Why EOG Resources Could Outperform

The strong levels of free cash flows will also help EOG Resources in repaying the $2.65 billion of near-term debt maturities which will improve its already decent financial health.

Oil prices could stay resilient in the $60s a barrel range which bodes well for EOG Resources (EOG). The Houston, Texas-based company can generate excess cash in this environment while growing production at a double-digit pace. Unlike some of its peers who outspent cash flows last year, EOG Resources delivered strong levels of free cash flows in 2018 and I believe this could be another great year for the company. It will likely use the excess cash to create value for shareholders by growing dividends or reducing debt. This should have a positive impact on EOG Resources stock. The company’s shares have underperformed this year but should recover moving forward.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

After falling to multi-year lows of less than $45 a barrel in December, oil has recovered substantially this year. The US benchmark WTI and Brent crude have posted the highest levels of first-quarter gains in almost ten years. In the January-March period, WTI and Brent gained by 32% and 27% respectively. The US oil was trading slightly below $64 a barrel while Brent was at $70 at the time of this writing.

I believe the oil rally has been driven in large part by the efforts of OPEC and its allies, including Russia, who have promised to withhold around 1.2 million barrels per day of supplies. OPEC’s kingpin Saudi Arabia and its key ally Russia have done the heavy lifting in the supply cut agreement. The cartel’s output fell to 30.40 million barrels per day in March, as per a Reuters’ survey, which is the lowest level in four years as Saudi Arabia over-delivered on the production cut pact. The output from Venezuela and Iran also plunged as both countries face US sanctions over oil exports.

Overall, the 11-member OPEC achieved 135% compliance with the supply-cutting pact, as per Reuters. That’s an improvement from February when the cartel achieved 101% compliance. That’s come despite growing pressure from the US President Donald Trump who has repeatedly asked OPEC to increase supplies. I believe this shows that OPEC and its partners are fully committed to rebalancing the oil market by keeping a lid on production which should help reduce the global oil inventories. The global oil stockpiles increased slightly by 22 million barrels in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of last year. But moving forward, the global inventories could fall as OPEC continues to cut supplies.

In addition to this, oil is also getting support from an improvement in demand outlook as the US and China get closer to resolving the trade dispute. Larry Kudlow, the US president’s top economic adviser, recently said the trade negotiators with China have been “making good headway.” Meanwhile, the US and China have recently posted upbeat manufacturing numbers which should ease concerns related to a global economic slowdown. This, combined with OPEC-led production cuts, should provide support to WTI oil which could remain in the $60s a barrel.

An oil price environment of $60 a barrel or higher could work out well for EOG Resources. Remember, a number of oil producers burned cash flows in the last two years, particularly in 2017 when the spot price of WTI averaged just $50.79 a barrel. EOG Resources, however, generated cash flows in excess of capital expenditure in this period. In 2017 and 2018, the company delivered $1.11 billion and $1.92 billion of free cash flows respectively. By comparison, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which is one of the biggest and fastest growing oil producers at the Permian Basin, outspent cash flows by $420 million in 2018 and $192 million in 2017, as I’ve discussed in a recent article. (I’ve calculated the free cash flows using GAAP data from the company’s cash flow statement available at Seeking Alpha. FCF is the difference between operating cash flows ahead of changes in working capital and capital expenditure).

I believe that by delivering superior performance, EOG Resources has established itself as a low-cost operator that can generate free cash flows in a weak oil price environment. The company’s cash flow breakeven level probably lies in the $40s a barrel, even with high levels of capital expenditure required to grow production by 16% to 20% annually. This means that at $60 oil, EOG Resources will likely report strong levels of free cash flows. The company itself has said that it can generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure as well as dividends at $50 WTI, and there’s no reason to doubt that claim.

However, EOG Resources may report lower levels of free cash flows than last year. That’s because oil prices are expected to be weaker in 2019 compared with 2018. Although oil prices have risen substantially this year, they are still lower than last year’s average of around $65 for WTI and the recent high of more than $75 seen in October. Analysts at Raymond James expect WTI to average $62 a barrel in 2019. The dip in average annual oil price may drag EOG Resources’ earnings and cash flows. In addition to this, the company plans to slightly increase capital expenditure by around 2% in 2019 to $6.3 billion (midpoint of $6.1Bn-$5.6Bn guidance). This will also likely negatively impact its free cash flows. The impact will get partly offset by production growth. The company expects to increase its total production by 12.9% in 2019 to almost 812,000 boe per day.

Still, I believe EOG Resources will generate tons of cash to pay for its capital expenditure, dividends, and will have ample levels of excess cash which it can use to create value for shareholders. If, for instance, the company witnessed a 40% drop in free cash flows in 2019 from $1.92 billion last year due to weaker oil prices and higher levels of capital expenditure, then it will still be left with $1.15 billion of excess cash, as per my estimate. That’s more than enough to fuel dividend growth. The company spent $438 million on dividends last year. This means that if the company increases dividends spending by 25% to $547.5 million, then the payouts will get fully covered by the free cash flows in this scenario. I believe a 25% growth is a reasonable assumption since EOG Resources aims to exceed 19% CAGR for dividends. In this case, the company will be left with more than $600 million of cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends ($1.15bn FCF - $547.5Mn Div. = $604.5Mn). In other words, EOG Resources is well positioned to deliver free cash flows which will drive dividend growth, even if its operating cash flows plunge.

I believe that this is a fairly conservative estimate since EOG Resources’ free cash flows likely won’t drop by 40% on the back of 4%-5% lower oil prices and 2% higher capital expenditure. The actual numbers will likely be be even better.

EOG Resources, however, isn’t sought by dividend investors since the company offers a modest yield of 0.89% which is lower than the industry’s average of 1.19% and the S&P-500 average of 1.95%. However, it could become a dividend stock in the coming years if EOG Resources continues to grow payouts at a brisk pace. For dividend investors, I believe EOG Resources stock is worth closely following.

As for the cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends, EOG Resources can use it to further create value for the shareholders by improving its balance sheet.

I believe EOG Resources is already in decent financial health marked by low levels of debt. At the end of last year, the company had $6.1 billion of debt outstanding which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.4%. That’s considerably lower than the large-cap peer average of 63%, as per my calculations.

EOG Resources does, however, has some near-term debt maturities which it needs to either repay or refinance. Overall, the company has $2.65 billion of bonds maturing through 2021 ($0.9Bn in ’19, $1Bn in ’20, $0.75Bn in ’21), and the company plans to retire this debt in the coming years. I believe EOG Resources is well positioned to achieve this target since it can consistently generate strong levels of free cash flows which can be used to repay a large chunk of the debt. Additionally, EOG Resources also has $1.6 billion of cash reserves which can also be used for debt reduction.

For these reasons, I believe EOG Resources’ outlook is looking good. The company’s shares have underperformed in recent past, with shares rising by 13% on a year-to-date basis. By comparison, its peers, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP), have posted gains of almost 20%. However, EOG Resources will likely move higher and could end up outperforming other oil stocks as the company delivers strong levels of free cash flows, increases dividends, and reduces debt.

EOG Resources’ shares are priced almost 16-times next year’s earnings estimates, as per consensus data from Thomson Reuters, which is a reasonable price. That valuation is in-line with the large-cap peer median. I believe strong levels of free cash flows and successful debt reduction will likely have a positive impact on the company's valuation. I believe this might be a good time to buy this stock but value hunters should wait for dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. The performance of EOG Resources stock is heavily influenced by movements in oil prices and other factors. Weakness in oil prices may drag EOG Resources shares. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before buying the company's shares. Always perform your own research before making any investment decisions.