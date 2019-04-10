What Ails Capitalism?

Thought For The Day: It’s when everybody is doing the same thing that thinking has ceased and the destructive force of the herd governs.

Downside Protection

“Instead of looking for a product that promises downside protection…simply use traditional ETFs for equities but combine these with some fixed income (bonds…or cash). This will reduce your losses during a downturn in the equity market. And while it will also reduce your expected returns compared with an all-stock portfolio, you can at least be sure your ETFs will capture all of the upsides when equities perform well. [Don’t use] exotic strategies that try to predict the volatility and direction of the market.” (Dan Bortolotti)

Win By Not Losing

“Many who suffered the 2008 losses in [target-date funds] did not enjoy the recovery, especially those near retirement. Most retiring people withdraw their accounts. But those who were in defensive funds won by not losing, whether they stayed in the plan or not.” (Ronald Surz)

Training U.S. Workers

“Why don't high schools require basic programming and personal finance classes? Why aren't there apprenticeships for young adults to enter trades or specific professions? Why aren't there national campaigns to dignify the honest and gainful work of dental hygienists, paramedics, welders, painters, plumbers, mechanics, policemen, firemen, air-traffic controllers, or electrical technicians (none of which require a college degree)?” (Cashflow Capitalist)

Thought For The Day

An air of despair pervades critiques of the secular decline in the Western economy generally, or the U.S. economy specifically. The emphasis is often on the intractability of self-reinforcing problems.

For example, I wrote last week about how the underfunding of Social Security combined with a paucity of private and workforce-based plans, aggravated by demographic headwinds, will make retirement a greater challenge. However, as is my wont, I added some practical suggestions that might ameliorate the problem on a personal level. That is because I firmly believe that there is always some solution.

Social and economic criticism is a valuable, and indispensable, part of the process of rectifying our problems, and to that end I commend to your attention Cashflow Capitalist’s latest contribution, “Does Capitalism Need to Be Reformed?” – a commentary on hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio’s recent capitalism reform program.

To that literature, I add my own modest supercommentary (i.e., commentary on a commentary, rather than a swell analysis). First, I commend you read Cashflow Capitalist’s entire article because it contains valuable insights on a wide range of issues, again demonstrating he has emerged as one of Seeking Alpha’s most valuable contributors.

For my small part, however, I draw your attention to the brief quote (above this article) I excerpted from his article, because it matches my conviction that there really is always some sort of practical solution at hand. We can’t as individuals fix Social Security or detoxify the political climate in Washington, but CC’s proposal to institute a national campaign to highlight alternative career tracks is highly constructive. I don’t assume anyone in Washington will actually act on this superb idea; perhaps state or local political leaders will do so.

But even if no public initiative is undertaken, individuals who read it can act on its underlying principle, which is simply that everyone has the ability to succeed. It’s when everybody is doing the same thing that thinking has ceased and the destructive force of the herd – where the weak get trampled – governs. As Cashflow Capital writes:

Thirty percent of high school graduates in 2016 did not go on to enroll in college, and a large portion of those who attended college either didn't finish or took jobs that didn't require a degree, so why should they be taught the same curriculum as everyone else in high school?”

A potentially successful (and well-compensated) welder’s prospects are not enhanced by an inappropriate educational track and paucity of apprenticeship opportunities. And so too with the plethora of challenges – ADHD, social anxiety, dyslexia or what have you – that children have always had but institutions too often don’t know how to deal with. It’s all just a matter of finding a path that works for the student.

A psychologist once told the story of a teen who felt unsuccessful in life. The psychologist couldn’t see anything wrong with the kid whatsoever, so he cleverly asked that the teen come back the next time with his entire family, grandparents included, so he could try to understand the problem contextually. The father told the psychologist that each one of his children studied diligently. Only one of them, the one who visited the psychologist, refused to apply himself. It was then that that the father’s father spoke up. A wealthy businessman, this grandfather noted that when he surveyed all of his children and grandchildren, only one of them reminded him of himself – the “problem” child. Apparently, he was the same way as a young child in prewar Poland. While all of his siblings dutifully “applied” themselves, he went out and about in the world. He came across a book called “Mein Kampf,” read it, and warned his family about what Hitler was about to do to them. He said they had to leave, but they thought he was mad. He couldn’t convince anybody. So he left alone. He lost his entire family, rebuilt his life in America and established a business that fueled the prosperity of generations of family members.

Not everybody needs to follow the same path; in fact, the key to success is following your own path, especially if those closest to you can help you find it.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.