Stock Market Outlook - Waiting For A Dip To Buy

If growth is indeed rebounding, we might be in for interesting buying opportunities over the next few weeks.

The stock market seems to be going up without any interruptions. Fundamentals however are in some cases much weaker than in 2018. Nonetheless, expectations are still low and there might be a scenario that continues to reward traders even after the most recent rally. In this article, I am going to explain why did not go net short and what it takes to get an extended stock market rally. So bear with me.

Source: WP Engine

Expectations Are Still Low

The market is up 15.5% year-to-date while I am writing this. Since the start of the year, we had just two weeks that closed below their opening prices which shows that investors are serious about their buying decisions. One of the graphs I often show, displays the leading ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of hard economic growth over the next 3-6 months.

Below, you see the ISM manufacturing index and the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500. Note that I used the current price of the S&P 500 to see what the performance of the next months would be if the index were to stay unchanged. This obviously is not going to happen, it only shows us how much future growth is already priced in.

What we see is that the S&P 500 started to decline before the ISM index started to show weakness. The decline started shortly after the ISM index peaked. It felt silly to discuss the dangers of peak growth when the stock market went to new highs in 2018, but it seems that the risk/reward ratio was very bad back then.

However, there is one problem. I did ignore that the S&P 500 declined way more than economic indicators predicted. The stock market declined almost 10% year-on-year which would indicate an ISM index below the 2015 lows. That's not impossible to happen, but it would have been very unlikely back in December. It would have indicated an incredibly steep decline.

This means that the risk/reward ratio was incredibly strong back then. And one can make the case that it is still true today. What we see is that the market is pricing in an ISM index of roughly 53.0 which would indicate a slight decrease compared to March.

It also seems that expectations still indicate that the ISM will weaken further over the next few months. Hence, there are 2 options. The first options is a further slow-down. This is not at all impossible given that the growth slowing trend is still young and the first signs of strength could fade any moment. This options would keep the S&P 500 from rallying above its previous all-time high as the risk/reward ratio would become bad once gain.

Option 2 is the options I hope we are going to see. That options would mean that the ISM index is going to rebound further. At that point, we would very likely see that traders start to price in higher future growth which could easily extend the current stock market rally.

The ratio between industrials (XLI) and the S&P 500 as you can see below is one of my favorite risk indicators. The power of this ratio is based on industrials being more cyclical than the average S&P 500 stock. Hence the ratio goes up during strong economic times and down during downturns. This index also has the perfect ability to predict the ISM manufacturing index while it is also impossible for the ratio to improve without support from the economy. Below, I marked every economic turning point since the end of the 2009 recession. We see that it always took some time before this ratio bottomed. It is also quite unusual that the ISM index is bottoming at above-average levels.

Source: TradingView

Nonetheless, the ratio is indicating that further weakness is not impossible. The most important thing is that we seem to be working on a bottom. This still could take some time to finish, but is sure does not look bad. It also seems to be the case when looking at the ratio between basic materials (XLB) and utilities (XLU). This ratio is much more volatile, but it does seem to bottom slightly above its 2016 lows.

Source: TradingView

All things consider, I am still not chasing the chart here. The number of stocks above their 50-day moving average is back at 85% which is not a dip-buying opportunity.

It also seems like the news that the news that China trade talks are going great are not having any influence on the market anymore. (Almost) every single day, we got some news about trade talks and it seems to work at first. However, as I said, the risk/reward is getting a bit less interesting and we are at a make-or-break point.

Gameplan

I am not net short and I have not been since 2016. I did not short because the market is strong and economic growth is still too solid. What we are currently seeing is a stock market trend that has ruined a lot of shorts since the start of the year. Most people were probably short because of weaker economic growth and bad news from China. Everything is true. The problem is that the market priced in a lot.

At this point, I own energy stocks. Most are US based drillers. I am looking to increase my net long position if we continue to see outperforming industrials and basic materials. This includes that the ISM index needs to start an uptrend. Everything else would return us to option 1 which would mean this is nothing but a market with a bad risk/return.

Either way, one would be better off to wait for a healthy market pullback to start investing again. I for one will wait before I add long exposure. Especially because we will get some key leading indicators in the second half of this month. These numbers include flash manufacturing PMIs from the Euro Area, regional manufacturing surveys from the US and a lot of coincident indicators like industrial production, building permits and obviously Q1 earnings.

We sure are in interesting times and I hope we get rewarded with a few solid buying opportunities over the next few weeks.

Stay tuned!

