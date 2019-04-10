Noble Energy: When Leviathan Awakens, Cash Flow Will Follow

An offshore asset will swing from cost-centric to harvesting-centric by the end of this year.

Introduction

Noble Energy's (NBL) roots go back almost a hundred years to the 1930s when Lloyd Noble bought his first drilling rig. In that time, it spawned a number of "children", chief of them what grew to be a major independent oil company-Samedan Oil co (named after Lloyd's three kids, Sam, Ed, and Ann), and Noble Drilling (NE) a contract driller that was spun off in 1985, leaving just the E&P side, then known as Noble Affiliates.

In 2002, there was a rebranding as Noble Energy that was the consolidation of all of the E&P assets into one company. The survivor is now a good-sized independent oil company with a global footprint, exploring for and producing oil and gas all over the world.

But, at their heart, Noble is still a wildcatter-someone who looks for oil in places that it isn't currently produced and has a pretty decent track record in the exploration arena. Most notably, the massive discoveries offshore Israel that inspired this article.

The ownership thesis for Noble is keyed to this successful wildcatter spirit that takes them into rank exploration areas and delivers growth.

Recent history

With the first gas discovery at Mari B in 2004 and followed in 2009 by the Tamar discovery, Noble pioneered hydrocarbon development in Israel's coastal waters. In 2010, continued exploration delivered the "Mother" of all gas fields in this locality, Leviathan (named appropriately after an ancient sea monster) and has spent the last nine years developing it to first gas expected by the end of 2019. With an estimate of 16 TCF in place, it is truly worthy of the name.

Noble has stable projects that are ready to contribute to the bottom line while requiring minimal additional investment to realize the effects. Built out infrastructure in Israel and E.G. serves as an expansion base to bring on new fields without starting from the ground up.

Dave Stover, NBL's Chmn and CEO:

Our world-class Leviathan project ended the year near 75% complete with the target start-up by the end of this year. I can't tell you how great it feels to be able to say that Leviathan will be online this year. The execution of strategic gas sales and pipeline agreements to Egypt were milestone events in the Eastern Mediterranean in 2018. This provides the pathway for delivery of substantial quantities of natural gas volumes into Egypt. It also reinforces the significance of Noble's gas development and the impact it is having in the region by providing reliable, clean and affordable energy.

Source Pictured is a discovery well drill stem test (DST) for the initial Leviathan well. The rig is flaring gas produced during the test. DST's are done in the exploration phase to give an indication of the flow potential of a reservoir.

Drivers for growth in Noble: Leviathan, Alen, Shale

Leviathan and the adjacent fields form a core area for the company's future growth. With a 10-year deal in place to sell the gas to an Egyptian company, much of the revenue side of the equation is in place. Why does Egypt need Israeli gas?

Its own internal supplies are inadequate to deliver the growth forecast of 5.2% for the Egyptian economy over the next few years. Egypt is a developing market hub for North Africa, with a number of industries planning manufacturing locally. Additionally, as is the case in so many developing countries, the air quality is horrendous, so gas is a solution for cleaner energy production.

The same metrics apply for gas sales into Israel, where gas from Leviathan will help to assure energy security by providing a second source of gas (Tamar being the first).

Sales contracts also are in place for delivery of Leviathan gas to Jordan and to British Gas (now Shell) for supply to its ELNG plant in Idku, Egypt.

As always, demand underscores the need for continued hydrocarbon development. Israel has been dependent on some of these same sources for energy needs. Awkward to say the least and potentially perilous given the geopolitics of the area. Discoveries theorized by Israel's Ministry of Hydrocarbons and with a prospect developed by Ratio Oil and Gas and commercialized with farm-in partner, Noble Energy has changed that dynamic for the foreseeable future.

The Levantine basin in which the Leviathan project lies was formed by tectonic rifting during the break up of the Pangea supercontinent, a few hundred million years back. The Leviathan reservoir is made up of highly permeable turbidite sandstone layers interspersed with carbonates and evaporites. It lies in about 4,500' of water and will be produced from 4 wells each capable of delivering 300 mmscfd, through a subsea wells/pipeline system as depicted below.

What all of the above should mean to you is that a huge part of Noble's reserves are on a low-decline curve. Most importantly, Leviantan is so huge and so pressured up that Noble projects a flat decline for at least 10 years.

Source Shown is the deepwater subsea drill center with subsea flowlines leading to shallow water jacket supported processing facilities. From there, the Leviathan gas will be piped to trunklines carrying it to final destinations.

With the majority of the infrastructure capex behind them, Noble projects free cash flow from Leviathan as combination of gas sales and lowered capex budgets for this phase of the development of about $1 bn/annually beginning in 2020.

There is a second phase planned for Leviathan that will bring another 8-10 TCF into the existing facilities and only require the drilling of new wells to the deeper interval. Not an insignificant cost but nothing like the expense of the build out.

Alen gas project

Noble is also progressing the Alen gas monetization project with a recent agreement with the government of Equatorial Guinea to process Alen gas through an LNG plant located in Punta Europa, E.G. This is a significant step toward monetization of over 3 Tcf of discovered gas in the area. This expansion will give Noble the benefit of linkage to higher priced global LNG markets while requiring only minimal new infrastructure modification.

First gas to market is forecast for the first half of 2021.

Shale

With their activity focused primarily but not limited to the Delaware, DJ, and Eagle Ford basins, Noble has been able to grow production 100% YoY while reducing capex per well.

Noble has been delivering Wolfcamp and Bone Spring completions that make 180-200 BOEPD. They have permits for another 600 wells that at current drilling rates amount to several years of uninterrupted operations. A lot of emphasis will be given capex-wise to the Permian as these wells are oil prone.

Midstream

Noble controls its destiny with regard to takeaway capacity out of the Permian and DJ basins. Publicly-traded Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) gives Noble capacity to grow its Permian and DJ positions without worry about pipeline takeaway.

Noble President, Brent Smolik's comments:

An important key to our onshore upstream success and a significant value contributor to Noble is Noble Midstream Partners. In 2018, the Midstream team significantly expanded the in-basin gathering infrastructure in the Delaware and built out the backbone in the southern Mustang area in the DJ setting the stage for longer-term capital efficient development in these key assets. Our Midstream businesses continued to perform very well with a long runway of 20% per unit distribution growth. I'm excited that the team has continued to capture new high return expansion opportunities, including a 30% ownership in the Epic crude line and a 15% ownership in the NGL line. These are attractive opportunities for NBLX and enable Noble Energy to access higher price Gulf Coast markets for our equity barrels at relatively low transportation costs. Source

Portfolio High Grading

The effort to streamline operations and improve the quality of its portfolio will help asset sales to continue. Recently NBL announced its plans for 2019.

NBL kicked off the year paring down its portfolio with a sale of 13K net acres in Reeves County, Texas, for $132 mm. Further, NBL has targeted 2019 additional asset sales in the range of $500 mm to 1 bn to reduce capex spend by about 17%, while increasing U.S. onshore production by 10%.

Asset sales in Q4 totaled $226M, composed primarily of cash received for the divestment of a 7.5% working interest in its offshore Israel, Tamar area.

The divestitures have the potential to increase to financial performance by about 10% according to Morgan Stanley.

The Future

Exploring new areas where there is no production currently is a skill-set of Noble's. Recently, they bought into Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) a new PSC license in Colombia's deepwater play. I will have an article out about this joint venture soon.

As an example of the importance of this type of activity to an E&P company's long-term prospects, I would offer the much lauded Leviathan field that Noble is now getting ready to be harvested. At one time, Israel's offshore environment was considered rank wildcat territory.

You don't find typically whales (big oilfields) in areas where there has been heavy fishing. You need to chart new courses for big gains, and Noble's track record here is excellent.

Financial Performance

Without the benefit of either the revenue proceeds from Leviathan or the so far un-monetized Alen gas, NBL grew revenues 15% YoY. Thanks largely to improved oil prices, capital controls in opex, and asset divestitures, in 2018, cut losses by 90%, posting an EPS of $(0.14)/share.

Maturities are spaced out after 2021, and total indebtedness/capitalization is 0.58, giving the company a lot of breathing room before dilutive capital raising measures would be remotely necessary. Further, tight capital controls have enabled the company to reduce interest expenses by 25% over the last three years. The company expects to begin funding capex from funds from operations so the trend toward reduction in over-all indebtedness should continue. Current interest costs of $288 mm are covered by cash flow. The company currently has about $800 mm in cash on hand and an untapped $4.0 bn revolver, alleviating any liquidity concerns.

Why is the stock squishy now?

In Q-4, NBL took a $1.2 bn non-cash write-down of goodwill on U.S. land assets that had declined in value due to the oil price crash. This is an accounting rules requirement that all listed companies have to follow, it doesn't reflect poorly on the company's financial stewardship. It's just a fact of life in the commodity business.

Absent this charge to earnings, the company would have posted a small profit, albeit one smaller than the prior year. 2017 saw significant divestitures that pumped up the bottom line.

Still, losses are losses and stocks get punished in the scenario. The market wears very thick glasses and chooses not to down the road very far. That's our job as investors.

Risks

Probably, the single thing most worthy of a mention here is the location of one of their most significant assets - Leviathan, offshore Israel. This is a turbulent section of the world and billions of dollars of infrastructure could be taken out with a single missile. It's a risk that really can't be discounted.

Technical indicators

The technicals are suggesting that over the short term, Noble could have topped out and reversion to the low $20s could be in the offing.

Your takeaway

Noble seems like a well-run company, balancing needs for growth with prudent financial management. They have a diverse structure that gives them secure streams of income from their shale assets while giving them exposure to international sales that might bring higher profits. Noble is currently trading around 6x EBITDA. The stock price is not taking into account the earnings that will come with the onset of Leviathan sales, which could add as much as $2.00 EPS in 2020. When those earnings begin to hit quarterly, the stock price should rise.

Analysts, looking down the road see a lot to like about this company, as nearly two-thirds are putting a buy on the shares at current levels. Analysts generally like cash flow and reduced capex, and Noble is bringing both.

I plan to watch the stock for a slightly better entry point before considering taking a position. The most I would expect, given the current market fundamentals is a decline of about 10%, which may not come any time soon. It's a risk you have to evaluate against the goals you have set for your portfolio.

