada. On the positive note, closing stores can be seen as positive as it shows management's willingness to close underperforming stores. However, it is also a sign of tough retail environment that Roots is facing in Canada. Perhaps, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Roots to grow its sales in Canada. In addition, less store counts also means it will become even more challenging to boost its sales in the future due to fewer locations.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Gross margin will be challenged in 2019

Although Roots saw another quarter of gross margin expansion (improvement of 79 bps year over year) in Q4 2018, its margin will be under pressure in 2019. In the previous few years, it has improved its gross margin considerably thanks to its United Brand Range initiative. However, this initiative will normalize in 2019. In addition, Roots is planning to relocate its ageing distribution center to a new state-of-the-art distribution center in 2019. As a result of the move, the company plans to markdown some of its seasonal inventories in H1 2019. The clearance sale will result in gross margin compression in the near-term.

A weakening Canadian economy

Canada's economy ended 2018 on a weak note due to weakness in the energy sector. As a result, its 2018 real GDP growth rate was only 1.8%. Looking forward, Canadian economy is heading for a slowdown in 2019 as well. In fact, Canada's GDP growth rate is expected to only grow by 1.5% in 2019. In the meantime, Canadian household debt level has become quite elevated in the past 10 years. Below is a chart that shows Canadian household debt-to-income ratio since 1999. As can be seen from the chart below, average Canadian household debt to income ratio has now reached 173.8%. This is the highest level we have seen in several decades.

Source: RBC Economics

Since mid-2017, Bank of Canada has also raised its overnight interest rate 5 times. As a result, debt service ratio (debt service payments as percentage of household disposable income) has increased significantly. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian debt service ratio of 14.5% is the highest we have seen since 2007. This means that Canadians have less money to spend now than a few years ago. In the meantime, wage growth remains lackluster. Therefore, we believe that it will remain a challenge for Roots to grow comparable sales in 2019.

Source: RBC Economics

There are initiatives that should help grow its top and bottom lines

However, things are not as bearish as we think. Roots still has several strategy that should yield good results in the medium-to-long term:

Distribution center relocation

While Roots' move to a new distribution center will result in temporary clearance event, the new distribution center should help improve its operating efficiency and result in operating margin expansion in the medium to longer term.

International Market expansion

Besides expansion in the United States, Roots opened 9 partner-operated stores in Taiwan in 2018 (opened 2 stores in Q4 2018). In addition, the company opened 11 partner-operated stores in China in 2018 (opened 4 stores in Q4 2018). There should be more partner-operated stores opened in Taiwan and China in 2019. There are now 117 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, and 37 partner-operated stores in China. Investors may have overlooked its partnered stores in Asia. Roots actually collects royalties from these partnered stores without the capital needed to operate these stores. We believe there will be a lot of growth potential for Roots to grow its royalty income in China as the country has a rising middle class population.

Valuation Analysis

Roots' 2019 adjusted EPS is between C$0.48 and C$0.57 per share. Since we think there are still uncertainties in its business. We will use C$0.52 per share of adjusted EPS to calculate its target price. We feel a P/E multiple of 10x is warranted since the company is still in the process of transitioning. Using this multiple, we derived our target price of C$5.20 per share. This is about 12.8% higher than its current share price of C$4.61 per share.

Risks and Challenges

Weather conditions

Roots' revenue can be impacted by weather condition. In fact, this has happened twice in 2018. First, the unusually cold and icy weather in Eastern Canada back in April 2018 has resulted in a significant decline in its sales in the month. Second, the unusually warm September weather also caused a slowdown to its promotion in the autumn.

New product introductions

Roots needs to introduce new products every year in order to attract customers to buy its products. However, some of its new designs may fail to attract customers. This may negatively impact its sales.

Macroeconomic risk

A weak economy may result in a deterioration in consumer confidence. This will impact Roots' revenue negatively.

Investor Takeaway

We think Roots is on the road to recovery as it continues to execute its strategy to regain investor confidence. However, we think management may need to deliver several quarters of positive growth to regain investor confidence. Meanwhile, macroeconomic conditions are not as favorable and there are still uncertainties remain in its business. Therefore, we think investors may want to apply a wait and see approach.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RROTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.