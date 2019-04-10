Cogeco Communications, Inc. (CGEAF) CEO Philippe Jette on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCPK:CGEAF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 10, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Patrice Ouimet - SVP and CFO

Philippe Jette - President and CEO

Jeffrey Fan - Scotiabank

Aravinda Galappatthige - Cannacord Genuity

Sanford Lee - Macquarie

Bentley Cross - TD Securities

Maher Yaghi - Desjardins Capital

Matthew Griffiths - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Drew McReynolds - RBC

Good day, and welcome to the Cogeco, Inc. and Cogeco Communications, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. Ouimet.

Patrice Ouimet

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our second quarter conference call. So joining me today are Philippe Jette, Marie-Helene Labrie, Andree Pinard, Pierre Maheux and Philip Benard [ph].

So, before we begin this call as usual, I would like to remind listeners that the call is subject to forward-looking statements, which can be found in our press releases issued yesterday. So I will turn over the call to Philippe Jette.

Philippe Jette

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us to discuss the results of Cogeco Communication, Inc. and Cogeco Inc. for our second quarter ending February 28, 2019.

Let us begin with Cogeco Communication, and the sale of Cogeco Peer 1. One of the major development in the second quarter is the announcement that we reach an agreement to sell Cogeco Peer 1 for proceeds of $720 million subject to closing adjustment, we expect to close the sale in the current quarter.

Cogeco will retain significant fiber capacity in Montreal and Toronto for future needs. This transaction will allow us to regroup completely our resources and effort on the Canadian and American broadband segments with greater flexibility to pursue organic investment and acquisition opportunities.

Note that the following sales announcement, Cogeco Peer 1 operating and financial results for the current and comparable periods were reclassified as discontinued operation. To reflect the reclassification, Cogeco Communications, revised its fiscal year 2019 guidelines for continuing operations, where revenue is expected to grow by 6% to 8% and EBITDA by 8% to 10%.

Capital intensity should remain at similar levels to last year, and free cash flow is expected to grow by 38% to 45%, mainly as a result of EBITDA growth and declines in financial expenses, current income taxes and restructuring, integration and acquisition cost.

For the quarter revenue is up 7.6% and EBITDA up 10.5% in constant currency. Reported revenue has reached $584.1 million and EBITDA reached $280.6 million, generating a margin of 48%.

Cogeco Connexion achieved its best financial performance since the first quarter of last fiscal year, with an EBITDA growth of 3.8% in constant currency. Atlantic Broadband has continued to perform strongly, with an organic EBITDA growth of 9.7%.

On the wireless side, as we have advocated for many years in favor of an MVNO model. We were very pleased to see the CRTC launching a consultation to examine the state of the mobile wireless market and to seek comments on its preliminary view that mobile virtual network operators should have mandated access to the network of the national wireless providers.

We all remember that the national providers benefited from favorable conditions to launch and expand their operations many years ago. We were also encouraged by the federal government's policy directive to the CRTC, encouraging all forms of competition and the reduction of barriers to entry for regional telecommunication service providers.

Cogeco does favor a facility based MVNO model, which would allow for progressive and discipline investment in facility along with some type of partnerships or network sharing arrangement. However, given the consultation timeframe and the various discussions at this point, that this process will result in it is too early for me to provide further comments on the specific business model. The quarterly dividend was reconfirmed at $0.525 per share, a 10.5% increase over last year.

Let us look at the individual components. At Cogeco Connexion, our PSU trends in the quarter have significantly improved relative to the last two quarters, as our new CMS migration issues have been fixed and we have ramp up our sales and marketing efforts since last November.

The video and telephony customer loss are comparable to last year, while the internet additions are slightly lower as a result of competition offers. The new CMS will be the foundation piece of Cogeco Connexion’s evolution to digitize customer experience enabling quicker response time and greater digital interaction capabilities to enhance the customer experience.

Cogeco Connexion’s revenue has grown by 0.8% and EBITDA by 3.8% in constant currency, as a result of higher revenue mainly generated through the rate increase implemented in November and a decline in operating expense, mainly attributable to better management of programming costs and cost saving from a workforce reduction program.

This program which targeted administrative functions was carried during the first and second quarters, and is expected to generate $10 million in saving in fiscal year 2019 and $14 million on an annual basis.

We expect that Cogeco Connexion will achieve low single digit EBITDA growth in the fiscal 2019, mainly as a result of the right sizing of our workforce, and the further operational efficiencies we expect from the new CMS and the ongoing digitize -- digital transformation.

We are advancing well with our digitization program, which is aimed at improving our already high, highly reputable customer service, while reducing our operating costs.

Over the last 18 months, we have made great progress over our digital key performance indicators. We have increased e-billing by 65%, reduced annual technical calls by 10%, onsite repair by 15% and have increased self-installs by 40%.

We expect further improvements in all our digital KPIs as we improve and implement and ramp up operational deck and best practice and digital tools. We have implemented several of the identify initiatives, but many others will be implemented over the next 18 months. The number of self-installs will significantly improve when we learn the new IPTV platform later this year, resulting in further reduction of truck rolls.

During the quarter Cogeco Connexion has contributed to launch new and enhanced features for its customer. Among them, we rolled out a cloud based managed Wi-Fi solution for business customers in Quebec, thereby completing our coverage in Canada. It offers faster connectivity, scalable Wi-Fi capability, and a management portal allowing to customize settings and offer Wi-Fi access for guests and get insight on Wi-Fi usage to better control IT spending.

1 Gig internet speed is now available to 40% of our footprint and further launch announcement will be made in the coming months, with a goal of reaching 60% of our footprint by fiscal year end. We were pleased to see the renewed and increased funding for regional and rural internet connectivity in Canada. The recent budget announcements from the Federal Government and the Quebec Government represent over $3 billion for the next decade and a great opportunity for Cogeco to further expand its network. We believe we are well positioned to obtain funding given our strong regional position.

In the U.S. again this quarter Atlantic Broadband has been the prime engine of growth, as revenue increased by 18.4% in constant currency and EBITDA grew 21.7%. Mainly as a result of the timing impact of the MetroCast acquisition competed on January 4, 2018 and combined with strong organic growth. In the quarter ABB achieved organic revenue growth of 5.5% and EBITDA growth of 9.7%. The strong financial performance is mainly related to the continued growth and upsizing in residential internet and commercial services.

Rate increase implemented in October in the MetroCast systems and the ramp up of the Florida expansion plan, which is now positively contributing to EBITDA. Given that marketing expense in the first half of the year were lower due to the timing of certain initiatives and that the January 1st programming cost increase will fully impact the third quarter, we expect EBITDA to grow at a mid-single digit rate during the second half of the year.

Atlantic Broadband has also an ambitious digitization program, which is advancing well in line with what I just explained and described in the Canadian operations. The PSU trend in Q2 were weaker than the comparable quarter last year, mainly due to the timing of bulk activation in Florida.

Let’s remember that the second quarter of 2018 included a large bulk activation. The 2019 Florida ramp up should mainly materialize in the fourth quarter, as we expect to connect and activate many customers. Furthermore, there will be a ramp up in marketing activity in the second half of this year, which should improve PSU trend.

Atlantic Broadband continues to upgrade its TiVo platform and has just launched the Alexa voice control functionality. Customers with the voice assistant device can now issue hands free voice commands from anywhere in the room and among other functionality Alexa can open streaming apps like Netflix on their TV with a simple voice command. This is in addition to being able to do the same with their TiVo voice activated remote.

Atlantic Broadband has mostly completed the roll out of its enhanced suite of services with the launch of Enhanced Wi-Fi Service in the newly acquired MetroCast systems and the launch of Hosted Voice for Business in the New Hampshire and Maine service area, which now cover close to 50% of the MetroCast footprint.

The Enhanced Wi-Fi Service utilize multiple wireless mesh access points and intelligent routing algorithms to provide the best possible wall to wall coverage and speeds which dramatically improve video streaming capabilities. Atlantic Broadband currently offer 1 gig internet service in 50% of its footprint and target a 90% coverage by the end of this fiscal.

Let us now take a look at Cogeco Inc., where the consolidated revenue has increased 7.3% and EBITDA 10.3% in constant currency. Advertising markets in the radio business continue to be challenging and competition has increased. As a result we are managing our costs tightly. The integration of our 10 new radio stations is proceeding well and we are excited at the prospect of a wide coverage throughout the Province of Quebec. The quarterly dividend has been reconfirmed at $0.43 per share and 10.3% increase over last year.

In conclusion, I would like to note that since the beginning of this fiscal year, we have achieved a number of key strategic milestones. We have announced the sale of Cogeco Peer 1 to re-center our resources on growing our broadband segment, both organically and through acquisitions. We have completed the stabilization of the new customer management system in Canada, which is foundational to our future digital projects.

We have now fully embarked in a digital transformation, which will enable us to better serve our customers through innovative and interactive digital platforms and better position our service offering. This initiative speaks to our commitment to provide our customers the highest level of service, which has always been part of our DNA.

Going forward, we will focus on pursuing profitable organic growth through providing enhanced services to our customers, growing our internet and commercial services market shares and expanding in select areas such as Florida. We continue to look for attractive acquisition opportunities and will continue to be proactively very engaged in the wireless consultations.

And now we will be happy to answer your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jeff Fan from Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Fan

Thanks, good morning. A couple of follow-ups and then perhaps a bigger picture question. In terms of just following up on the U.S. Cable, you mentioned Philippe of mid-single digit growth on EBITDA for U.S. Cable for the second half of the year is that on constant currency? And also on the -- you also mentioned a big PSU or bulk transaction in 2018, can you just remind us the magnitude of that just for us looking at the second half of this year, how it compares?

And then the last question is just on overall capital allocation now that the sale looks like it’s going to close soon on Cogeco Peer 1, can you just remind us the use of proceeds and priorities in order of what you think are attractive areas to go after that would be great. Thanks.

Philippe Jette

The first part of your question, yes, the mid-single digit organic growth is in constant currency, Jeff. The Florida markets where bulk so condo towers or gated communities as you can imagine, these are our contracts by contracts and they fluctuate over year. So that's why the year-over-year comparison sometimes is -- could be difficult as it's not linear. And I simply wanted to remind you that since we had a larger activation last year just compare the year-over-year given that fact.

Patrice Ouimet

And for the capital allocation, so the selling price is $720 million we have some expenses to pay related to this, as we’ve [indiscernible] previously. So we’re going to be repaying a revolver of about $400 million. So that leaves a little more than $300 million in cash and we’re planning to launch an NCIB as well. NCIBs get done basically over many months or over a year and as we execute this NCIB we should normally generate additional cash flows from the business as well. So hopefully that answers your question.

Jeffrey Fan

In terms of your leverage, can you just remind us where you think you want to stabilize that leverage? And then also just in terms of new business opportunities, I think in the past, maybe you've given us some priorities, U.S. versus wireless versus other. Can you -- now that you've got a wireless proceeding going on, I'm just wondering how that has affected that thinking?

Philippe Jette

So let's just start with the big picture then, we have not changed our strategy forward Jeff. So investing in our existing networks to describe many initiatives to better the customer experience as well as reduce our operating costs.

The look for acquisition in our existing territories is also something on the radar, there are many opportunities, but as you know, acquisition takes a little bit of time to negotiate, and eventually to announce. So stay tuned on that front.

Now on the wireless, that is the third pillar of our strategy. We are extremely proactive in conversation, we'll continue to be in conversation with the players and we'll see. As I said, it's too early to announce exactly the business modeling we're looking at and contemplating. But we certainly want to be part of this mobile ecosystem.

Patrice Ouimet

And on the on the leverage, so our leverage from what we've discovered yesterday is 3.3 terms of debt to EBITDA. And if you were to pro forma, the sale of CP1, it would be up 2.9 times.

And obviously, over time, generally we're able to decrease this unless we make an acquisition obviously, our long-term targets is still about 3 times. So pro forma, the sale of CP1 we would be slightly under that, but very close to it.

Jeffrey Fan

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Philippe Jette

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Aravinda Galappatthige from Cannacord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Aravinda Galappatthige

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions. I'll start with a question on the U.S. PSU movement, the net adds. I know that in the past in the prior quarter, you talked about some of the seasonal movements due to the footprint in New Hampshire and Maine. With that in mind -- and I know you sighted that in Q2 as well.

With that in mind, when we look at the second half, should we follow that you should be looking at year-over-year stronger numbers based on your prior reporting. Is -- are there sort of dynamics that that come into play when we look at the second half for U.S. PSU net adds?

Patrice Ouimet

Sure, so I would say this quarter was a bit weaker than usual. So generally, we have a new advertising campaign that’s starting right now. So just that's a general comment for the overall footprint. So we should expect benefits from this and as we stated before or Philippe mentioned in his presentation, we should expect more advertising costs as well in the second half, which partially benefitted this -- the EBITDA this quarter. So we basically are going to invest more in the back half. And it just happen to be like this year.

In terms of seasonal, so it's true there were some seasonal disconnects in this quarter. And I would say if you look going forward in terms of reconnects, the seasonal reconnects, we would expect that this current quarter the third quarter. And a bit in the fourth quarter would be the time where it's reconnecting. It's mainly in the MetroCast areas, because in Florida actually we sign a lot of bulk agreements.

So in the MetroCast area last year, we had just brought the company. So I would say we're better equipped to basically make sure that we get our fair share of the reconnects this year.

And lastly, in Florida last year we had -- to Jeff’s question, we had large bulk activations in the second quarter. We expect this year that we're going to have larger bulk activations in the fourth quarter and those are from signed transactions that’s basically in construction right now. So it will fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter, but obviously in Florida, we have a bit of visibility as we're able to -- if we sign these deals a number of months before Winslow [ph].

Aravinda Galappatthige

Thanks a lot. And just staying on the U.S., I know you alluded to this a little bit in the prior answer. But can you just give us an update as to what the landscape looks like when you think about U.S. Cable targets? I know in the past, you've kind of given us a sense of sort of a family owned and privately the PE owned cable networks that are out there. Any change in that landscape over the last year or so that you can perhaps update on?

Patrice Ouimet

No, it would be the same, actually there has been very little transactions over the past year, so it basically means that the owners are the same as a year ago. So we are ready to make acquisitions and when companies are looking to sell we’re typically there when we can be at the table looking at it. But I would say we’re fairly active looking at potential transactions, but they obviously have to be available.

Aravinda Galappatthige

Okay, thanks. And last question on Canada, obviously you’re emerging from the CRM related difficulties as you look to kind of rebound and sort of get back to subscribe the growth particularly on the internet side. Any sort of spillover from that period of customer issues. I mean, is there any feedback to suggest that there was sort of goodwill lost and so on? I mean, I'm trying to get a sense of how much you can kind of recover from that period as you kind of build, get back to sort of a sub-growth phase?

Philippe Jette

Well, I guess the important factor here is that we serve our customer with very good exceptionally good customer service. And customers they -- in the areas where we serve they know that, they knew that, they know that and we have returned to that high level of customer service.

I personally believe that this is the key component that customers are looking for to be served. So, yes, my expectation is that some of these customers that went and try other solutions for short-term will return, as well as we are much better equipped not to lose any on our own doing and I admit we went through a difficult period. But that period is completely over. We are fully operational with new processes and a new system that match very well.

Aravinda Galappatthige

Okay, thank you. I’ll pass the line.

Your next question comes from the line of Sanford Lee from Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Sanford Lee

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Just you mentioned in your opening comments about the internet net-adds in Canada being lower year-over-year because of competitive factors. Is that competitive factors aggressive pricing moves or are you talking more about increasing FTTH footprint overlap?

Philippe Jette

Well, I would say the competitive intensity is similar to what we have normally. So it comes from different areas, so obviously our competitors like we do will run different campaigns and advertising, promotional activities so this moves all the time. But I would say it’s usually intense and it’s still is.

In terms of fiber construction there is some fiber construction every year. And so it’s still the case today. But I would say, there has not been a significant pickup in the past year, so no it’s not as if there was a number of large cities that were done.

And some of the fiber that’s been constructed now is in fiber to the node, which means that the competition already offers their key products including the video product. So it’s just a faster internet speed that’s a bit different than going from a DSL territory to fiber to the home. But I would say both are going on, but there are some areas that are going from fiber to the node to fiber to the home.

Our existing product, if we talk about speed is very, very well positioned. We offer 120 megabit per second everywhere and you’ve seen us make announcement on up to a gigabit. Let’s remind ourselves as the offers taken in the market are far less than the 120 megabit per second. So we feel we have an excellent product that is already deployed across our footprint and a better customer experience. So combined great product with a great customer experience.

So don’t look on the product side, the promotional and advertising is more aware, sometimes we see some difference in the marketplace. So -- but we’re working really hard segmenting our marketing efforts to address promotional campaign launched by our competitors and win our fair share of the marketplace.

Sanford Lee

Great. And I guess sort of on a related issue, competition from fixed wireless internet service I know it is fairly early, but can you give us any commentary on what you're seeing in terms of market that you do face competition from fixed wireless?

Philippe Jette

Yes, well that will be very short because we haven't seen in our footprint any fixed wireless major activities going on. So that that remains mostly theoretical for now.

Sanford Lee

Okay. Also the FiberLight business that you acquired I believe that had customer in that in your Internet subs it’s in your base as well as in the net adds now.

Patrice Ouimet

It was, so those were business customers. So I would say it’s large dollars per customer. So they are in, but it’s a very small number of customers, so it’s really -- if you were to see the list it’s very common names in the U.S. of consumers of bandwidth.

Sanford Lee

I guess in that -- the partially driving the large increases in ARPU, the U.S dollar ARPU possibly from some of that.

Patrice Ouimet

It has an impact because we did -- and we acquired that network basically it’s a dual reason. So there is obviously customers which and will grow with new customers as well and has also an ability to grow our bulk activity with this network. But you're right in terms of ARPU the customers we acquired came with higher ARPUs versus what we typically do. On the commercial side, most of our customers are SMEs and we have larger customers as well. But I would say the bulk of SME whereas as this network the bulk was larger enterprises.

Sanford Lee

Great. And then last one on the U.S. Cable, it looks like the U.S. Cable has performed quite well year to date, can you tell us what you're hearing and what you are experiencing now as far as cable valuations.

Philippe Jette

Yes, it’s difficult to say because as I was saying earlier there has been little transactions in let's call it the last year. So it’s obviously, when we look at the transaction, we look at the benefits of that particular transaction, which includes many elements, including obviously where it is, the population it serves, penetration rate, synergy, so all these things. And that impacts the ultimately the multiple we’re paying and it also -- some transactions done by others as well depend basically what their strategy is and what they are willing to pay to integrate it in their business.

Sanford Lee

Let me one just quick last one, just wanted to know if you wanted to comment or refute ETS findings show a large increase in the customers claims over the last six months and again in January, acknowledging that it does with the CMS transition.

Philippe Jette

Well, it’s actually that the period covered by the report is exactly when we had some issues with the CMS migration now that we fixed these issues we expect our numbers to come back where they were very distant from the number one position in that report.

Your next question comes from the line of Bentley Cross from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Bentley Cross

Just quick question on the guidance, I know as the user guide has stated 8% to 10%, even though business size ET your Peer 1 is now gone. I know it's small, but mathematically I would have expected that to boost the EBITDA growth rate, can you maybe talk about some of the puts and takes in there?

Philippe Jette

Yes. So there is a couple of things, so obviously we removed CP1 [ph] from the prior numbers and the future numbers there is also -- and there is an inorganic portion in there as well from MetroCast, but I would say, that's why we have a range. It could have been that the -- by redoing the guidance with one less division, the numbers could have changed. But as you pointed out CP1 was not a large part of our business.

So the -- when we came up with the original guidance, we did not expect as much issues with the transition in the CMS system in Canada. So we're -- as you know, we're back on track now. But that's had an impact obviously on the Q4 of last year and Q1 of this year. So that played a little bit into the expected growth rate for this year, which does include obviously the performance you saw in the last quarter in Q1.

Bentley Cross

Yes, thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Maher Yaghi from Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Maher Yaghi

Thanks for taking my question. Congratulations again on sale of Peer 1, it was nicely priced. I wanted to ask you a question on the penetration of internet in your Canadian territory, Canadian footprint, you're putting a lot of focus on internet and cable companies in general are doing so less relying on TV to grow.

But when I look at your internet penetration rate in Canada, it seems to have peaked in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 and since then it has been declining. I wanted to get your view on the trend that we're seeing over the last three quarters is that something that you are focused on turning around and what is your objective in general?

Because in the states, when I look at your internet penetration rates they have been around 46% 47% just until you did the MetroCast acquisition, and that boosted the percentages. So is 45%-46% is that where things should settle in Canada or you could you could hope for more than that?

Philippe Jette

Okay, well, thanks for that question, Maher. The peak you alluded to in that timeframe, we had the CMS issue. And if you remember, we had said that customer service was very important and at the time, we redirected our sales and marketing efforts to the customer experience. So that explain why our sales and marketing activities were less than efficient during that period and the internet sales certainly were lower because of that.

Now that the CMS is behind and the sales and marketing are back in growth mode, I'm expecting that the internet market will continue to grow as there's still a huge potential out there.

Patrice Ouimet

Yes, and if I can add to this, there's still a large portion of our footprint that’s covered by competition in DSL, so that's very low speed internet. So there's a great opportunity there and we're working on this. And what works against that, obviously, is when competitors rebuild their networks, then we have to adjust in these territories. So -- but overall some capacity to grow still.

Maher Yaghi

Okay. And the potential long-term is what do you believe is the good target to achieve over the next two years in terms of penetration?

Philippe Jette

Well, we won't put a number on this, but let's say that, as I described earlier, we have a superior product in the market. It's very fast and reliable combined with a great customer service this is what customers are expecting from their service provider, we should do very well.

Maher Yaghi

Okay. And in terms of margins in the Canadian Broadband Services business, you mentioned that you are going to invest a bit more in marketing in next couple of quarters now that the system is up and running, what is a good target in terms of margins in that business? Because as the switch from video to internet continues, you really normally you should expect margins to keep growing. What is the upside here in terms of margins in the next couple of years in the Canadian business?

Philippe Jette

So we're, I would say in 53%-ish area right now. We've been able to grow it every year even before I would say a bit more focused on internet as you’re pointing out. So more internet obviously will direct us to higher margins normally, but we do a lot as well on our OpEx front that’s part also of the digitization project that’s a program that was referred to before.

So we see upside there, difficult to know exactly where we will be in the future, but we’ve been able typically to grow probably a point a year and we see a lot of upside as being able to again better serve our customers with more tools and at the same time work on our cost side.

The other thing I can add is on the video front with the new IPTV product we should expect some savings there. We still believe that video is a good product and our approach is always to offer the best solution possible that’s why we introduced TiVo earlier on. We’re going to introduce the new IPTV platform as well. So the idea is to provide everything to consumer needs.

And again, our areas of operations are more suburban and rural, which means that you have more single dwellings and TV is still an important product for many people.

Maher Yaghi

Okay. And my last question on capital intensity now that you have sold Peer 1, when we look at the Canadian and U.S. business combined, what is more sustainable capital allocation intensity ratio that we should be looking at in terms of the business over the next couple of years. I know you gave guidance for the year is that what we should use in terms of on average capital intensity ratio going forward?

Philippe Jette

We’ve been running Canada between 18% and 19% for a few years and that includes all the digitization, which requires some capital rolling out gigabit, which will be up 60% in a couple of months. So we’re able to do a lot within this. So 18% to 19% is probably not a bad number to use going forward. But we might have some upside there as well as we roll out smaller CPEs for video going forward with the IPTV introduction. So once we’re there and we’ve introduced it then we’ll be able to talk more about it, but I would say it’s probably a right range to use.

At ABB, we typically run below 20% as well except more recently when obviously we bought dark fibers initially from FiberLight before we completed the acquisition. And we’re investing more in Florida, as Florida now is the additional expansion is generating revenues and EBITDA, it puts less pressure on the intensity. So we’re expecting low 20% at ABB this year.

And going forward, we will probably get back down below 20%, we’ll -- you have to stay tune on this when we are done with our budgeting exercise, which is in a couple of months for next year. But if you think a couple of years it should be below 20%.

Maher Yaghi

Okay. And sorry one last question I forgot it’s the closing requirements for the Peer 1 sale, are there any closing conditions that the buyers still has not fulfilled?

Philippe Jette

There’s still -- there’s a number of things we have agreed with the buyer to do before the transaction closes. We’re very well advanced in this, but not fully done yet. So we should expect to close it this quarter.

Maher Yaghi

How about financing of the transaction?

Philippe Jette

No, that was already arranged before we announced the transaction.

Maher Yaghi

Okay, thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Griffiths from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Matthew Griffiths

Yes, hi, thanks for taking the question. I just had two quick kind of follow ups if I could. One is on the bulk transactions kind of in Florida, I was just curious if this kind of once a year type of pace is what we should expect going forward or if maybe the opportunity is potentially larger and we might see these pop into the results more frequently going forward?

And then the second thing I wanted to follow up on was just on digitization push that you’re doing. I was wondering where you are if you’re still kind of in the investment phase of this or if that is largely complete perhaps and now you’re in the process of kind of harvesting some of those benefits more? And kind of related to that, whether or not kind of Canada or the U.S. is maybe more advanced in that process, if there's a difference? Thanks.

Philippe Jette

Okay. Well, let me start with the bulk question for Florida. So we are still ramping up our operations, sales operation, marketing. And right now you're right they come in more in spike. It still be our intent to level that and have an ongoing sales and marketing more regular activities and the pipeline won't spike as much. So you should expect for the years to come more regular deployment. So that's for the first part of your question.

The digitization, as I said many time the foundation was this new CMS system. So there was already a large investments made there it’s up and running. The first phases and I just reported some KPIs for the first 18 months of our program. So we're doing already very well on e-billing and truck rolls and onsite repairs and self-installs.

Over the next 18 months, there will be more benefits coming they don't require as much investment because the platforms and the foundation is there. It does require some incremental investment here and there. And you should expect more benefits to show up and I will be glad to report as to where we are in future meetings.

Matthew Griffiths

Great, thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Drew McReynolds from RBC. Please go ahead.

Drew McReynolds

Yes, thanks very much. Good morning, two quick ones. For me, Patrice on the fiber to the home overlap with your footprint, can you remind us where that stands right now? And with respect to your free cash flow guidance for fiscal 2019, perhaps provide us with an update on cash taxes assumed in that guidance and maybe the medium term outlook for the cash tax rate into the next couple of years if you have that kind of visibility right now, that'd be great. Thank you.

Patrice Ouimet

Okay. So on the fiber to the home -- and as I said earlier, this moves every year a little bit. So it's around 30% right now of our footprint within the footprint of where we have Dell as a competitor. And the balance is made up of fiber to the node and primarily DSL as well. So that's where we are right now.

On the free cash flow guidance for this year, the cash tax is estimated on a consolidated basis at 12%. That's a lower number than what we had before and it's pursuant to the reduction we got or an accelerated depreciation at the federal level and Quebec will also follow up -- follow with a similar program so it's about 12%. And going forward what difficult to know exactly where we will end up, but these programs are not just for one year. So we should expect that over time it will go up. But it takes a few years basically to go up significantly from that percentage.

Drew McReynolds

That's great. Thank you for that.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Jeff --from Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Fan

Thanks. So I just have a follow up on wireless, Philippe, you mentioned though it's too early to discuss any business model, is it fair to say that you are adopting maybe a more wait and see approach given what the CRTC has decided to do with respect to the MVNO proceeding? And that it might be difficult at this point to kind of paint which path you're going to take until you know what the rules look like. I'm just wondering, what your thinking is there and why it's too early and how this regulatory proceeding may or may not play a role into that?

Philippe Jette

Yes, well, of course we are in it. We are anticipating more good news from industry. I said as well as on the CRTC. I mentioned that the public hearings have been scheduled. So the work has started and we are in active conversation as you can imagine not only with the governments, but also within the industry players.

My position at the moment is just to be -- to work on these things and when we will have meaningful announcement we will make them, but at this stage it’s private commercial conversations and government conversations that are taking place.

Jeffrey Fan

And your expectation for what’s coming out of ISET [ph] can you elaborate on that a little bit more?

Philippe Jette

Well ISET has been very public and very clear that they want Canadians to benefit more from a market that will bring more competition, more innovation and greater choice for Canadian. So ISET has also issued policies to the CRTC to look at future regulatory environment that would benefit Canadian.

We certainly think given our existing networks, our existing footprints, the relationship we already have with significant base in Quebec and Ontario as well as if you consider the number of home pass and business where our network is already installed, we have a large and significant presence. So we know we can contribute to this ecosystem. Now it’s the matter of the regulatory framework to land and commercial negotiations to take place and continue.

Jeffrey Fan

Okay, thanks for the color.

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Patrice Ouimet

Okay, well thanks everyone for being on the call today. We’re going to be discussing our third quarter results in July so see you then and feel free to call us in the meantime if you have any additional questions. Thank you.

Thank you this concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.