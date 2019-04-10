Athenex: China-Based Company Developing P-gp Inhibitors

ATNX is a China-based company expanding its US footprint with a State of New York funded R&D space in Buffalo.

Athenex (ATNX) is an under-covered China-based biopharma whose lead candidate Oraxol, a novel oral formulation of standard chemo drug paclitaxel added to a P-gp pump inhibitor, is targeting metastatic breast cancer or MBC. Although a vast amount of work is ongoing in MBC, there is still no functional cure, and even controlling the disease is a difficult task. Standard chemo drugs, despite all their problems, including toxicity, are still among the few drugs that can actually destroy cancer cells. So, ATNX’s approach of developing a better version of something that we already know to work sounds logical. We put the IOMachine to work to see if the stock is investible.

The science

P-glycoprotein (P-gp) is a plasma membrane protein with a peculiar function - it pumps out important therapeutic drugs, called P-gp substrates, out of their area of therapeutic action. Major P-gp substrates are a number of cancer chemotherapy drugs, including paclitaxel, a number of HIV drugs, and a few other drugs.

A major part of cancer treatment consists of IV chemotherapy. However, IV chemo comes with a list of adverse issues, including injection site pain, extensive hospital visits, and potential anaphylactic reactions leading to poor quality of life for patients. ATNX has developed an oral form of paclitaxel to address this need.

Moreover, these chemo drugs are often P-gp substrates and are pumped out by the P-gp pump. This reduces their concentration, rendering them less effective, needing them to be delivered in higher doses, and continuing a vicious cycle. HM30181A, a novel P-gp pump inhibitor inlicensed by ATNX from a Korean pharma major, co-administered with oral chemotherapy agents, could make them more suitable not only as monotherapies but as a part of therapy that may include immunotherapy agents. Besides Oraxol, ATNX has four other major clinical product candidates in this platform, Oratecan, Oradoxel, Oratopo and Eribulin ORA, which include HM30181A co-administered with an oral formulation of the widely used IV-administered chemotherapeutic agents, irinotecan, docetaxel, topotecan and eribulin, respectively.

Catalyst

Lead drug candidate Oraxol has an ongoing phase 3 trial in MBC; data due July 31, 2019.

Besides MBC, ATNX has other interests as well; the company recently completed a phase 3 trial for KX-01 (KX2-391) Ointment in Actinic keratosis.

The company said the following in its latest earnings conference call:

We have important Phase III clinical announcements from both our Orascovery and Src Kinase programs. Our pipeline is advancing and continues to generate very promising data that validates our technology. Beginning with Orascovery, the most important milestone for Athenex in 2019 will most likely be the planned announcement of top line results from our ongoing Phase III trial for Oraxol for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. We announced that we reached the target enrollment of 360 patients in early January, and the results should be available midyear. We believe that a successful outcome will serve as a major validation for our technology and will potentially set us on a path to commercialize our first Orascovery product. Pipeline is as follows:

Previous trial data

Last year at ESMO, Athenex announced strong data from a phase 2 trial conducted in Taiwan. This was a patient population who failed previous chemotherapies in metastatic breast cancer. Intervention was Oraxol along with HM30181A (a novel gastrointestinal tract-specific P-glycoprotein pump inhibitor).

Of the 24 patients whose data was reported, metastasis included bone (n=12), liver (n=9), lungs (n=9), lymph nodes (n=9) and 6 patients had > 3 metastasis. Each patient had previously failed at least two previous chemotherapies - basically making them terminally ill with no further treatment option.

Data showed that “Eleven patients (45.8%) achieved partial remission (PR), 10 patients (41.7%) had stable disease (SD) (two patients with SD will have their last CT scans conducted in early November and therefore, the overall PR rate may be higher), and 3 patients had progressive disease (PD).”

Even more notably, adverse effects for this chemo drug in these terminally ill patients was manageable. 3 patients had drug related grade 4 neutropenia, but they all recovered. This was while Oraxol’s plasma concentration was comparable to IV paclitaxel at standard dosing. There were no dose limiting toxicities.

Besides this, the company has another program in Src kinase inhibition which recently completed a phase 3 trial of the KX-01 Ointment in Actinic Keratosis. From the conference call:

The second Phase III clinical announcement this year, which occurred just over a week ago at the beginning of March, was the presentation of positive top line results from our 2 Phase III studies of KX2-391 Ointment in treatment of actinic keratosis. The results were featured in a late-breaking oral presentation at 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. These studies both met their primary endpoints with statistical significance, demonstrating excellent activity for 391 in the treatment of actinic keratosis on the face or scalp. The safety profile of this product is excellent as it is shown to be well tolerated and compliance rate was over 99%. We believe that once approved, this will serve to differentiate 391 from existing treatments.

Execution

The company has a market cap of $836M, a cash balance of $107M as of the December quarter, and burn is -109.3M. The company expects cash to last until end-2019, but we would have preferred a stronger cash profile.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells; as we can see, there’s robust insider activity here:

And here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Competition

Metastatic breast cancer has a number of forms, depending on whether the tumor is positive or negative for growth receptors, or if the cancer is driven by HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) receptors. This makes therapy development complex.

While metastatic breast cancer has no effective cure, chemotherapy is still a major part of the treatment paradigm for all types of MBC. It is not that chemotherapy does not work, but there are dose limiting toxicity issues that hinder its effectiveness and force us to look for other solutions.

There is no real competition in the area of P-gp pump inhibitors with chemotherapy agents in the US. Apparently, nobody else is doing research in this particular area.

However, there is good competition in the metastatic breast cancer field, with a number of new therapies in the pipeline. For example, MacroGenics (MGNX) announced positive results from a phase 3 study of margetuximab in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients. There are literally dozens of treatments in breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer, as this long list will tell you. It is practically impossible to position Oraxol among them as another breast cancer drug. We need to approach positioning as P-gp pump inhibition, coupled with oral chemotherapy, which is where Oraxol’s novelty is situated. In this brief overview of emerging treatment areas of MBC, we can see that Oraxol will occupy a place all of its own.

Risks

Standard caveats apply. This is an under-covered company, so there’s lack of information out there. The company is low on cash. The stock is illiquid, and trading volume is low. American investors have an inherent fear of China-based companies, and I cannot fault them for that because things aren’t as transparent in that country as in the West. The fact that this is quite a new area of research also is a worry. It can go both ways. It could be a roaring success, or a slumping failure. You should be strongly aware of these things before investing in some of these companies.

Opinion

ATNX is a China-based company, like we said before, which is actively developing its US business. The company already has a few commercial products and a pipeline of interesting new technologies. We like the concept of the P-gp pump inhibitor combined with oral chemotherapies to target unmet needs in oncotherapy. We do not like the cash position, and we do not like how under-covered the company seems to be (they do not even have a corporate presentation on their website, standard fare for US companies). That is not to say they are not doing important work; however, it makes it difficult for US investors to get a grip on the company. With that caveat, we believe at these low prices (currently $12 against a 52-week range of $10-$20), this could be an interesting investment before an eventual PDUFA.

