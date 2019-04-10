IPO Update: Greenlane Holdings Readies $80 Million IPO Effort

GNLN is growing rapidly, nearing consistent profitability, and is a player in a fast-growing industry for cigarette alternatives.

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) and selling shareholders intend to sell $80 million of Class A stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company distributes and retails a wide range of vaporization and e-cigarette products to consumers in the U.S.

GNLN is growing rapidly, is close to breakeven, and the IPO appears reasonably valued given the firm's growth trajectory and industry prospects.

Company & Technology

Boca Raton, Florida-based Greenlane was founded in 2005 to distribute vaporization products through its retail store chain as well as independent smoke shops and regional retail chain stores.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Aaron LoCascio.

Greenline also operates VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com, two e-commerce platforms for sales of products to consumers in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and other select regions.

According to the prospectus, both websites currently attract about 292,000 unique monthly visitors and generate, on average, more than 4,900 monthly transactions.

The firm is in the process of developing a new e-commerce store, Vapor.com, which will consolidate the two existing online distribution channels at completion.

Greenlane has over 5,000 stock-keeping units [SKUs] that include vaporizers and parts, grinders, storage containers, pipes, cleaning products, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

The firm commenced hemp-derived CBD products production in Feb. 2019.

Greenlane uses a B2B and B2C approach to market its products, namely its offline retail stores, online destinations VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com, as well as about 6,600 third-party smoke shops and local retail chain stores.

As of Dec. 31, 2018, the company has 90 sales representatives that interact with B2B customers on a regular basis to attend to restocking needs.

Greenlane says its products are spread across 9,700 retail locations as well as hundreds of licensed cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, and processors.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Research and Markets, the global e-cigarette and vaporizer market is projected to reach $61.4 billion by 2025, growing at a strong CAGR of 20.8% between 2017 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing adoption of cannabis, technology improvements, as well as product distribution.

Major competitors that distribute vaporization or related products include:

Phillips & King International

Windship Trading

West Coast Gifts

KushCo Holdings

eBottles

Berlin Packaging

Source: Sentieo

Greenlane believes its customers choose it because of its big assortment, product quality, as well as the option to provide a one-stop shop for all of their needs.

Financial Performance

GNLN's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Significant growth in topline revenue

Strong growth in gross profit

Dropping gross margin

Swing to negative EBITDA and EBITDA margin

Swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $178,934,937 102.7% 2017 $88,259,975 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $35,735,363 73.7% 2017 $20,570,397 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 19.97% 2017 23.31% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 -$988,447 -0.6% 2017 $3,506,982 4.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 -$13,577,316 2017 $3,124,047

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $7.3 million in cash and $79 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($24.5 million).

IPO Details

GNLN intends to sell 4.66 million shares and selling shareholders will sell 666,667 shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $15.00 per share for $80 million in gross proceeds from an IPO, not including customary underwriter options.

Class B and Class C shareholders will be senior management, with Class C shareholders retaining voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $663 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.9%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds received by us from this offering to purchase 4,666,666 Common Units directly from Greenlane Holdings, LLC at a price per Common Unit equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A common stock in this offering, less underwriting discounts and commissions. We intend to cause Greenlane Holdings, LLC to use the proceeds from the sale of Common Units to us to pay the expenses of this offering and for acquisitions of complementary businesses or assets, capital improvement to our, warehouses and other facilities, capital expenditures relating to our information technology systems and working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Cowen, Canaccord Genuity, Ladenburg Thalmann, Roth Capital Partners, and Northland Capital Markets.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $619,999,995 Enterprise Value $662,891,019 Price / Sales 3.46 EV / Revenue 3.70 EV / EBITDA -670.64 Earnings Per Share -$0.14 Total Debt To Equity -7.15 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.90% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$24,474,655

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 17, 2019.

