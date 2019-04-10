Higher Returns AND Lower Risk

Do you want to invest for safety or higher returns? We think the answer is both.

The Returns Vs. Safety Fallacy

The prevalence of efficient market theory [EMT] in financial academia and financial media has perpetuated a false notion that safety and high return are antonyms. The Capital Asset Pricing Model [CAPM], which is based on EMT stipulates that undiversifiable or systemic risk is directly related to returns. In other words, higher return can only come with higher risk.

Source: Wikipedia

This conceptual foundation of the investment universe forces investors to choose between returns and safety. Under this framework, the best an investor can do is to minimize diversifiable risk so as to be on the efficient frontier.

I have a big problem with EMT and CAPM from both a practical standpoint and from a logical standpoint.

Practical problems

The returns considered possible under CAPM are simply not high enough. With forward market returns of ~6% and a “risk-free” rate of ~2.5% (treasuries), people would need enormous nest eggs to make it through retirement in decent fashion. The vast majority of Americans do not have enough savings for low returns to be sufficient.

Logical Problems With CAPM

CAPM is predicated on the idea that all securities are correctly priced to provide similar reward to risk ratios. This is contrary to our daily observation where stock prices fluctuate wildly without any fundamental news. If a stock was trading at $60 last week and trades at $50 today, without any material occurrences in the span of time, it was either mispriced last week or it is mispriced now. Let us say for the sake of clarity, that the intrinsic value of the stock is $60. Let us consider what happens when the market price moves down to $50.

At $50, the return potential is higher than it was at $60 because the carrying yield will be higher on the reduced price and the cash flow yield will be higher. This is mathematically true and I think most people would agree.

Here is where it goes against public perception.

At $50 the risk is lower. The risk does not feel lower because the stock just dropped $10 a share, but from a $50 cost basis, there is less risk in owning the security. Market price will eventually track fundamental value, so for an investor with a long time horizon, we can measure risk as the scenario weighted frequency and magnitude of a negative deviation of fundamental value below cost basis. Likewise, return can be measured as the scenario weighted frequency and magnitude of positive deviation of fundamental value above cost basis. Using a basic bell curve of possible scenarios, we can demonstrate the relationship between market price and risk/return.

Buying at $50 as opposed to $60 reduces both the likelihood of loss and the quantum of loss. It also increases the likelihood of gains and the quantum of gains.

I am hoping this mathematical walkthrough was an exercise in stating the obvious, but I felt the need to go through it because the conclusion goes against general opinions and against CAPM and EMT.

CAPM states that risk and return are POSITIVELY correlated. We just demonstrated that they are negatively related. Underpriced stocks are higher reward and lower risk. Overpriced stocks are lower reward and higher risk.

Safety And High Return In Harmony

The example above of a $60 intrinsic value stock falling from a market price of $60 to $50 with no fundamental news may seem spectacular, but even larger unexplained falls are available among top quality REITs.

Macerich (MAC) has fallen 45% in 3 years.

Source: SNL Financial

It is hard to argue that there has been no fundamental news over a 3-year period, but from a fundamental perspective the news was rather neutral. Sales per square foot grew to over $700 and occupancy has held up in a stable fashion. These are trophy assets that are now available at a major discount.

In the timber industry, Weyerhaeuser (WY) has dropped nearly 25%.

Source: SNL Financial

The long run value of timberland increases over time at a steady pace, but the market price of timber REITs moves with short-term fluctuations in commodity prices. Labor shortages have slowed down home construction which has put downward pressure on timber and lumber prices. This is a short-term issue that has minimal impact on WY’s long-term value. WY is the market leader in timber production and just happens to be trading cheaply at the moment.

SL Green (SLG) is one of the most respected office REITs with a strong track record and premium assets in downtown NYC, but in recent times it has been out of favor, dropping about 15%.

Source: SNL Financial

SLG recognizes the disconnect between market and intrinsic and is taking advantage by using asset sales to buy back stock at discounts.

All 3 of these companies trade at unusually cheap multiples for their caliber.

MAC is at 12X forward FFO, WY is at 16X EV/EBITDA, and SLG is at 13X forward FFO.

I believe all 3 represent both less risk than the average equity and higher return potential. Undervalued securities accomplish both functions and finding undervalued securities should be the goal for most investors.

Safety and returns are not a tradeoff as financial academia and media would have you believe. This notion is predicated on a faulty premise of perfect pricing efficiency and is actually the opposite of the truth. Improved safety and higher returns come together in a single package when investing in undervalued securities. We should spend less time worrying about faulty models and more time on fundamental analysis to uncover mispricing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC, SLG, WY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long MAC and WY. I am personally long MAC, WY and SLG. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.



Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.