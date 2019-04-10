Federal Realty: After A Strong Rally, We Still Like This Dividend King

By Josh Arnold

Shares of mixed-use property real estate investment trust Federal Realty (FRT) have performed very well thus far in 2019. Shares have returned nearly 20% so far in 2019.

Federal Realty enjoys a well-deserved reputation for being one of the best-of-the-best in terms of REITs. It has a track record unlike any other REIT and its portfolio of properties is outstanding. In addition, it is a Dividend King, meaning it has increased its dividend for 50 or more years consecutively. You can see the entire list of Dividend Kings here.

Dividend Kings are the ultimate in income stock longevity, and Federal Realty’s 51-year dividend increase streak is certainly a big draw for income investors. Despite the rally thus far in 2019, we still see Federal Realty as trading a fraction under our fair value estimate. Because its profitability is still growing, and because of its tremendous dividend history, we still think there is time for investors to buy.

Overview of Recent Events

Federal Realty is among the largest real estate investment trusts in the US. It was founded in 1962 and its portfolio is concentrated in areas with high levels of income that are densely populated. In addition, Federal Realty tends to gravitate towards coastal markets in the US, although it certainly has some inland diversification as well. The trust has a $10.3 billion market capitalization today and generates nearly $1 billion of annual revenue.

Source: Investor presentation, page 5

This slide from a recent investor presentation shows the different metropolitan areas where Federal Realty is most heavily concentrated. It is certainly most present in the northeast US, owning a significant number of properties in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. However, the trust has meaningful developments in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles, as well as Miami and Chicago. Federal Realty has proven willing and able to go where it finds favorable demographic conditions, and the strategy has worked very well over time.

Source: Investor presentation, page 3

This slide gives investors an idea of how the trust chooses its properties. Today, Federal Realty owns 104 properties with roughly 3,000 different tenants in 24 million square feet. In addition, it owns about 2,700 residential units. The trust has chosen these properties based upon the principles above. Federal Realty is present in best-in-class locations in areas with dense populations, high levels of income, and favorable income growth tracks. These features combine to allow Federal Realty to charge more per square foot as it owns very desirable properties, and this helps drive not only high levels of margin, but occupancy rates as well. We see this strategy as a key competitive advantage for Federal Realty, and one that is central to its long-term success.

Today, Federal Realty enjoys annualized base rent, or ABR, of $27.77 per square foot. The trust calculates its peer group average at just $17.88, for reference, illustrating the nature of Federal Realty’s competitive advantage when it comes to being able to charge more for its properties. In addition, its occupancy was 95% as of the end of Q4 2018, allowing for a healthy amount of turnover while providing steady streams of income.

Source: Source: Investor presentation, page 6

Speaking of the trust’s location strategy, this chart shows just how far ahead of its competitors it really is in terms of choosing the best properties to acquire and develop. Federal Realty is at the top both in terms of population density, as well as household income among its peer group. Its lead in both categories is sizable and combined, they create a powerful long-term tailwind for the trust’s results. Finally, Federal Realty is present in 17 of the top 20 metropolitan areas in the US, which is also significantly more than any of its competitors. Federal Realty understands location better than any other REIT in our view, and the results speak for themselves.

Federal Realty reported full-year 2018 earnings on February 13, 2019, and results were characteristically strong. For the year, Federal Realty generated funds-from-operations, or FFO, of $6.23. This represented ~8% growth over 2017’s $5.74 in FFO per share, and continued a long history of Federal Realty boosting its profits over time.

Results for the year were driven in part by a 3.1% increase in comparable property operating income, which is similar to same-store sales for a retailer. This number implies Federal Realty continues to boost its operating income from its existing portfolio of properties, which helps drive revenue and FFO growth over time as rents continue to rise.

Federal Realty is able to do this because when a lease expires, it generally is able to rent that space out at more favorable rates. Indeed, in the fourth quarter alone, the trust signed 622,234 square feet of new leases, the vast majority of which was from existing properties, at an average rent of $32.16. New leases were even better for the full year, as Federal Realty signed 2 million square feet of new leases at an average rent in excess of $34 per square foot. This represents a sizable premium to the trust’s existing rent base, bringing it ever higher over time.

Federal Realty guided for FFO per share of $6.30 to $6.46 for this year, with our estimate coming in at $6.38, which is the midpoint of guidance.

Federal Realty continues to post steady growth over time, but of course, a big reason many investors own the stock is because of the dividend.

Source: Investor presentation, page 26

This chart shows the outstanding dividend history Federal Realty has put together, posting 51 consecutive years of growth as of today. This period includes many economic crises and recessions and yet, Federal Realty, which is in a highly cyclical sector, continues to deliver. Its compound annual growth rate over the 51 years for its dividend is 7%, which makes its increase streak that much more impressive.

We see that level of dividend growth continuing for the foreseeable future as the payout represents just two-thirds of FFO per share. For a REIT, that is a low payout ratio and makes the dividend not only very safe, but gives it runway to continue to grow in the coming years.

Growth Prospects

Federal Realty’s growth prospects remain favorable, as they have been for many years. The trust’s track record of growth isn’t based on double-digit annual expansion or eye-popping growth rates. Rather, it is based upon a foundation of consistency and focus on long-term results.

Source: Investor presentation, page 12

Federal Realty’s more recent years have shown steady, consistent growth in property operating income, which drives FFO expansion. The trust’s turnover of properties and ~95% occupancy rate are actually favorable because it affords the trust the ability to rollover properties at higher rent rates. Many REITs try to have their occupancy as close to 100% as possible, but that means their rent rates are locked in, potentially for years at a time. Part of Federal Realty’s strategy is to have a healthy amount of available properties so that it can drive average rent higher over time. This is how the trust builds comparable property operating income over time, and it has translated to ~6% average annual FFO growth since 2010.

Not only has Federal Realty been able to grow at meaningful rates, but it is doing so in an environment where its competitors are struggling somewhat.

Source: Investor presentation, page 13

This chart shows Federal Realty against a competitor set and the cumulative change in FFO per share since before the Great Recession. Federal Realty has managed to double its FFO per share since 2005, while its competitors are largely still well below their levels of 2005 FFO per share. The gulf between Federal Realty and its competitors is staggeringly wide and it is because of the trust’s superior strategy and execution.

We believe Federal Realty’s future growth will accrue somewhat from its diversified tenant list as well. Not only does Federal Realty own the best of the best in terms of developments, but its tenant list affords it some built-in protection against a downturn in any particular segment of the economy.

Source: Investor presentation, page 11

The highest concentration in the trust’s portfolio is residential space, followed by office space and various types of retail. No retail segment comprises more than 9% of the portfolio, so even if a subsector of retail struggles, Federal Realty’s exposure is minimal. Further, no single tenant makes up more than 2.7% of the trust’s commercial annualized base rent, and its top 25 tenants are just 27% of ABR.

This diversification allows Federal Realty to have a pulse on each subsector of retail and select tenants for renewal of leases that are in the best position to not only service their leases, but do so at terms favorable to Federal Realty. This helps the trust’s growth over time because it provides a stable rent base, but also the ability to gradually continue to grow comparable property operating income.

All of these characteristics help Federal Realty grow its comparable property income, but that isn’t the only avenue of growth the trust has for the coming years.

Source: Investor presentation, page 22

This table shows the trust’s pipeline of growth and development opportunities, many of which would simply be extensions of properties where it is already present. Federal Realty has more than 9 million square feet of potential future entitlements in areas where it is already familiar with the real estate market, and markets where it already has relationships with tenants.

The trust’s current portfolio, for reference, is 24 million square feet, so the opportunity here is massive and should provide many years of growth from acquired and developed properties, in addition to comparable property income growth.

Source: Investor presentation, page 7

All of this adds up to a growth track record unlike any other REIT of its kind and favorable portfolio characteristics. We see Federal Realty as continuing to extend its lead in cash rent per square foot as it develops high-end properties in desirable markets. We also see its rent growth based upon rollover as continuing given that is central to its long-term strategy.

In all, Federal Realty should continue to grow FFO in the mid-single digits for the foreseeable future, consistent with past growth.

Expected Returns

Federal Realty’s valuation has moved higher in recent months because of the strong rally in the share price since the start of the year. However, it trades today 21.5 times this year’s FFO per share estimate of $6.38. Our estimate of fair value is 22 times FFO per share, meaning that the stock is still slightly under what we see as a reasonable long-term target for the stock. For context, shares of Federal Realty spent the period of 2014 through 2016 with average price-to-FFO ratios in excess of 27. We don’t see a return to that level of valuation, but 22 is quite reasonable.

Given a fractional impact from the valuation rising, we see total returns as essentially the combination of FFO growth and the dividend yield. The yield is currently right at 3% and we are forecasting FFO growth of 5.5% annually. Combined with a ~0.5% tailwind from the valuation drifting up to 22 times FFO, we have Federal Realty producing 9% total annual returns in the coming years. That is a strong enough level of total returns for us to recommend the stock as a buy, even after the strong rally we’ve seen this year.

Final Thoughts

We still view Federal Realty favorably, not only because the valuation is reasonable, but because the trust continues to exhibit best-of-breed characteristics, and it has an attractive yield. Federal Realty has a track record of growth unlike any other REIT in our coverage universe, and this has afforded it the ability to hold the coveted title of Dividend King. With strong, time-tested growth characteristics, an impeccable dividend history, and a reasonable valuation, we think Federal Realty is a buy for those seeking a long-term dividend growth stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.