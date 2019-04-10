A Billion Pockets, Y'all! Notes On The Apple March Services Event

The timing of the event, with almost none of it available or with prices, was likely to set the stage for a bad Q1, which they will report around 5/1.

None of the services on their own are game changers, but they all add up to a suite of services that has value beyond the individual services.

The Apple services event was long on fanfare and short on details. Uncharacteristically, this was a show for Wall Street, not customers.

Showtime! (for Wall Street)

Apple Invitation

Well, that was something. Outside of the Oscars or the set of The Color Purple, getting Spielberg and Oprah in the same room is something only Apple (AAPL) can pull off. But what was the point?

A billion pockets, y'all!

Unsurprisingly, Oprah knew what was the point.

I am a longtime Apple bull and shareholder, and I found the whole show a little perplexing, and it's taken me a little time to wrap my head around why that is. My realization is that, very uncharacteristically, this was a show for Wall Street, not for Apple's customers or developers who have always previously been the target audience for Apple events.

Apple went from being on death's doorstep to the most successful company in the world with a remarkably simple formula: focus relentlessly of the customer experience and satisfaction, along with efficient operations, and everything else will take care of itself. A corollary here is that Apple has never cared much for what Wall Street thinks about what they're doing. They think years ahead, while Wall Street is focused more on the next quarter. My own opinion is that very few Wall Street analysts outside of Gene Munster understand Apple, because they operate so differently than most companies.

This event was almost two hours of Apple screaming at Wall Street, "Look, you want services, we got 'em!" Only one service was available that day, Apple News+, and that was the only one that had a price tag, $9.99 a month. The rest? Who knows. My take is that Apple just wanted Wall Street to see what was coming down the pike, because their calendar H1 numbers are going to be terrible, and they are setting the table for the next earnings call, sometime around May 1.

Another way to look at it: Apple released a flood of new hardware in the weeks before the event with little of their usual fanfare. They wanted this show to be about services only.

But, contra just about everyone else, I think this is all good long term news for Apple, and we'll look at each offering and its potential in greater detail.

A Quick Refresher on the Show

I like to watch these things with the Apple chart on the other monitor, so I can see how people are reacting in real time.

Interactive Brokers Screenshot

Going first with Apple News+ seems to be their only choice here, given that TV had to come last. Last year, Apple bought an app called Texture, "a Netflix for Magazines," and Apple News+ is the result of that.

For avid magazine readers and consumers of long form journalism, this seems like a great deal at $120/year for a smorgasbord. The big issue to me is that, despite the inclusion of the Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times, the lack of the New York Times and Washington Post leaves a huge hole in the offering. As you can see, investors were not impressed.

The Apple Card was rumored earlier in the year, and I think this may be the biggest money-maker in the bunch when all is said and done. The market liked it, too.

Apple Arcade was rumored back in January, and now, we have at least some of the details. It will focus on games that have strong storytelling and cinematic styles, ones that are currently not free-to-play, with no ads or in-app purchases.

It is basically an admission that the "freemium" model of free-to-play, but pay-to-win, has won out over games that are mostly better, but cost money up front. For me, personally, I love this. I think Campo Santo's Firewatch is the best game of the past 10 years, and I'd love to see a platform where those types of cinematic games are front and center.

The updated TV app, Channels and TV+ service left me with more questions than answers, starting of course with the price. They need more channels in Channels. Networks are being extremely cautious with Apple, it seems. More details are definitely needed here, though the direction they are going with the app is a good one.

Finally, Apple original shows, TV+. This has been covered extensively, so I won't belabor it, but any time you begin with Spielberg, and then convince a bunch of Hollywood stars to be an opening act for Oprah, you're doing something right.

Privacy and Security

Apple is unique in many ways, but one of the most important headed into the future is their emphasis on the security and privacy of their customers' data. They are the only tech company to view this as a competitive advantage, not a source of increased operating expenses. It is now a significant part of their pitch. For example, this ad has been running on heavy rotation everywhere I look for the past few weeks.

Besides the usual high level of production (I love the guys in the restaurant), the message is clear: do you trust Apple with your most important secrets or Huawei, or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook (FB)? That one's easy.

Every service presented emphasized this point: neither they nor third parties will be using these services to collect data on the customer to use in some other revenue stream. Apple wants to be clear that we are the customer, not a product to be sold to third parties.

News: "We don't know what you read, and we don't allow advertisers to track you."

Card: Apple and Goldman (GS) will not be collecting data on what you purchase.

Arcade: Apple will not collect data on what you play and the games cannot do so either.

TV: Apple will not be collecting data on what you watch.

This is always part of what you pay for with Apple. You are only the customer, never the product.

Human Curation

Pixabay

Humans (yes, I'm talking to you) are becoming less and less useful over time. But one thing we still beat the heck out of machines on is editors curating a blizzard of content and bringing the best to the top. Apple was clear to emphasize human curation for all the media services, again drawing a comparison to the algorithms elsewhere that don't really have a lot of common sense. So, congratulations, humans! There's still one job you do better than computers!

For now.

Apple News+

Apple

Apple News+ is a compelling product for magazine readers, but it lacks two key components that every subscription service should have for daily news: the New York Times and the Washington Post. Both are doing well with their own digital subscriptions, so they are obviously exercising caution around the 800-pound gorilla that is Apple, especially when they're taking 50% of the subscription revenue. Or maybe they didn't like that Apple won't be collecting data on customers.

But strictly on the magazine side, this is a compelling offering for avid readers. I pay for 3 digital subscriptions a year, and they cost about as much as the whole Apple shebang, and I get everything else in the bargain.

But what's the bottom line for Apple here? Total magazine revenue globally is about $63 billion last year, with the US being about $27 billion. This includes everything, including print and advertising revenue streams of which Apple will not be taking a taste. Print is still king, though digital grows rapidly.

The impetus here for magazine publishers is that the growth of digital ad sales for magazines is lagging other types of digital advertising and is not making up for print losses as it shrinks. So, they are hoping to tap into a few of those billion pockets at $5 per month to the industry and, hopefully, boost digital ad sales in the process with higher circulation numbers, of which they keep 100%.

But let's think about a world where all subscriptions are digital for a moment. Total circulation revenue is about 40% of total magazine revenue, so about $25 billion a year globally. If Apple were to sign up about 21% of those billion pockets, they could take all of it, keeping half, or $12.5 billion.

What I'm getting at is, even in the highly improbable best case scenario outlined, where Apple News+ absorbs 100% of global circulation revenues, we're talking about a roughly 5% boost to 2018 revenues. This is small potatoes.

But this is a necessary part of the suite of services that Apple needs to build to continue Steve Jobs' "digital hub" project that is now almost two decades old.

Apple's basic take on these things since the beginning is that they are value-added to the ecosystem. So long as it's not losing money, it's a go, because it keeps customers happy in the Apple walled garden. This is how the iTunes Store, App Store, and retail Apple Stores all began their lives. But, as we've seen, these services eventually become powerhouses on their own, because Apple's execution has usually been so good, though not always, as their pre-iCloud efforts attest to.

So, this is a key component to the ever-evolving digital hub strategy. Of course, everyone is hoping is that the value-added will convince more consumers to spend money on periodicals. There are two potential areas of growth here.

North American and European magazine revenues have been declining for years. The model of aggregating content into a single weekly or monthly package is becoming difficult to maintain in the digital age. You may want to read a single New Yorker article a week or a month, but that doesn't make it worth the whole subscription.

For example, I love Texas Monthly. They employ the great Skip Hollandsworth, and also the world's only full-time BBQ editor, which is my dream job. But the 3-4 articles I read a year don't really justify a subscription. Now, as part of Apple News+ they will be generating revenue off those articles I read and pictures of smoked brisket I stare at. Moreover, since they focus on long form journalism, and Apple's formula for splitting revenue is based on engagement, not clicks, this is a good situation for them, and for readers of long form, and for gazers of brisket.

So, the idea is that having a smorgasbord and splitting the revenues based on what gets eaten adds value to the entire ecosystem over the a la carte menu. This will induce people who have been free-riding to pay something into the system, or at least so goes the thinking. Standard disclaimer: only time will tell!

The other area of growth is the developing world. In places where free speech isn't entirely curtailed, there has been an explosion in newspapers and magazines and readership. Apple News+ won't be in most of these countries for some time, but it is definitely where the organic growth is.

Apple Card

Apple

Apple and Goldman have a credit card! It's titanium and laser-milled! Hooray?

But, seriously, it would have been weird if Apple had released a physical credit card that looked like every other credit card. If you want a really obsessive take on the physical card, Arun Venkatesan has you covered.

But, nifty as it is, the physical card is not the product here of course. Apple's pitch:

Simplicity: Easy sign up, classic Apple interface on the Wallet app, customer support over Messages, maps of purchases.

Daily Cash Rewards: 3% on purchases directly from Apple, 2% on Apple Pay, 1% on all else. Deposited directly into you Apple cash account on a daily basis.

No fees: Meaning, no fees.

No rate penalties: Meaning, no rate penalties.

Tools for managing credit: it encourages you to pay off debt quicker, not let it fester.

Security: No static numbers on the card or anywhere, but your phone's secure enclave - a unique code is generated for every purchase. No CSV. Protected by FaceID and TouchID.

Privacy: Neither Apple nor Goldman tracks your purchases.

Low rate: They did not announce what this would be.

Starting with rewards, since this has garnered the most negative attention from The Points People, and it's also one of my pet peeves. Points are fake money that are only good for a limited subset of products and services, and their value can be changed at any time. It says so right there in the user agreement no one bothers to read. On the other hand, cash is the most fungible thing on earth and can be used to purchase anything, or even pay your electric bill.

So, how does Apple Card stack up against other cashback cards' rewards? The best-in-class in my opinion is the Citi (C) Double Cash which gives you 1% each for purchases and payments, for 2% total when you've paid off. Redemptions are monthly to your bank account or statement credit. If you pay off every month, and on time, this is the best card, in my opinion.

Apple Card only gives you 3% on direct Apple purchases, 2% on Apple Pay, and 1% on all the rest, so it is clearly inferior in that respect, but is superior in all those bullets listed above, especially if they make good on the low interest promise.

But what's the potential here? Starting just with the interbank fees, we're talking peanuts. The top player outside of American Express (AXP), which is a special case when it comes to fees, is Bank of America (BAC) at $10.7 billion a year. Even if Apple were to match this, it has to get split with Mastercard (MA) and Goldman, and then some goes to cash back. So, pretty much nothing here.

Another big source of income is fees to cardholders for late payments, foreign transactions, etc. This will not be happening with Apple Card, so you can zero that out for them.

Another big source of income is selling user data to third-parties. This will not be happening with Apple Card so you can zero that out for them.

Finally, the Big Thing, which is interest. Apple has promised a very low rate here, and the Wallet app will encourage quicker payment of debt, so we can't expect their margins to be as high here as other banks. Citigroup is tops here with $162 billion in outstanding credit card debt, and three other banks are over $98 billion.

Say Apple accumulates $50 billion in credit card debt in the first year, which is a pretty optimistic assumption. The current average credit card rate is 17.68% for all US consumers, but Apple has promised to have among the lowest rates, will not be using rate penalties, and also I'd be willing to wager that Apple customers skew towards better credit scores. So, let's say Apple's average rate is 16%. On $50 billion, that's $8 billion a year in interest revenue, also, I imagine, shared with Goldman. If they matched Citi, it would be $26 billion a year in total interest revenue to be shared with Goldman.

So, for a company with a quarter trillion dollars in annual revenue, this isn't going to move the needle much at first, but could become a decent money maker if it took off.

A final note on Goldman's role here as the underwriter of the whole thing. This is Goldman's first foray into credit cards and part of their push into more consumer banking sectors. As such, it's a fortuitous pairing, as both companies come into the space without preconceived notions of what the product should look like.

But they are both companies that have reputations for leaving partners unhappy in the end, so we will have to see where that goes.

Apple Arcade

Apple

First of all, totally on the down-low, Apple already has the third highest gaming revenues after Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Sony (NYSE:SNE). A big contributor is that mobile gaming revenue is closing in on 50% of total gaming revenue, with Tencent leading the way and Apple a distant second. What can Apple do to close the gap?

They already make plenty of mobile gaming revenue, largely freemium games, which are often unoriginal and of poor quality, and rely on addictive-type behavior in a small portion of players for a large portion of revenue. So, everyone likes the money, but it leaves them feeling like a crack dealer.

But there is another class of games for iOS that, GASP, cost money up front. Many of these games are very cinematic, or have inventive graphics, and tell complex stories. But try as Apple might to put them front-and-center in the latest App Store iterations, freemium remains the big money-making model for most everyone on the App Store.

So, Apple is looking to solve a problem (for which they are partially responsible) and make some money at the same time with Arcade. It will have titles like Sonic Racing and a couple of Lego games, but mostly, it will be these cinematic storytellers that look to dominate the early offerings, including Apple exclusives on a few of the more interesting looking ones.

Moreover, these sorts of games really show off the hardware and software advantages Apple has over Android phones. First, the OLED screens will make these cinematic styles pop. But what's under the hood is even more important, since OLEDs will soon become more common. No Android phone can match the combination of Apple's custom designed silicon and Metal, Apple's software library for accelerated graphics. The lighting and ray-tracing capabilities of Metal on Apple silicon cannot be matched on Android phones and are key to the look-and-feel of these games. By the time Arcade is available in the fall, the new iPhone and iOS will be available, and both of these will be faster and better.

Freemium will be all that is left on Android before long. I believe Arcade will become the choice platform for mobile game designers who want to stretch the boundaries of gameplay and storytelling, though the market size for this sort of thing is unclear.

As far as what this means to Apple's bottom line: who the heck knows? We don't have a price, or details on revenue sharing, just some titles and trailers and a fall release. But the mobile gaming market continues to be the fastest-growing segment of the gaming market, roughly $65 billion globally out of $135 billion total, and even at slowing growth rates, it will likely hit $100 billion by 2022.

Apple is starting, as they often do, with an underserved niche offering - games you pay up front for, don't have in-app revenue streams, and games that take the artistic side of what they do very seriously. It remains to be seen what sort of market exists for this sort of gaming experience once it "feels free" in a subscription package. The good news is, that whatever revenue is generated, it is unlikely to displace App Store game revenue, which is largely from the freemium games. Candy Crush isn't going anywhere.

Apple TV App, Apple TV Channels, Apple TV+

Apple

Saving TV and Oprah for the end is, of course, the only choice and was bound to disappoint no matter what they showed, which was actually three separate things, all of which left me with as many questions as answers.

Starting with the app, it is basically a cleanup of the previous messy iteration of the interface. Not much has changed as far as integrating third-party services like Netflix (NFLX), which still lives outside the Apple TV app. In any event, it still reliant on other companies' services, and not everyone likes Apple's terms, which are always non-negotiable.

The biggest change is Apple TV Channels, where you can subscribe to premium channels directly in the app. They need more channels in Channels to make it a full cable/satellite replacement in a single interface, and they have a ways to go here.

To put all this in context, back in the stone ages when print and three TV networks were everything, TV Guide was the most popular magazine in America for decades. Even though there were only three networks, people still wanted a catalog and schedule that sat on the TV table next to the TV chair in the TV room. Ours had fake wood panelling and brown shag carpeting.

This was eventually replaced by the on-screen guide, which has gotten better and better over time. But the on-screen guide can't handle the sheer amount of content and sources, once they are no longer in a linear broadcast, and comes in streamable and downloadable formats.

Apple's play in this space has long been to be the TV Guide of the digital age. But while the networks were happy that a magazine publisher wanted to send their schedules to people's homes, digital content owners are much more wary, especially of Apple. Apple's dream has long been a single interface where all content from all sources is searchable, cataloged, curated, and, most importantly, purchasable. The Great Nickelodeon in the Sky, the way iTunes and Apple Music are the Great Jukebox in the Sky.

The big difference is that the record labels were desperate. TV content owners are hardly that, and they can afford to resist Apple's terms, which many find objectionable. The biggest one has always been that Apple wants to be the single point of interaction with the customer, and limit the sorts of data they can collect, which is a non-starter some places. This tends to be a an even bigger point of contention than Apple grabbing revenue shares with both hands.

Remember, the first iPhone was delayed because Apple originally went to Verizon (VZ) which balked at Apple controlling the entire user experience and dis-intermediating them from their own customers, whether their customers wanted it or not. AT&T (T), on the other hand, was on the ropes and was willing to let Apple run the show. My vague recollection is that it worked out pretty well for everyone.

Anyway, this will continue to be a sticking point, and until there's something pushing content owners into it, the Great Nickelodeon in the Sky will remain a dream.

The last thing was, of course, STARS!!! Apple's original programming service will be called Apple TV+ and will feature the likes of Oprah, Spielberg, JJ Abrams and Ron Howard creating shows. Plus Aniston. Always Aniston. It was like a network upfront, without actually, you know, getting to see the shows.

We have no idea how much it will cost, but a few things we can surmise amid the fanfare.

Apple

This will not be HBO or Netflix originals, which I consider best-in-class. Apple may have a sword-and-sandal epic with a Game of Thrones star in it, but I heavily doubt his TV wife will at any time emerge naked as the day she was born from his funeral pyre nursing baby dragons as a way to end season one like Game of Thrones. Nor will there be violence that would give kids nightmares. Also, I imagine the cynicism of comedies like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Bojack Horseman are off-limits at Apple.

Amazing Stories from Spielberg. Astronauts. A future where everyone is blind. Aniston and Witherspoon in the Me-Too Era. A series of fictionalized true immigrant stories. Oprah's Book Club and documentary series. Kids' shows. This is all going to be positive rated-G or PG uplift.

So, Apple's most direct competition here is… there is none. The closest analog would be the original OWN network, before it was retooled to be less highbrow. But these shows have much higher budgets than anything on OWN. Typically, Apple is not going directly at incumbents but rather asking what Apple's contribution should be, and then doing that. It helps to have $200 billion in an Irish bank. This is a new type of network for the current era, one that combines the top-level talent of HBO and Netflix with the positive and family-friendly content of Disney (DIS). But these will not be just kids shows like Disney and Nick - this is a network for the whole family, with shows for adults that kids can watch too, and vice-versa.

But there is no evidence that Apple knows how to executive produce TV series, or that there is a market for this sort of content bundle. We don't even know the price, so it is very hard to speculate what this means to Apple's bottom line.

They should have bought Netflix in 2012. Just sayin'.

But Oprah understood the pitch, and to whom they were pitching.

A Billion Pockets, Y'all!

Apple

That was the pitch - to publishers, to Hollywood, to game designers, and most importantly, to Wall Street. We are in a billion pockets. Imagine a world where the average Apple customer spends $20/month total on services. That's another quarter trillion in annual revenue. Apple keeps a lot of that, but wouldn't y'all like a taste?

Whether this world will ever exist is up for grabs, but it is enticing.

I also think this was timed to come before their Q2 earnings call sometime around May 1. Somehow lost in the shuffle of Apple's recent wild ride was their Q2 guidance - the numbers are not good.

Their revenue guidance midpoint indicates an almost 7% drop, and for some reason, they are also guiding increased operating expenses to the tune of over 13%, which shakes out to a 21% drop in net income, and an almost 15% YoY drop in EPS even with continued share buybacks. Yikes.

That billion-dollar YoY jump in OpEx for Q2 is very curious, as is the similar 14% jump in Q1. More curious that no analyst on the last call asked about it.

In any event, the good news in the report will likely come in the form of more nice YoY growth in services, and this event, I think, was designed to keep everyone thinking about that, rather than all that red in the table above.

Not for nothing, but if you are in a risk-taking mood, May puts were super cheap last I looked.

But long term, I think this is indeed all good for Apple. None of these things by themselves are giant, but they add up to a suite of services that no one else can match and make staying in the iPhone ecosystem just that much more attractive. Like I said, an average of $20/month from every Apple pocket is a quarter trillion dollars in gross revenue, and in that world, there's plenty of room for everyone to take a taste.

Welcome to the New Apple, where they put on shows for Wall Street instead of their customers and use hardware to sell software, not the other way around.

Sadly...

