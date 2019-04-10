3 Reasons To Buy iShares China Large-Cap ETF

The big picture looks quite bullish for the iShares China Large-Cap ETF going forward.

Macroeconomic volatility and the trade negotiations with the US are the main risk factors to watch.

Stocks in China have underperformed over more than a decade, but the tide seems to be changing lately, and the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) has gained nearly 17% on a year-to-date basis. Recent performance does not guarantee future returns, but key return drivers such as valuation, economic growth, and trend indicators look quite bullish for the iShares China Large-Cap ETF going forward.

Attractive Valuation

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF has delivered impressive gains in 2019, but the instrument is still well below its highs in 2008 and 2018. Holding on to the China ETF has been a massive disappointment over the long term.

Source: Koyfin

From a relative perspective, China stocks have underperformed US stocks by a wide margin in the last decade, as shown in the chart comparing the return numbers for the iShares China Large-Cap ETF vs. SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) in the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

But valuation and performance tend to revert to the mean over the long term. When an underperforming investment gets too cheap, this can set the stage for superior returns going forward.

After such a long period of massive underperformance, China stocks are trading at a huge discount versus US stocks. The table shows key valuation metrics for stocks in iShares China Large-Cap versus SPDR S&P 500, and it's easy to see that stocks in China are trading at an average discount of nearly 50% versus their US counterparts.

FXI SPY Valuation Gap Price/Prospective Earnings 8.93 17.03 -47.56% Price/Book 1.16 2.98 -61.07% Price/Sales 1.1 2.03 -45.81% Price/Cash Flow 3.31 8.81 -62.43% Dividend Yield % 3.19 2.07 54.11%

Data source: Morningstar

From a historical perspective, stocks in China also look quite cheap. The price to earnings ratio for companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange is near the low end of the valuation range in the past decade.

Source: CEIC

There is no way to know for certain how a particular market will perform. However, returns over the years always depend on three simple metrics: earnings growth, dividends, and changes in valuation levels.

Since China is a high-growth country and valuation levels are below average, this can be a strong proposition for investors. Based on estimations from GuruFocus, stocks in China could return as much as 26.4% per year if growth rates remain strong and valuations reverse to the mean in the years ahead.

The stock market of China is expected to return 26.4% a year for the coming years. This is from the contribution of economic growth in local current prices: 9.49%, Dividend Yield: 1.3% and valuation reverse to the mean 15.57%.

You can't build an investment thesis for a particular market based on valuation metrics alone, but valuation is one of the most important return drivers to keep in mind when making decisions. At current prices, stocks in China look like a good bargain.

Improving Fundamentals

China suffered a considerable economic slowdown in 2018, but the government has implemented a wide series of economic stimulus measures, and the data is showing reasons for optimism.

According to a research report by MRB partners, the green shoots are already quite visible, and the economy in China could gain strength in the coming months.

The Chinese economy should firm, helping lift global growth perceptions. There are already some green shoots in response to policy stimulus that should become clearer as the data fog associated with the Chinese New Year clears. Specifically, bank lending has picked up, infrastructure investment has rebounded this year and the PMI manufacturing index has bounced. Meanwhile, home prices and consumer confidence both remain firm. A U.S./China trade truce seems probable and would greatly enhance the outlook for 2019.

Consumer confidence in China has been improving for several months and reaching an all-time high of 126 Index Points in February of 2019

Source: Tradingeconomics

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.8 in March 2019, and it's clearly showing a strong rebound after a material slowdown in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Source: Tradingeconomics

If this trend remains in place, accelerating economic growth in China could be a major catalyst for the iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the medium term.

The Timing Looks Good

Trend-following indicators can be remarkably effective when it comes to optimizing returns and reducing downside risk in a particular investment, and price channels are one of the simplest and most effective trend indicators to consider.

The following chart shows a quantitative trend-following strategy that goes long the iShares China Large-Cap ETF when the ETF crosses above the 75% level in the 6-months price channel, and it goes to cash when the ETF falls below 25% of such a channel.

Source: ETFreplay

The backtested performance numbers are quite impressive. Since October of 2004 - when the iShares China Large-Cap ETF started trading - the strategy gained 316.3% versus a cumulative return of 222.9% for buy and hold investors in the ETF.

Source: ETFreplay

Such as important, the maximum drawdown was -65.6% for buy and hold investors in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF versus a much smaller drawdown of -37.5% for investors following the quantitative strategy.

Providing more details, the table below shows the different buy and sell signals in the trend following strategy for the iShares China Large-Cap ETF. Following this strategy has been far easier and more effective than simply holding on to the ETF over the years.

As you can see, the strategy has been long the iShares China Large-Cap ETF since January of 2019, so the quantitative trend indicators look bullish for the China ETF.

The Bottom Line

The economy in China is particularly cyclical, and the trade negotiations between China and the US will certainly have a big impact on the investment thesis for the iShares China Large-Cap ETF, for better or for worse.

That risk being acknowledged, attractive valuation levels, accelerating economic growth, and bullish trend indicators are three strong reasons to consider buying the iShares China Large-Cap ETF.

Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, NPSNY, MCHOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.