IPO Update: Turning Point Therapeutics Aims For $125 Million IPO

TPTX won't have Phase 2 trial results until at least 2H 2020, the IPO isn't cheap, and management has disclosed no commercial collaborations.

The firm is advancing treatment candidates for various non-small cell lung cancer disease conditions.

Turning Point Therapeutics has filed proposed terms for a $125 million IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) intends to raise $125 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing small molecule oncology therapies for various cancers.

TPTX is just entering Phase 2 trials for its lead treatment program but will not have initial data until 2H 2020 at the earliest. The firm has no commercial collaboration partners and the IPO valuation isn't cheap.

Company & Technology

San Diego, California-based Turning Point was founded in 2013 to address what it believed were major limitations of existing cancer therapies and improve patient outcomes through targeted, small molecule Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs).

Management is headed by CEO and Director Athena Countouriotis, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Turning Point has developed a macrocycle platform that enables it to 'design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors.'

TKIs have not been as effective as possible due to intrinsic and/or acquired treatment resistance as well as drug toxicity which limits the maximum possible dosage. One of the treatment's challenges is the "formation of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases."

The company's lead drug candidate, repotrectinib (TPX-0005), is a low molecular weight macrocyclic TKI of ROS1, TRK, and ALK. TPX-0005 is currently in Phase 1/2 trial named "TRIDENT-1" for the treatment of patients with "ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+, or ALK+ advanced solid tumors."

Based on preliminary proof-of-concept data of TRIDENT-1 in a total of 75 patients, Turning Point plans on initiating the multi-cohort Phase 2 portion in H2 2019.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Investors in Turning Point Therapeutics include Lilly Asia Ventures, HBM Healthcare Investment AG, Foresite Capital, Kenson Ventures, Cormorant Asset Management, VenBio Partners, Nextech Invest, SR One, and Orbi men, among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by iHealthcareAnalyst, the global non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC] market is projected to reach $14.7 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factor driving market growth is the emergence of new therapies.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer [IARC], NSCLC accounts for approximately 80% of all lung cancers.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Company management believes its platform to be able to produce firm macrocyclic TKIs with a three-dimensional structure that binds more precisely to their targets than others.

Financial Status

TPTX's recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline through regulatory requirements.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $101 million in cash and $5.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

TPTX intends to sell 7.4 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares in the aggregate of up to $50.0 million at the IPO price. This is a positive signal to prospective investors and is typical of successful IPO transactions in the life science industry.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $472 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 26.49%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $51.0 million to $59.0 million to further the clinical development of repotrectinib in our planned Phase 2 portion of TRIDENT-1, including companion diagnostic development, as well as in combination and pediatric studies; approximately $36.0 million to $48.0 million to further the development of our preclinical candidates, including TPX-0046 and TPX-0022 and our next-generation ALK inhibitor candidate once selected; and the remainder for the design and development of new drug candidates and for working capital purposes, including general operating expenses.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow isn't available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink, Wells Fargo Securities, and Canaccord Genuity.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 17, 2019.

