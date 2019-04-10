Market Risk Vs. Market Timing: Case Study

It may be used for hedging or scaling exposure to various stock and bond indexes.

This article shows theoretical and practical reasons to use a risk indicator rather than a market-timing indicator, with MTS10 as an example.

The first article on the systemic risk indicator MTS10 was published here on 5/21/2015, almost 4 years ago.

From Market Timing to Systemic Risk

Market timing based on binary indicators is dangerous. Even if you find an indicator “predicting” the 8 recessions in the United States since 1950 without a false alert, it is not a guarantee that you have found the holy grail of market timing. If we make an analogy with clinical studies, pharmaceutical companies don’t conclude a drug is efficient when it has saved the first 8 patients. The sample is too small. From a scientific point of view, being right 8 times out of 8 means there is a 95% probability that the indicator's accuracy is at least 67%. It’s the law of confidence intervals. How much of your savings would you bet on an indicator that has a good chance to be right 2 times out of 3?

MTS10 counts the bearish signals given by 10 indicators. Its value is an integer between 0 and 10. The components are based on various data series: S&P 500 index, market breadth, average short interest, U.S. unemployment, aggregate EPS, forward aggregate EPS estimate, housing starts, etc. They cover four fields of market analysis: technicals, sentiment, fundamentals, and economy. MTS10 is like an avalanche danger scale for the stock market, except it has 11 possible values instead of 5.

The avalanche danger scale

Snow is very simple in theory: H2O molecules in solid state. However, accumulation and weather history make it complex and sometimes dangerous. Financial markets are also an accumulation of elementary items, transactions, whose history and external factors make them complex and sometimes unstable. In both cases, we can evaluate the risk and make appropriate decisions. In both cases, a low risk is not a guarantee that an accident cannot happen.

History

The next chart shows MTS10 in blue and the S&P 500 index (SPY) in red from January 2001 to 5/23/2015. This is the period used to design MTS10 before it was published.

Below is the out-of-sample chart from May 2015 to March 2019. These MTS10 values have really been sent to subscribers. The most recent values have been excluded.

Let’s look at the sum of SPY weekly returns in % for each value of MTS10, combining both periods:

MTS10 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sum 28.38 39.19 28.25 34.51 20.8 34.11 42.58 -28.78 0.53 -19.42 -38.49

The weekly returns are calculated with weekly opening prices, not standard weekly returns based on closing prices (MTS10 is published every week-end and it is impossible to trade at the previous closing price). The sum depends not only on the market momentum but also on the time spent in a given state. Based on historical data, it is dangerous to stay fully invested in the stock market when MTS10 is above 7.

Like for the avalanche danger scale in the mountains, a low value of MTS10 signals a low systemic risk, it is not a guarantee against a market accident. A black swan is possible at any time. On the May 2010 flash crash (in-sample period), on the August 2015 flash crash and during the December 2018 meltdown (out-of-sample), MTS10 was low: between 1 and 3. In these 3 cases, the market has recovered a few months later. A low MTS10 value, even zero, is not a guarantee against a significant drawdown, it a clue that the market is robust and may be more resilient if something bad happens.

Going to cash or full hedge at 7 is not the best way to use MTS10. It transforms a multi-valued indicator into a classic binary indicator. The issue with binary indicators is they are 100% right or 100% wrong.

"It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong." - John Maynard Keynes

There are smarter ways to use MTS10. The first one is to scale a hedge according to the risk level. Various tactics are possible depending on the user's and portfolio's risk profiles. The second one is to follow ETF strategies scaling the exposure to stocks and bonds according to the risk level. In 2015, I have designed 4 strategies for subscribers of Quantitative Risk & Value. Their descriptions are below.

Strategy A: 1 position, high volatility

Rules:

If MTS10 = 0 to 2, hold SSO (S&P 500 leveraged x2)

If MTS10 = 3 to 6, hold SPY (S&P 500)

If MTS10 = 7 or 8, hold IEF (7-10 yr T-bonds)

If MTS10 = 9 or 10, hold SH (S&P 500 inverse)

Strategy B: 2 positions in equal weight, average volatility

Rules:

If MTS10 = 0 to 4, hold IWS+QQQ (Russell Mid-Cap Value and Nasdaq 100)

If MTS10 = 5 to 8, hold IWS+IEF (Russell Mid-Cap Value and 7-10 yr T-bonds)

If MTS10 = 9 or 10, hold SH+IEF (S&P 500 inverse and 7-10 yr T-bonds)

Strategy C: 2 positions in equal weight, low volatility

Rules:

Position 1: If MTS10<7, hold DIA (Dow Jones), else hold IEF (7-10 yr T-bonds)

Position 2: In March, April, November, December hold DIA (Dow Jones), in other months hold IEF (7-10 yr T-bonds)

Strategy RMSB (Risk-Managed Stocks-Bonds): 7 positions, low volatility.

This model with a larger number of positions is suitable to manage a larger capital in a more scalable way. It is based on several ideas:

Starting with 2/3 in stocks and 1/3 in bonds when the risk is low and increasing the bond/stock ratio when the risk level goes up.

Using volatile and less volatile stock indices, and keeping the less volatile ones at a higher level of risk.

Using shorter-term bonds when the risk level goes up to increase the proportion of low volatility assets when violent market gyrations are the most likely.

Using an inverse ETF when the risk is maximum.

Adding a seasonal switching positions with leveraged ETFs.

6 positions depend on MTS10 value:

For MTS10 = 0 to 4, hold USMV, MDY, QQQ, SPY, TLT, BIV.

For MTS10 = 5, hold USMV, MDY, QQQ, IEF, TLT, BIV.

For MTS10 = 6, hold USMV, MDY, IEI, IEF, TLT, BIV.

For MTS10 = 7, hold USMV, SHY, IEI, IEF, TLT, BIV.

For MTS10 = 8 or 9, hold USMV, SH, IEI, IEF, TLT, BIV.

For MTS10 = 10, hold SHV, SH, IEI, IEF, TLT, BIV.

The 7th position is seasonal: SSO on the 4 best months of the year (November, December, March, April), and UST the rest of the time.

Backtests

Simulations: period is 4/01/2001-4/01/2019, portfolio is rebalanced on weekly opening, no trading costs. It includes in-sample and out-of-sample periods.

Annualized return Max DD Sharpe Sortino Volatility (monthly std dev) A 17.7% -38.7% 0.9 1.2 20.3% B 12.7% -26.8% 0.9 1.2 13.4% C 13.1% -15.8% 1.4 2.0 7.9% RMSB with seasonal 12.7% -14.5% 1.5 2.1 7.1% SPY 7.3% -55.4% 0.4 0.6 14.5% 60% SPY 40% BND 6.6% -34.7% 0.6 0.8 8.4%

The preferred benchmark for A and B is SPY: they are long stocks in a low-risk market. The preferred benchmark for C and RMSB is a stock/bond mix: C is 50% in bonds most of the time and RMSB holds at least 2 bond ETFs at any time.

The next chart shows a simulated equity curve of RMSB.

These simulations should not be taken for granted. The 2 economic data series (unemployment rate and housing starts) may not be point-in-time because of delays and revisions. Anyway, these models have not been designed for a curve-fitting contest. Like MTS10, they are the result of combining research and common sense. Backtests are mostly a proof of concept. Past performance, real or simulated, is not a guarantee of future returns.

MTS10 has been published in Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) every week since 2015, allowing to execute these strategies and also scaled hedging tactics focused on the market’s risk level and the investor’s risk tolerance. In a world of probabilities, it is a more realistic approach than just risk on/risk off. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long in stocks.