Grupo Aeromexico SAB DE CV (GRPAF) CEO Andres Conesa on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jonathan Wallden

Good morning and thanks for joining us for our first quarter 2019 results presentation. Speaking on the call today are Aeromexico's CEO, Andres Conesa; and CFO, Ricardo Sanchez Baker. As per usual, Andres will open the call providing insight into our quarterly performance and results, and Ricardo will then address our revenue cost and cash flow performance. There'll be an opportunity for questions at the end of the call.

So now, I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO, Andres.

Andres Conesa

Thank you, Jonathan, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us today. The first quarter of 2019 was challenging for the Mexican aviation industry due to higher fuel prices, depreciating Mexican peso, and a softening economic outlook. The year-on-year fuel prices in peso terms increased by 6.1%. The peso depreciated by 2.7% and inflation reached an annual rate of 4%.

Market expectations have pointed to a softening outlook for GDP growth in 2019 with analyst forecasts falling from 2% in January of this year to 1.5% in March. In addition, on March 11th, we temporarily grounded our six Boeing 737 MAX-8, aircraft in line with the worldwide grounding of the fleet. We immediately prioritized a recommendation of our previously booked passengers on alternative services on aircraft.

To cover the withdrawal of the six aircraft, we reintroduced two 737-700s that were grounded in January of this year and also optimized utilization of the rest of the fleet, which we have been able to do as this is the off-peak season. Carrying successfully stabilized operation, we're working with our partners Delta, reoptimizing our trans-border capacity and network during the second quarter of the year.

We are reviewing opportunities for Delta to take some of Areomexico's trans-border capacity in order to free up capacity which we would redeploy elsewhere on our network. The temporary grounding of the MAX led to an estimated revenue loss of approximately MXN200 million during March, as we have been again which re-accommodating passengers on alternative services.

We are currently not considering the MAX in our operating plans for this month April and for May. Our internal planning assumptions are that the planes will start service again during the first week of June. We are due to receive a further seven MAX aircraft this year four MAX-8s and three MAX-9s. This is before the end of 2019 and with this additional seven, the total number of MAX aircrafts in the fleet by December of this year is expected to reach 13.

In this challenging environment, Aeromexico delivered an operating loss of MXN377 million in this first quarter, representing a negative 2.3% operating margin. Capacity during the first quarter decreased by 3%, compared to 2018, which included a planned capacity reduction following the cancellation of our services to Boston, Washington and Portland plus the impact of these temporary grounding of the MAXs.

This capacity reduction supported RASK improvements. Revenue per ASK in pesos increased by 3.6% during the quarter, driven primarily by improved load factors of 2.1 percentage points. These results represent our fifth consecutive quarters of RASK expansion. Our average ancillary revenues per passenger also improved during the first quarter from MXN231 to MXN237 per passenger between the first quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 3.0% year-on-year increase.

Our continued focus on customer satisfaction is also delivering enhanced results with another quarter of year-on-year NPS improvement. From an operational perspective, we continue our drive focusing on what our customers truly value. This is operational excellence.

I am proud to announce that during the first quarter of this year, we have delivered 55 days with a 100% completion factor. That is a 100% of the planned flights operating on the day. The airline, we continued to focus on investing where our customers get real value with strategic CapEx allocation to enhance our customer experience, focusing on three key pillars reliability, airport experience, and on-board experience.

For example, as a result of extensive research, we are now rolling out free messaging on-board our 737 fleets. During 2019, we are focusing on enhancing our customer relationship management, aligning our systems and processes to ensure a single view of the customer.

With regard to work with the infrastructure in Mexico City, we're working closely with the government and potential investment required in order to optimize the passenger experience and economic value of the airline industry to Mexico. These discussions are constructing and are progressing well.

During the last 12 months, we carried almost 22 million passengers, reflecting the depth and breadth of our network and the value that we're able to bring to a Mexican economy. As we announced in our last call, we will be starting direct flights from Mexico City to Barcelona, Guayaquil and Cali this summer, broadening our network proposition for all of our frequent travelers.

For the rest of the year, we will continue to manage our capacity with strict discipline. We maintain our guidance of flat growth in ASKs for 2019. So to wrap up on the first quarter of this year, I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all of my colleagues at Aeromexico for their commitments in achieving these set of results in what has been another challenging quarter.

This concludes my remarks, and I'd now like to hand it over to Ricardo who will provide more detail on the financial results of this quarter. Thank you for your confidence and Ricardo, please go ahead.

Ricardo Sanchez Baker

Thank you, Andres. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As Andres mentioned, this has been a challenging quarter in the Mexican aviation industry due to higher fuel prices, a depreciating peso and softening economic outlook of the Mexican economy and overcapacity in the market. For the fourth quarter, Aeromexico delivered an operating loss of MXN377 million, representing a negative 2.3% operating margin.

Our EBITDAR reached MXN2.8 billion with an EBITDAR margin of 17.2%. On January 1st of this year, Aeromexico adopted IFRS 16. IFRS 16 provides a new accounting methodology for leases. The lessee recognizes the right of usage of an underlying asset, generating a liability for the outstanding lease obligation against which lease payments are made. The asset is depreciated using the straight-line method while the lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments,

On the cost side, fuel price increases had depreciating peso and relatively high Mexican inflation created some headwind. With regard to fuel, first quarter fuel expenses amounted to MXN4.8 billion, a 2.8% year-on-year increase, driven by a 6.1% increase in peso market fuel prices. The price impact alone generated a MXN235 million cost pressure for the quarter.

With respect to exchange, the Mexican peso depreciated on average 2.7% against the U.S. dollar, compared to the same period of 2018. This had a negative impact on several operating costs, including depreciation, maintenance, reservations, communications and traffic, which excluding fuel, totaled approximately MXN [174 million] for the quarter.

As a result of these factors, our cost per ASK in pesos increased 6.4% during the first quarter while our cost per ASK excluding fuel in pesos increased by 6.5%. Through the quarter, our cash has been reducing as we have observed the fixed costs associated with the capacity adjustment plan we announced during the fourth quarter of 2018, including the sale of our three Embraer 170 and the grounding of two 737-700 with most of the capacity adjustment taking place in mid January at the end of the holiday season.

We registered MXN141 million of exchange-related losses as the functional currency adjustments exceeded the impact of exchange rate related operating adjustment. During the quarter, the Company reported a net loss of MXN1.3 billion. Turning to our cash position, our cash flow generation remains strong.

We generated MXN2.3 billion of net cash coming from operating activity during the first quarter of 2019. Net cash flow used in investment activity amounted to MXN452 million and an addition of MXN3 billion was used in financing activity. In particular, we amortized MXN1.3 billion of financial debt.

With this, our cash balances at the end of the quarter amounted to MXN8.7 billion, representing cash to last 12 month revenue ratio of 12.4%. At the end of the first quarter, our leverage measured as adjusted net debt to EBITDAR stood at 4.6 times. This ratio now computed under the new IFRS 16, reflects more precisely the actual leverage of the Company as compared with the previous industry standard measurement using a capitalized lease calculation.

ASK decreased by 2% compared to the first quarter of 2018, with international capacity decreasing at 2.5% and domestic capacity at 1.6%, this resulting from our planned capacity adjustment reduction towards the impact of the temporary grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft.

From our fuel perspective, during the first quarter we took delivery of our six 737 MAX-8 aircrafts; and during 2019, we expect to receive seven more MAX including three MAX-9s and four MAX-8s as Andres already mentioned.

We planned to conclude the year with three fewer aircrafts, but we estimate our ASKs will remain at a similar level as those recorded in 2018. This will be achieved through our operating strategies.

This concludes my remarks. Thank you once again for joining us on today's call. Andres and I would now like to answer any questions that you may have. Thanks.

Michael Linenberg

Two quick ones here. So, you're still guiding to flat capacity and yet you've pulled down six MAXs I know that two of 737-700s have been reinstated into the fleet, but then as we think about the deliveries of the remaining seven MAXs, the 8s &9s for the rest of the year, it seems like that everything's getting pushed back and they will potentially be delays. So, if flat capacity is probably a best case assumption, maybe even a somewhat of aggressive assumption, I mean, I think when we get to year end as it is more likely that we're going to see capacity actually downside right. Like, how should we think about that given all the moving pieces?

Andres Conesa

Yes, as we mentioned, we need the MAXs back obviously to get this flat capacity growth given that our ASKs decreased 3%. As I mentioned, we are not flying -- we were not contemplating flying the MAXs in April and in May. But if they come back in June, we have one MAX delivery this month and the next ones are in June. So, we feel that we are fine also considering the fact that we will also remain, keep flying the two 737-700s, and that we can add some additional flying by tweaking a little block times and being a little bit more aggressive on that front, obviously, keeping our DC row and AC row not according to the targets that we have. So, we believe that if we can play the MAXs again starting June, we are okay with that. If that doesn’t happen, it is going to be a negative ASK growth for the year.

Michael Linenberg

And then, just my second question. I want to go back to the fact that you did pull down some trans-border capacity. I mean, you've highlighted getting out of the Mexico City to Boston and Dulles and Portland markets and those were recent adds, and I'm just curious when I saw that, I was actually somewhat surprised thinking that here is the flag carrier of Mexico and the fact that you have this strong relationship with Delta. Why a market like Mexico to Washington D.C. you know two capitals of two very strong trading partners? Why that couldn't work? And maybe it was weakness in GDP, was it a macro issue? Was it the fact that maybe it was a market that was going to be better served over Atlanta with Delta? And to use that airplane and put it into a market like Cali for example, which you're going to start later this year. I mean, it seemed odd that you were pulling out of what should -- it should have worked, right. That should be a market that should work and I didn't know if it was macro or opportunity costs or just maybe the strength of the relationship with Delta that maybe it was just better to route passengers over one of the Delta hubs. Can you can you talk about some of those route deletions and maybe why they didn't work?

Andres Conesa

Yes, I think it's a combination of all the factors that you mentioned. You cannot single point one of them. An additional factor is that, the account of the U.S. government that changes hands every year or every two years, Delta used to have it now with not longer has it. So flying from Washington, which is a big hub for U.S. government workers, not now, I guess I think United has an account. So that also played a role. And what we have been doing is really connecting Delta's hubs with Aeromexico hubs. And Washington is not a hub of Delta. As Delta grows in Boston, the likelihood of going back to Boston will increase.

We are even thinking in the case of Portland of returning soon again. But in the meantime, this opportunity costs, you see routes that are performing better and that's why we switch off. If you ask me, how is the trans-border market doing today versus last year? I think it's better, last year was very tough. There was lots of order capacity. It has been cleaning. So, we're doing better. We've added some additional flying not for example to Detroit from some cities in Mexico, which is a Delta hub. So, it's a give and take. So, we monitor these by the way, and hopefully, we can return and get back to service in these three cities soon.

Mauricio Martinez

My question is on the ancillary front. We are seeing now a slowdown in growth in that bracket maybe because branded first are now completing the year after rolling out. But I'm wondering, how much we should expect on that front for the year? If you can share with us, what is next after branded first? Or what should be the main driver of Grupo there?

Andres Conesa

Yes, we continue to see additional opportunities to strengthen ancillaries. Even as you've clearly mentioned the fact that you have branded first, obviously, it has an impact because the money flows through the fair rather to ancillaries. And the fact that we are deploying branded first across all the network, we have an impact also in the ancillary that you can collect. What we believe that we have additional opportunities to do it, so and to grow. So, probably, you will expect positive things in the remainder of the year on this front.

Mauricio Martinez

And my second question would be on the trans-border market. You've just said that there is a much healthier market now versus a year ago. But this quarter we saw yields, international yields weaker than in the previous quarter. So, what are your thoughts there? And well, is there any capacity increases from your competitors or what are you seeing now?

Andres Conesa

Yes, it has improved the trans-border market. It's not where it was a few years ago. Yields have recovered a little bit, but again in my view still not in line with the current environment of a weak economy, higher oil prices and the depreciation of the pesos. And that I think has to do with some overcapacity in certain markets. It has been -- the market has been cleaning, if you can call we are seeing some reduction in capacity particularly from Mexico City to some cities in the U.S.

But again, we feel as you mentioned, we are aligned with that, that it still is not enough. So, probably, you will expect it's not a declining capacity, but we know a much more moderate growth probably of single digits of industry versus the double digit that you saw in terms of ASK growth in the trans-border market, both in 2017 and in 2018 after open skies.

Andres Conesa

Well, thank you for listening to the call. We look forward for the second Q and again the outlook for the remainder of the year. We think that it's better than what we saw in the first quarter. So, probably, we see some positive surprises going forward.

So, thank you very much and talk to you soon. Bye.

