Church & Dwight: Another Deal, Another Chapter Of Growth

I like the deal and long-term promise as well as the track record of Church & Dwight although valuations are very high.

Church & Dwight (CHD) continues its acquisition-driven strategy with the $475 million purchase of the FLAWLESS Brand. Investors like the deal given the modest valuation multiples (in relation to the valuation of the company itself) as the track record of the business is very good, yet these expectations are to a huge extent priced into the current valuation. While the long-term promise and appeal of Church & Dwight looks compelling, I cannot move myself to buy at the current sky-high price.

Deal Terms

Church & Dwight has reached a deal to acquire the FLAWLESS brand in a $475 million cash deal, getting its hands on the FLAWLESS and FINISHING TOUCH (electric) hair removal brands. On top of the upfront payment there is the potential for a large earn-out payment with a maximum of $425 million in cash, depending on the sales achieved in 2021.

FLAWLESS is the leading brand in women's electric hair removal focusing on brow and face, away from traditional focus on legs, a market dominated by manual razors and blades. FLAWLESS generates $180 million in annual sales on which it reports fat margins, with EBITDA coming in at $55 million a year. The company generates the vast majority of its sales from the US, with roughly a tenth of revenues generated abroad.

CEO Matthew Farrell rationalised the deal by pointing out that women are focused on hair removal from their bodies, as FLAWLESS is a strong brand for consumers which caters to today's "selfie-ready" generation. On top of this secular growth, the idea is that strong distribution capabilities and international expansion should drive revenue growth from here.

The company will become the 12th power brand of Church & Dwight and fits within the product portfolio as it is a dominant brand, is asset-light, has high growth and high margins, while opportunities to leverage manufacturing and logistic assets exist. Expected to close in the second quarter, the deal is excepted to be neutral to 2019 reported earnings, net of transaction costs.

The company furthermore continues to see 7-9% adjusted earnings per share growth in 2019 and while the impact on earnings per share in 2019 is expected to be negligible, cash earnings are seen up 4% this year. In the short term, no significant synergies are seen just yet given some long-term service agreements in place, although adjusted EBITDA margins of 30% for the acquired business surpass the 23% margins of Church & Dwight to a large extent.

The Pro-Forma Impact

With FLAWLESS being valued at $475-$900 million, depending on the size of the earnout, the company is valued at 2.6-5.0 times sales and 8.6-16.4 times adjusted EBITDA, as the range is very large as a result of the very large earnout.

Church & Dwight itself grew sales by 9.8% to $4.15 billion last year, with organic growth of 4.3% being quite impressive, and of high quality in terms of its nature as volumes rose by 3.7%. The company reported operating earnings of $792 million last year, and net earnings of $569 million, for earnings of $2.27 per share with both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings being equal given the absence of one-time charges.

The 250 million shares outstanding trade at $72 per share, for a market value of $18 billion, or enterprise value just shy of $20 billion with net debt amounting to $1.8 billion ahead of the deal. This values the company at 4.8 times sales and 20 times earnings, as the deal multiples look favourable in this case, even if the full earnout would be paid out and the contribution of this acquisition is undoubtedly much bigger in such a case.

Shares of Church & Dwight rose by roughly 3%, or $2.50 per share in absolute dollar terms, in response to the deal, suggesting about a $625 million boost to the value. This is a clear indication that investors like the announcement of the deal, although any deal almost looks accretive given the high valuation of which shares of Church & Dwight trade themselves, backed up by the great track record.

A Great Value Creator, But What Is The Fair Premium?

Last time I checked on shares of Church was the summer of 2017 as the company announced the $1 billion purchase of Waterpik at the time. Shares traded at $52 at the time as they have risen nearly 40% in the time frame of just two years, pushing up multiples from roughly 25 times forward earnings to about 29 times forward earnings, by no means cheap multiples.

In terms of leverage, the picture continues to be comfortable. Net debt of $1.8 billion will jump to $2.3-$2.7 billion upon consummation of the deal yet pro-forma EBITDA will essentially come in at a billion (or actually slightly higher) for leverage ratios which continue to be very reasonable, certainly given the growth profile of the business.

The reason for this sky-high valuation is the excellent stewardship of capital on which the company has demonstrated in the past. Remember that this was just a $1 stock in 1990 and a $4 stock in 2000, as capital gains alone represent a roughly 15% return per annum, a very impressive result over such a long time period. While it goes without saying that long term quality does pay off, certainly in the long run, reality is that valuations are so high that even solid capital allocation skills and 4% organic growth are not enough to drive appeal from here.

While I would not mind paying a premium over the estimated $2.50 per share in earnings power this year, I would be limiting such a premium valuation to just 20-22 times earnings which means that entry targets are far removed from current valuations. I recognise that while these levels seem far removed from current levels, some unexpected interest rate fears might easily cause such a large enough pullback.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.