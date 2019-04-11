EOG Resources: Texas Top Producers Indicate Cautious Optimism

Oil and gas firm executives and managers are cautiously optimistic about growth in 2019, according to the Fed's District 11 reporting.

Texas producers offer a snapshot of information related to energy. A number of factors are playing into energy prices and therefore energy stocks, specifically in oil and gas. Having said that, the universe of energy and publicly-traded firms related to it continues to expand as the demand side of power generation, renewables and technology advance energy production and consumption. Texas producers supply nearly half of the U.S. market for crude oil.

The Permian Basin continues to produce the lion’s share of unconventional oil and liquids’ growth related to U.S. production. Top-producing Texas firms in 2018, many of which have significant Permian production, include the following alongside their average daily production:

EOG Resources (EOG) 288,130 Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) 242,193 COG Operating (CXO) 174,608 b/d Diamondback E&P (FANG) 145,227 b/d XTO Energy (XOM) 113,783 b/d Burlington Resources O&G (COP owned) 111,987 b/d Chesapeake Operating (CHK) 104,790 b/d Marathon Oil (MRO) 90,081 b/d Occidental Permian (OXY) 88,797 b/d Encana Oil & Gas (ECA) 87,974 b/d Apache Corporation (APA) 86,264 b/d Anadarko E&P (APC) 70,747 b/d Chevron USA (CVX) 67,929 b/d

Source: Texas Railroad Commission, 2/15/19

Occidental has other listings of operating companies in Texas, adding another ~ 55, 000 and 39,000 average b/d. Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Concho Resources a/k/a COG Operating produce in the New Mexico part of the Permian as well, the production of which isn’t included in Texas’ figures. EOG’s Texas production is split between the Eagle Ford and the Permian.

Oil Market Situation

The Permian Basin’s growth continues to outpace other areas, largely because of potential resource volumes, infrastructure availability, and lower breakeven costs.

While the price of oil has risen in the last several months as OPEC-plus has curtailed production, outages also have been curbing an element of production and therefore tightening of supply. OPEC production has declined to 30.35 million b/d in March compared to around 32 million in the 2017- 2018 period. The EIA projects a sustained level of approximately 30 million b/d of crude oil for OPEC. In the U.S., energy executives from the 11th District, a very good sentiment proxy, expect WTI to be $60 at the end of 2019.

Outages from OPEC were 2.74 m/b/d in February and non-OPEC outages .45 m/b/d. They are generally in the high territory, indicating higher geopolitical risk. However, U.S. production is helping keep prices moderate, owing to sustained production. About 40% of E&P firms from 100 surveyed and 50% of services firms of 61 say they will increase employees in the Fed’s 11th District report. The 11th District is comprised of Texas, northern Louisiana, and southern New Mexico, comprising the bulk of U.S. oil production.

World consumption in the first quarter of 2019 was 100.4 m/b/d and production reached 100.7 m/b/d. Consumption or demand is forecast to slightly outpace supply in the following three quarters of 2019, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. The Energy Information Administration expects U.S. production to slow its growth in 2019 and 2020 relative to 2018. U.S. production was 11.9 m/b/d in January per the Fed tally. In its recent update, the EIA says:

…That U.S. crude oil production averaged 12.1 million barrels per day (b/d) in March, up 0.3 million b/d from the February average. EIA forecasts that U.S. crude oil production will average 12.4 million b/d in 2019 and 13.1 million b/d in 2020, with most of the growth coming from the Permian region of Texas and New Mexico.

Sources of demand growth are largely coming from non-advanced economies, according to the EIA’s recent short-term energy update of April 9. There are recessionary signs afoot in the U.S. and Germany, Europe’s main economic engine. Still global oil and liquids rise to 101.4 m/b/d and 102.8 in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Top Texas Producers

How are the top five Texas producers performing? According to the chart below, over the last year ConocoPhillips (COP) has performed better in comparison to EOG Resources, with Occidental Petroleum (OXY) running second. While not apples to apples, since COP is more of a global integrated company, it shows that diversification of business lines weathers price volatility better, not to mention the benefits of Brent pricing and paying dividends. I’ve excluded Exxon given its class as a mega-major integrated firm, skewing comparisons for this mini sample.

Still, EOG has topped the pack of E&P-focused, Texas-dominant producers. With firms having similar characteristics, EOG has topped the pack.

In 2018, EOG had "record" net income of $3.2 billion and free cash flow of $1.7 billion. They boast organic growth and capital discipline in their "premium" strategy. EOG manages its supply chain through data analytics, ie., using technology to streamline efficiency and costs, allowing it to master operations in the U.S. across a number of basins. The firm notes an approximate $3 price realization advantage over peers. The firm has continued to add inventory over the years and increase its dividend, adding to its longer-term appeal. It had doubled down over the last several years to adjust to the competitive market of North American shale-focused players.

If and when recession takes hold, the case to hold energy stocks tied to real assets that are profitable strengthens. Energy underlies the movements of commerce, economies and operations of day-to-day lives. In a fickle, automation-influenced, and changeable trading world, a common store of value exists in energy firms. EOG Resources and Texas’ top producers have weathered pricing challenges since the oil price bust of 2015-16 and OPEC’s market management approaches over several years. Their records of production, and particularly EOG's, are starting-off points for due diligence.

