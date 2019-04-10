Purple Innovation: A Rising Digitally-Native Brand Unicorn Hiding In Plain Sight

Summary

Purple is well-positioned as one of the leading digitally-native brand disrupters in the $20b+ domestic mattress and bedding industry.

Purple has a proven resonance with consumers – revenue growth trajectory and online following show popularity of brand and leadership within rapidly emerging DTC mattress segment.

Purple has demonstrated multi-channel success with presence in both direct-to-consumer (DTC) and wholesale business.

Long runway for tremendous growth (Purple is a three year-old company expected to surpass $360m in annual sales in 2019).

Purple is the only N. American publicly-listed, digitally-native mattress player.