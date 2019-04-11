Role Reversal For Platinum

Platinum has been a dog with fleas compared to the price action in gold, palladium, and even rhodium over recent weeks, months, and even years. Platinum is a rare precious metal and the lion's share of production each year comes from only two countries; South Africa and Russia. In South Africa, the majority of output is primary, but the low price has forced some producers to cut back on higher price production from the deepest mines. In Russia, the metal is a byproduct of nickel output with the bulk coming from the Norilsk region in Siberia.

Platinum is denser than gold, palladium, and rhodium. It also has a higher melting and boiling point which is a significant factor when it comes to industrial applications for the metal. While gold is a hybrid between a metal and currency as central banks around the world hold the yellow metal as part of their foreign currency reserves, palladium and rhodium have little investment demand. However, market participants had called platinum "rich man's gold" in the past because it has a history of attracting a degree of investor interest.

The price action in the platinum market had been weak for years as the metal slipped to a discount to gold in 2014 and to palladium in September 2017. Since then the price relationship between platinum and both gold and palladium fell to all-time lows as platinum underperformed the other precious metals.

Meanwhile, since mid-February platinum has been outperforming the other metals which is a sign that a long-awaited correction to the upside is underway for the forlorn metal.

The most direct route for investment in platinum is via the bars and coins offered by dealers around the world. The NYMEX futures contract is the most liquid way for investors and traders looking to get into and out of long and short positions. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares product (PPLT) is the oldest and most widely-traded ETF instrument. However, the Granite Shares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is likely to gain ground against PPLT. If the price of platinum is on the verge of a significant price recovery that brings investor interest back to the market in the metal with a compelling value proposition, PLTM could be a big winner when it comes to both price appreciations and attracting net assets.

Platinum outperformed other metals

In mid-February, the price of the active month July platinum futures reached a bottom at $786.20 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, platinum has made higher lows and higher highs since mid-February with the most recent peak coming on April 8 at $920.40 per ounce, 17.1% above the February low.

The daily chart shows that price momentum and relative strength indicators have risen into overbought territory. At the same time, open interest which is the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX platinum futures market declined from 86,466 contracts in mid-February to 74,605 contracts on April 9, a drop of 13.7%. A decrease in the open interest metric when the price is moving to the upside is not typically a validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market.

While the short-term daily chart looks like platinum could be signaling that platinum will run out of upside steam sooner rather than later, the longer-term technical picture for platinum could be telling us that a long-awaited price recovery is under way in the platinum market.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart illustrates that platinum fell to its lowest level since late 2003 in mid-August 2018 at $755.70 per ounce. On the long-term chart, price momentum crossed to the upside following the 2018 low and relative strength turned higher. At the same time, while the open interest metric fell since mid-February, it has been rising steadily over the years and remains not far off its all-time high at 86,463 contracts from 2018.

Meanwhile, in another sign that platinum could have more room on the upside, the price continued to rise despite the selling that hit other precious metals markets over recent weeks.

Gold corrects to the downside, and so does palladium

Gold is the most closely-watched and liquidly-traded precious metal.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that COMEX gold futures corrected from a high at $1344 per ounce in mid-February to a low at $1279.50 last week while platinum was moving to the upside. Gold recovered to just over the $1300 level on the nearby futures contract on April 10.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of NYMEX palladium futures shows that the other leading PGM rose to an all-time high at $1599.10 in March which was an incredible level considering that palladium was trading at $451.50 in January 2016. The price of the industrial precious metal fell to a low at $1292.50 last week while the price of platinum continued to post gains. Nearby palladium futures were trading at the $1366.00 level on April 10 as the metal bounced from the recent low.

The recent price action in platinum has been impressive considering the downside corrections in the other precious metals futures markets.

The platinum-gold spread says higher platinum is in the cards

The platinum-gold spread had been moving to new record levels steadily since 2015 as gold gained on the rare precious metal.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the price of platinum minus the price of gold shows that platinum fell to a discount to the yellow metal in 2014 and continued to move to new record levels since 2015. Platinum traded at an over $500 discount to the price of gold in late 2018 and early 2019, but the price relationship has improved to a $403.80 discount as of April 10. The chart shows that on a historical basis, platinum is inexpensive compared to the price of gold.

The platinum-palladium spread tells us that platinum remains historically cheap

Platinum is also historically cheap compared to its sister metal palladium on a long-term basis.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that platinum traded at over a $500 premium to the price of palladium from 2003 through 2014 and only slipped to a discount in September 2017. The discount steadily increased reaching a peak at over $700 per ounce when palladium rose to just under the $1600 per ounce level in March. However, the relationship reversed, and platinum was at around a $464 discount to palladium as of April 10.

Both gold and palladium remain at price level where they are at substantial premiums to the price of platinum which presents a compelling value proposition for the price of platinum which could become a metal on a bullish mission.

PLTM represents one-hundredth of an ounce of platinum and is the lower cost ETF product

I have been a buyer of physical platinum on a scale-down basis for longer than I care to remember, and it has been one of the most frustrating investment positions of my career. However, the recent price action could be a clue that all of my patience is about to pay off.

For those who do not trade in the physical platinum market or access the NYMEX futures, two ETF products compete for investment capital and both do an excellent job replicating the price action in the platinum market.

The most liquid product is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares that holds 100% of its $591.02 million in net assets in physical platinum bullion. PPLT trades an average of 95,624 shares each day and charges an expense ratio of 0.60%. PPLT represents the price action of one-tenth of an ounce of platinum.

Platinum rose from $786.20 in February to its most recent high at $920.40 on April 8, a gain of 17.1%

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, PPLT rose from $73.88 to $86.44 per share or 17%.

While PPLT is the most liquidly traded ETF product, the Granite Shares Platinum Trust could be hot on its heels to attract assets. PLTM recently split one for ten as it now represents one-hundredth of an ounce of platinum bullion. Like PPLT, PLTM holds 100% of its $3.8 million in net assets in platinum bullion. The ETF trades an average of 3,508 shares each day, but it charges a lower expense ratio of 0.50%.

Source: Barchart

Since mid-February, PLTM rose from $7.77 to $9.11 per share or 17.25%. PLTM marginally outperformed both nearby platinum futures and the more liquid PPLT ETF product over the period. It may not be long before the net assets of the PLTM product begin to rise.

Platinum has undergone a role reversal since the middle of February as it has taken the bullish baton and become the leader of the precious metals sector over recent weeks. Platinum remains inexpensive on a historical basis, and while the short-term charts suggest that a correction could be on the horizon, the longer-term picture and price compared to the other leading precious metals are telling us that the price recovery in platinum may just be beginning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author owns platinum and other precious metals