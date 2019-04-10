Tesla: Q2 Numbers Will Likely Define The Trajectory

Investment Thesis

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is valued based on a fantastic growth trajectory which now looks much more uncertain. One poor quarter can potentially be overlooked, but if declining sales continues, which I think is very likely, institutional money managers will have some serious explaining to do. If we consequently see Q2 data reaffirm this trend, there will be many investors looking to an exit, and this will put pressure on the stock price.

The U.S. demand is dwindling. European sales have been well below expectations, and the overall European economy is almost in a recession. China might be the wildcard, but I highly doubt it will pick up the slack in the short term.

Valuation

When comparing Tesla to other high-flying growth stocks, the valuation might not seem that extreme, with a price to sales just above 2. However, compared to car manufacturers, the difference is massive. The below table looks at reported sales over the last twelve months. I do acknowledge that Tesla's sales number is a bit deflated due to significantly lower sales in Q1 and Q2 of 2018. Regardless, price to sales for Tesla compared to peers is multiples higher.

Figure 1 - Source: Morningstar

It is fair to say the valuation assumes that Tesla will continue to grow and one day justify that valuation. Given what we are now seeing, it will be very difficult to justify this valuation if sales are now leveling off, or even declining.

U.S.

The below chart looks at U.S. monthly sales, and it is not a pretty picture. There are several reasons why I think we are unlikely to see this declining trend reverse.

The backlog of orders has, to a large degree, been processed.

Tax credits are lower.

No new models are available in the short term.

We are seeing increasing competition in the high-end EV market.

Tesla is closing stores and letting people in the sales team go, which could potentially increase profitability but unlikely sales.

Figure 2 - Source: InsideEVs

Europe

Reliable aggregated data for all the countries in Europe is much harder to come by. The below chart looks at EV registrations in the Netherlands and Spain. While that data should not be viewed as representative for Europe as a whole, it does provide some interesting insights.

Figure 3 & 4 - Source: EU-EVS

It is very clear that in the Netherlands and Spain, at least, we have not seen a significant uptick in Q1, which is required to offset declining sales in the U.S. While Tesla has had a very dominating market share in the U.S., that is not the case in many European countries.

Tesla did have a great March of 2019 in Norway, with Model 3 accounting for 29% of new sales. It is important to keep in mind that this was fueled by a backlog of orders which got filled in one month. While it might continue into April, I would caution against extrapolating it for a longer time period. In Norway, over 50% of new car sales are now electric, which is another extrapolation statistic often taken to the extreme. Norway has 99% of its energy production coming from hydropower due to the mountainous country, this is very different from the rest of Europe where coal is still being burnt to generate energy.

Another point which will likely have a larger impact in Europe than in the U.S. is reports of poor quality. Europe is a vast region, and the lack of local service centers will naturally frustrate owners even more with quality issues. Compare this to the traditional car companies with large networks of service centers and likely much fewer quality issues.

Figure 5 - Source: Tesla

China

Tesla has a long-term commitment in China, given the new factory being built; this makes sense, given the amazing growth in the EV segment in China, which will likely continue.

Figure 6 - Source: Cleantechnica

Having said that, there are several concerns for Tesla in China. One aspect is that we are seeing very negative aggregated statistics over car sales in China. While this will not affect EVs to the same degree, it will likely offset the growth rate for EVs some.

Figure 7 - Source: Chi on Twitter

While Tesla was early in the U.S. and, to some extent, in Europe as well, there are many other established local competitors in China already. The statistics in figure 6 above relates to all EV sales, where a significant portion is at a much lower price point compared to what Tesla offers. Tesla is coming from a low market penetration in China, which will likely increase going forward, but I don't see it doing so in the time or scale required to offset the poor sales data in the U.S.

Conclusion

There are many other aspects that can be discussed with Tesla, which can affect the company on the margin. However, given the valuation of the company, I have focused on the sales data in this article. I think it is highly unlikely that the stock remains above $200 if Q2 sales come in at or below the Q1 level. The stock can naturally start to decline even sooner if we see sales numbers for April and May start to look very poor, or if the amount of liquidity comes into question when the Q1 report is released.

We could see retail investors doubling down on the stock if we see lower stock prices or poor production numbers, but the institutional investors will be incentivised (by job security) to cut the losses and likely overwhelm any retail buying. The valuation will be very difficult to justify once we see two consecutive quarters of poor growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.