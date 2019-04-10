Royal Gold: Clear Sailing Ahead

RGLD is a stock that should be rated as a long-term investment, thanks primarily to its balance sheet strength, a low debt profile and a dividend which increased to $1.06/share/year.

I have an estimated total revenue of $109.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 (third fiscal 2019).

Investment Thesis

The Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is a precious metal streaming and royalty company with 191 properties worldwide.

The company's appeal had risen significantly since January 2019 when the price of gold turned more bullish, and the stock looks now attractive despite a potentially overbought valuation.

Royal Gold is similar to Franco-Nevada (FNV) in this class or Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Two "junior" streamers in this category are also appealing as secondary choices: Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

As I said in my preceding article about RGLD, I recommend also trading short term about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility attached to gold stocks. A few trades using the RSI as an indicator can provide extra profits and more cash to adapt to the market uncertainty.

First Quarter of 2019 Preliminary Production Results

1 - Production in Gold Oz Estimated from RGLD wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, and historical details.

The company announced:

[T]hat its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 60,000 gold equivalent ounces comprised of approximately 48,000 gold ounces, 510,000 silver ounces and 1,200 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during its fiscal 2019 third quarter ended March 31, 2019 (“third quarter”). The Company had approximately 33,000 gold equivalent ounces in inventory at the end of the third quarter consisting of 25,000 gold ounces, 590,000 silver ounces and 400 tonnes of copper.

Total production is estimated at 84K GE Oz this quarter or slightly lower than the same quarter a year ago. The company indicated that:

Sales performance was impacted by reduced sales at Mount Milligan. This was mainly caused by rail transportation issues experienced last July. The temporary shutdown of the mill processing facility at the beginning of calendar-year 2018 resulted due to lack of sufficient water sources.

2 - Revenues and trend. I have an estimated total revenue of $109.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 (third fiscal 2019).

The total revenues include streaming and royalties revenues, the press release has indicated production of 60K GE Oz from RGLD Gold AG, and I have estimated royalties revenues at about $24 million this quarter. RGLD Gold AG reported a GE Oz production up 7% sequentially.

Note from the company:

On February 27, 2019, Centerra Gold Inc. announced that it received an amendment to the Mount Milligan environmental assessment certificate that permits access to additional sources of surface water and groundwater, and that it is upgrading the water pumping infrastructure to allow access to these water sources prior to the spring melt, which is expected in April.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Royal Gold is a solid streamer with a well-diversified portfolio of producing assets providing long-term growth potential. Royal Gold should be considered primarily as a long-term investment due to its strong liquidity of over $1.167 billion including working capital.

I have been encouraged by the progress accomplished both at the Rainy River and the Mt Milligan mine this quarter, and I believe Royal Gold will be able to increase its gold production in 2019.

At least, the visibility is much better now with a better outlook for Mt Milligan, which solves its water problem, and Rainy River with steady production. I have recently covered New Gold (NGD), and I recommend to read it for more information about the Rainy River mine.

However, a quick look at the chart is showing that the stock has increased by about 28% in 2019 and I consider it a little overbought. Depending on your position, it should be reasonable to take some profits off the table.

Technical analysis

RGLD continues to form a bullish wedge pattern since November 2018. A line resistance defines the pattern at about $96 (I recommend selling about 15% of your position unless the price of gold keeps climbing above 1,325-1,335 per Oz) and line support at about $92.5 (I recommend holding at this level).

RGLD could eventually re-test the July 2018 high at $107 (it is my target for 2019, and I recommend selling a large part of your position between $107-$110 or about 60% or your position).

Risks of a downside are limited but could eventually happen if the price of gold falters unexpectedly or if technical issues reduce production. In this case, the next support is $85 (I recommend adding at this level depending on the news).

