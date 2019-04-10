Crash Protection For Comcast

In the event my site is wrong, or the market corrects over the next several months, I show two ways Comcast shareholders can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

A recent article on Seeking Alpha described the stock as undervalued, and my site is moderately bullish on it as well.

Comcast brought Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty to the SXSW conference last month (image from Comcast's Twitter page).

Comcast Climbs To A New 52-Week High

Shares of Comcast (CMCSA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday, after climbing steadily since the market's December nadir, essentially in line with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Data by YCharts

Despite recent rally, Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Henage wrote recently that it may be undervalued by as much as 50%. My site, Portfolio Armor, which evaluates securities based on past total returns as well as forward-looking options market sentiment, is bullish on Comcast as well, estimating a potential return of just over 19% for the stock over the next six months, as you can see in the last column of the screen capture below.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

It is nevertheless possible that my site's bullish take on Comcast could turn out to be wrong, or we could have a market reversal over the next several months. In the event either of those possibilities occurs, let's look at a couple of ways you can stay long Comcast while limiting your downside risk.

Adding Downside Protection To Comcast

For these examples, I'm going to assume you have 1,000 shares of Comcast and can tolerate a drawdown of 17% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The hedge screen captures below are from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive puts to hedge 1,000 shares of Comcast against a >17% decline by mid-October.

The cost of this protection was $750, or 1.83% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 9% over the same time frame, this was the optimal collar to give you the same protection against a greater-than-17% decline.

Readers of our recent article on hedging Intel (INTC) may recall that the collar hedge for Intel used a less expensive strike for its put leg than in the optimal put hedge for Intel. In that case, the hedging algorithm found it was able to use a less expensive put strike, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar. That wasn't the case with Comcast. As you can see above, the put leg here used the same strike as the previous optimal put hedge, so the cost was the same: $750, or 1.83% of position value. The income generated by the call leg was higher though: $940, or 2.29% of position value.

So the cost of this collar was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $190 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: How Bullish On Comcast

As I mentioned above, Portfolio Armor is currently bullish on Comcast. To quantify how bullish it is, let me show you where Comcast currently appears in its daily ranking.

Of the approximately 4,500 securities (stocks and exchange traded products such as ETFs) with options traded on them in the U.S., 1,733 passed Portfolio Armor's initial two screens on Tuesday. Of those, Comcast was ranked #107 by potential return, net of hedging cost. So, it's unlikely to appear among the top ten names or the hedged portfolios I present to my Marketplace subscribers this week, but my site is moderately bullish on it.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 71.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.