Gold: Turning Bullish?

April 1 Report

As we look at the monthly gold report that we published in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace on April 1, 2019, we had the market closing at $1,293. The monthly levels of demand that we had coming into this month were $1,274 to $1,255. The average price was $1,300.

Monthly: Bearish Trend Momentum

With the market coming down or closing below $1,300, we came into this month with a bearish monthly trend momentum. But the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) algorithm and its built in artificial intelligence identifies for you when there is a change in a trend developing. In the April 1 report, the average price for the month was identified as $1,299 or roughly $1,300. We teach our subscribers and traders on our site, and in our Marketplace reports that when the price closes above $1,300, it negates the previous bearish trend momentum and activates a new bullish trend momentum above the mean, which in this case is at $1,300.

New Bullish Trend Momentum

By closing above $1,300, the market activates the sell 1 (S1) level of $1,318 to the sell 2 level (S2) of $1,343. The current price of gold is at about $1,310.90, up about 260 and it is pretty much validating that the trend momentum has shifted from negative to bullish. Therefore, the target we have now is $1,318 to $1,343. These are levels, that if you have multiple positions, to execute them on a scaled basis into these numbers.

90% to 95% Probabilities of a Reversion

When the market reaches the S1 level ($1,318) of the distribution of supply, there is a 90% probability that a reversion will occur back down to the $1,300 average price. The S1 level is a one-to-one relative factor of the implied volatility of the price of the extreme above the mean. The S2 level of $1,343 is a 95% probability that if the price reaches that level, the reversion could unfold back down to $1,300. The S2 level is a two-to-one relative factor of the implied volatility of the extreme above the mean.

Summary

It appears that the momentum has shifted in the metals from negative to bullish and an acceleration seems to be developing with the targets that we have identified using the VC PMI artificial intelligence, so we can be in a position to lock in our profits when given the opportunity.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets;" "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean-reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it is between 90% (Sell 1 or Buy 1 level) and 95% (Sell 2 or Buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert back to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure with price levels traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level, and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. By the price closing above the S2 level, it indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNUG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.