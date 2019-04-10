IPO Update: Brigham Minerals Aims For $223 Million IPO

I'll be watching this IPO closely, from the sidelines.

MNRL is led by well-respected industry veteran, Bud Brigham but the U.S. shale industry has been volatile in recent periods amid a changing global production environment.

The firm acquires and manages oil & gas royalty interests in major shale regions in the U.S.

Brigham Minerals has filed proposed terms for its IPO.

Quick Take

Brigham Minerals (MNRL) intends to raise $223 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company holds various oil & gas and mineral royalty interests in major shale regions in the U.S.

MNRL is operating in a volatile industry and macro pricing and demand environment as the global oil industry adjusts to the enormous impact of the U.S. shale industry.

Company And Technology

Austin, Texas-based Brigham was founded in 2012 to acquire and manage a portfolio of royalty and mineral interests in resource basins primarily in the Midwestern U.S.

Management is headed by Chairman and Founder Ben “Bud” Brigham, who was previously founder of Brigham Operating before its sale to Diamondback Energy (FANG). Prior to that, he founded Brigham Exploration and has over 30 years of experience in the oil & gas industry.

Investors that own 5% or greater of company stock include Warburg Pincus, Yorktown Partners, and PBRA.

Below is a brief interview of Bud Brigham:

Source: EnerComInc

Assets And Production

Brigham has a diversified portfolio of mineral and royalty interests located primarily in the Permian Basin, the SCOOP and STACK regions of the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Below is the breakdown of the location of the firm’s acreage:

Source: Company registration statement

The table below shows the firm’s net royalty acreage acquired by year since company inception:

Source: Company registration statement

The interests acquired typically are perpetual and grant ownership of oil, gas, NGLs, and other minerals.

The following table indicates net mineral acreage and daily net production levels for the various regions:

Source: Company registration statement

Business Strategy And Approach

Management has pursued an acquisition strategy ‘focused on core positions in top-tier, high-return, liquids-rich resource plays that we believe will continue to attract development capital throughout commodity price cycles.’

The firm also believes it has the ability to identify royalty locations that will be developed by ‘premier operators’ based on the following characteristics:

[i] the existing producing wells

[ii] the number of productive formations anticipated to be developed

[iii] the number of wells anticipated to be developed per productive formation

[iv] the forecasted EURs of all wells per productive formation

[v] the oil and natural gas composition per productive formation

[vi] the anticipated performance of the operator expected to develop the interest

Management says in the seven years since inception it has completed the acquisition of royalty interests in 1,292 separate transactions.

Financial Performance

MNRL’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in top line revenue

Drop in operating profit due to previous year gain on sale comp.

Reduced operating margin due to previous year gain on sale comp.

Decreased EBITDA

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $67,264,000 64.4% 2017 $40,908,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $39,231,000 -67.6% 2017 $121,214,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 58.32% 2017 296.31% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 $25,696,000 38.2% 2017 $116,064,000 283.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $31,444,000 2017 $29,401,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $32 million in cash and $176.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $30.7 million.

IPO Details And Valuation Metrics

MNRL intends to raise $223 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary stock.

Both Class A and Class B shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share. Class B shareholders will have no economic rights.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to contribute all of the net proceeds from this offering to Brigham LLC in exchange for Brigham LLC Units. Brigham LLC will use the net proceeds to repay the outstanding indebtedness under our credit facility and the remaining net proceeds to fund our future mineral and royalty acquisitions.

So, almost all of the net proceeds of approximately $202 million will be used to pay down debt.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $924 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 28.36%.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, UBS Investment Bank, Raymond James, Simmons Energy, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Seaport Global Securities, and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $785,400,000 Enterprise Value $924,120,000 Price / Sales 11.68 EV / Revenue 13.74 EV / EBITDA 35.96 Earnings Per Share $0.66 Total Debt To Equity 0.47 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 28.36% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $16.50 Net Free Cash Flow $30,721,000

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 17, 2019.

