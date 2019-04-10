Netflix May Rise Sharply Following Quarterly Results

Netflix's (NFLX) stock already has risen by 38% so far in 2019 and may be about to go even higher. The company is expected to report first quarter results on April 16 after the close of trading. Currently, options betting and the technical charts would suggest that Netflix rises following those quarterly results. The last time I wrote on Netflix was Feb. 13. At the time I noted that the Bulls May Be Rushing Back Into Netflix.

Strong Trends

The company guided toward first quarter net subscriber additions of 8.9 million users, which could bring its total subscriber base to 148 million. Based on data from Google Trends the term "Netflix Subscription" had a strong showing in the first quarter. The display appears to be as strong as the showing in the fourth quarter of 2018. It would suggest subscriber additions will be strong once again.

(Google Trends)

Regression Model

Additionally, my regression model suggests that the company is likely to have roughly 149 million total subscribers by the end of the first quarter, which is slightly higher than that 148.2 million the company has guided too. Also, my model suggests that the company may guide to roughly 156 million subscribers for the second quarter.

Volatility Ahead

The options market is implying a heightened level of volatility following the results, with shares rising or falling 11% from the $365 strike price. It would place the stock in a trading range of $325 to $405 by the expiration date on May 17.

Bullish View

The call options at the $365 strike price outweigh the puts by about 4 to 1 with nearly 3,000 open calls to about 700 put options, suggesting shares rise.

Additionally, the calls at the $370 strike price outweigh the put options about 4 to 1 with nearly 4,000 open calls to just 1,000 open puts. A buyer of the $370 strike price calls would need the stock to rise to around $388 by the expiration date.

Technical Chart Remains Strong

The stock is trending toward roughly $388, and should it rise above that level of resistance then the next level of resistance would come around $421, near the stock's all-time high.

Should the stock fall below the uptrend the stock could drop back to roughly $320.

But the risk for Netflix is very high going into this quarterly report given the sharp stock rise so far in 2019 and its lofty valuation. According to data from YCharts analysts are forecasting revenue of $4.5 billion and earnings of $0.57 per share. Additionally, analysts are predicting that second quarter guidance will be for revenue of $4.96 billion and earnings of about $1 per share. Should Netflix's results or guidance fall short of those expectations, shares could struggle or even fall sharply. Additionally, subscriber growth is a crucial driver for the stock, and should the company miss its internal guidance or provide a weak outlook for the second quarter, it could result in a sharp decline in the shares.

Very Expensive

Additionally, the stock's valuation is very high, trading at 60 times 2020 earnings estimates of $6.31 per share. Furthermore, the stock trades at 6.3 times 2020 revenue estimates of $25.1 billion.

Big Reward?

It would seem the risk for Netflix is high every quarter. In a sense, the more successful Netflix becomes, the higher the stakes get for the company and the stock. It's one reason why the shares are expected to have such a big price swing following results based on the options market.

Should the company deliver as it has in so many prior quarters, then investors are likely to be rewarded handsomely. If not it may prove to be a long summer for the stock and its investors.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.