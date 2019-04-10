NantKwest: Still Going For A Cancer Moonshot

I believe the company's current market valuation is overly discounted when comparing to other companies in the same space. Despite the downside risks, investors should consider the risk/reward in NK.

Recently, the company's CEO Dr. Patrick Soon Shiong has been in the news due to a lawsuit with Sorrento Therapeutics, which claims the doctor had performed a "catch and kill."

NantKwest was a highly anticipated IPO that only took a couple of years to be "busted." Although the stock might be busted, the company is still making headway.

The enigmatic Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong has created an interminable network of companies to take on just about every major issue in healthcare. Even with billions of dollars being invested into all his subdivided family of NantWorks, we don't know if all his endeavors are going to be successful. Dr. Soon-Shiong has obtained mythological status in the healthcare realm. Not only is he one of the richest man in LA, but also he is considered to be the richest doctor in the world with an assessed wealth of $7.1B. The source of his wealth was the sales of his American Pharmaceutical Partners "AAP" and Abraxis BioScience. His Abraxis was acquired by Celgene (CELG) primarily to gain ownership over Abraxane a nano-particle form of Taxol. The doctor's Abraxane was seen as a less toxic and more effective version of Taxol. Celgene has been enjoying its acquisition. In fact, the company recently reported Abraxane sales were over $1B in 2018. With that wealth, Dr. Soon-Shiong established NantWorks, an expanding congregation of startup companies that are tackling modernizing global health care. NantKwest (NK) is one of the components of NantWorks and it aims to revolutionize health care by breakthrough therapies in cancer. At the moment, NantKwest is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company that specializes in immunoncology treatments. The company's focus is on developing natural killer "NK" cell line named NK-92. This natural killer cell line is genetically modified to kill cancer cells and is part of the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative.

It was this "Cancer Moonshot 2020" program that caught my interest a few years ago and had me waiting in anticipation for Dr. Soon Shiong's Nant IPOs. However, when the IPOs launched, I was taken back by the market's reaction and watched the share price plummet. The once $2.6B IPO for $25 a share is now ~110M and ~$1.40. What has happened to this company and stock? I take a look at the company and develop a case for a speculative long position. In addition, I provide my views on the recent Sorrento litigation and how investors should keep a close eye on the proceedings. Finally, I take a look at the charts to find my entry and identify some key areas for investors.

Synopsis of Company Technology

The company is accelerating the use of combination immunotherapy as the next generation standard of care in cancer patients. The company is also harnessing the full power of the body's own immune system by developing treatments that utilize natural killer cells our body's first line of defense in the battle against cancer. Natural killer cells have the innate ability to rapidly seek and destroy abnormal cells such as cells, by identifying a marker of stress on the cancer cell and releasing toxic granules that destroy it. Natural killer cells are able to do this without prior exposure or activation by any other part of the immune system. This way they are called natural killer cells; they are also able to bind to antibodies that have been able to bind to specific antigens on a cancer cell and kill that cancer cell through a process called antibody-dependent cell mediated cytotoxicity "ADCC". The natural killer cell has two kinds of receptors, activating receptors, that facilitate the cells, and inhibitory that puts them to sleep to avoid natural killers from target healthy cells. However, cancer is smart, it is able to trick our immune system by triggering the inhibitory receptors on the natural killer cells. NantKwest has revealed a distinctive variant of natural killer cells called NK-92 that does not have inhibitory receptors but has a comprehensive assortment of activating receptors and can be used "off-the-shelf." The company calls it an activated natural killer cell or "aNK" that is always switched on and is promptly targeting and destroying cancer cells.

To further increase the targeting and killing power of NK-92, the company has genetically engineered these aNK cells in several significant ways that allow multiple approaches to the targeted killing of cancer cells. First, the company has produced high-affinity natural killer cells or "haNK" cells by genetically engineering a natural killer cell that has high-affinity CD16 receptor. The CD16 receptor lets natural killer cells to work with antibodies. The haNK cell works in combination with the antibody drug or the patient's own antibodies to target the antigen that is overexpressed by the cancer cell and impressively increases the ADCC killing effects of antibodies. These antibody therapies have become one of the best cancer therapies of today and can be further enhanced with haNK cells.

The company has also created target activated natural killer cells "taNK" by genetically engineering NK-92 cells with chimeric antigen receptors "CAR". These chimeric antigen receptors include antibody segments that permit the natural killer cell to find and destroy cancer cells that contain the corresponding surface antigens. There can be a great assortment of types created depending on the unique CARs used to create operative cancer-killing machines. These CAR-NK cells are comparable to CAR-T cells, but the taNK cells are not expected to have the same cytokine release toxicity as CAR-T. Another notable improvement is that these taNK cells are created with cord blood, which will remove the need to apheresis the patient to get their NK cell. This will reduce the time and the cost of the therapy vs. CAR-T therapies and could be implemented at a large scale rather than at specialized centers.

The goal of the platform is to offer a universal cell-based therapy that doesn't require individual cell-based matching. This off-the-shelf approach is also very cost effective and can be manufactured at scale, plus, it can be administered in an outpatient setting.

Implementing NK Technology

NantKwest's haNK cells are designed to be a universal, off-the-shelf, "living drug," that has been planned to express a high-affinity CD16 for targeted ADCC in combination with IgG1 monoclonal antibodies. These haNK cells are already in phase II trials in Merkel cell cancer "MCC" in combination with NantCell's N-803; which is a bispecific NK and T cell activation molecule that is comprised of an IL-15/IL-15 receptor alpha complex that is connected to a ligand of CD16 called IgG1 Fc. This fusion protein has confirmed an aptitude to trigger and expand NK and CD8+ T cell populations minus escalating regulatory T cell counts. N-803 is presently being tested in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin "BCG" in a phase II trial in BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, in addition to a combination with anti-PD-1 antibodies in NSCLC and additional solid tumors. Furthermore, NantCell is attempting to adapt this IL-15-based fusion protein to target additional molecules, such as PD-L1, which can open the door to other cancer types.

(Source Image)

Current immunotherapy strategies focus overwhelmingly on developing monoclonal antibody drugs such as Merck's (MRK) Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo. These immunoncology therapies aim at mechanisms of T-cell checkpoint pathways with the objective to activate the adaptive immune system to target cancer. NK is attempting to unleash the innate immune system and the natural killer cells, which have the ability to identify and exterminate cancer instantaneously upon exchange.

(Source Image)

If the company can demonstrate haNK cells can work in combination with PD-L1 agents, we could see a massive disruption in the current oncology arena as the hierarchy of drugs becomes modernized.

Nant Cancer Memory Vaccine

Now, I am bullish on the prospects of haNK as a monotherapy, but my eyes are on the Nant Cancer Memory Vaccine (Figure 1). It has been labeled a vaccine but most people would see it as a protocol of therapies. Looking at figure 1 below, we can see the vaccine consists of nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane), an adenovirus, yeast, NantCell's N-803, NK's haNK, and a PD-L1 checkpoint agent. This protocol aims to produce a chemotherapy-free cancer treatment that can produce T-cell memory and lasting response from the immune system.

Figure 1: Nant Cancer Memory Vaccine (Source: NK)

Back in November, Dr. Soon-Shiong and NantKwest released a positive update on this vaccine. The company noted impressive responses in a broad array of cancer types (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Nant Cancer Memory Vaccine (Source: NK)

In the press release, Dr. Soon-Shiong was quoted:

High dose, uninformed, toxic chemotherapy damages the immune system and induces what is known as tolerogenic cell death. Natural Killer cells are the core innate immuno-protective mechanism against cancer. By developing a system of activating the patient's own Natural Killer cells and T cells, as well as augmenting the patient's NK killing ability with engineering off-the-shelf NK transfusions, we hypothesize that resistant cancer can be overcome. We believe that current checkpoint inhibitors alone are insufficient to achieve long-term remission and only by inducing both the innate and adaptive immune system, and by orchestrating the treatment in a temporal-spatial sequence, will we induce T cell memory and long-term durable response. These early results of 300 doses of the Cancer Memory Vaccine in 30 patients over the course of the last 14 months are encouraging and suggest that we may be on the correct path to a paradigm change, leading ultimately to a chemo-free treatment of cancer patients, early in the course of their disease and ultimately to a path of cancer prevention."

Indeed, this is early in the development process and I am sure these numbers will change as the vaccine progresses through the regulatory process. However, if this vaccine can demonstrate similar or better results than the current standards, we can expect an increased level of enthusiasm from the market and the sector.

Sorrento Situation

Recently, the doctor and his empire have been under fire by Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), which has filed lawsuits aimed at Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and NantPharma for fraud and a breach of contract. Previously, the doctor purchased Sorrento's cancer drug Cyniloq for an upfront $90M and up to $1.2B in milestones. Sorrento is accusing Dr. Soon-Shiong and NantPharma of a "catch and kill" of their paclitaxel nanoparticle drug. Sorrento is looking for over $1B in punitive damages.

Why would Dr. Soon-Shiong catch and kill a drug he bought in 2015? The idea is that Dr. Soon-Shiong bought the rights to Sorrento's paclitaxel formulation to prevent it from getting to market to compete with his paclitaxel drug, Abraxane; which was part of the Celgene-Abraxis buyout back in 2010 for $2.9B. As a result, Dr. Soon-Shiong was the biggest shareholder of Celgene, which makes a case for why he would want to suppress Sorrento's version of paclitaxel.

This mess gets bigger… Sorrento took $40M of their $90M payment and invested it into a joint-venture in NantiBody, while the doctor put in $60M. The lawsuit claims that the doctor and his lawyer took that $40M and just returned it back to NantPharma and NantiBody would take over the rights of the drug. So, the lawsuit is essentially saying the doctor used the money Sorrento invested in NantiBody to buy Sorrento's drug off NantPharma.

Dr. Soon-Shiong defends his actions and has stated:

The lawsuit is a cynical attempt to deflect from Sorrento's own breach of contract. The allegation that we have not developed Cynviloq to protect the sales of Abraxane is false and it ignores the facts. Because it is totally without merit, we shall defend ourselves vigorously against this baseless allegation..."

He continues:

Because the drug required a new process, further stability testing, and a complete new Phase 1 clinical study, we sold the drug to our [joint venture] with Sorrento, which had both regulatory and formulation expertise. We opened a Phase 1 study and this study is currently open and we are actively trying to recruit patients."

I can see how Sorrento is not happy that their pipeline candidate has been thrown on the shelf, while Dr. Soon-Shiong and Celgene are making headway in other endeavors… like the Nant Cancer Memory Vaccine. Recall Figure 1, where Abraxane plays a critical role in that cocktail. Sorrento is left with basically nothing, whereas the doctor and Celgene could be creating the greatest cancer breakthrough of the decade. I have to think Sorrento was anticipating their paclitaxel product could be involved in this endeavor. Sadly, Celgene writes bigger checks and is being acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb. Still, Sorrento may have a case and investors need to consider what the fallout could be if the doctor has to pay $1B+ to Sorrento.

Undeniably, the doctor and his construct of companies are exposed to this litigation and should be considered when entering a position into one of his companies. The complex arrangement of collaborations and deals is difficult to untangle. In the end, Dr. Soon-Shiong might be creating a juggernaut oncology network that can transform healthcare, but this journey is going to require him and his companies to make some enemies along the way.

So, What Are We Investing In? Why NantKwest?

I see it as an investment in Dr. Soon-Shiong's NK-92 and his ability to find ways to implement in the battle against cancer. I see the prospects for NK-92 and aNK, haNK, and taNK… but what is the ultimate goal for the company? Does the doctor expect to merge it with another Nant entity? Is it going to be a separate body forever? Dr. Soon-Shiong was planning on a NantBio IPO that was expected to consist of NantBioscience, NantCell, and NantOmics. However, his two public companies, NantKwest and NantHealth, would continue to be separate. Why spin-off NantKwest and NantHealth if he had plans to bring a larger IPO to the street? It seems NantKwest will be a critical component to the final product, but what is the endgame here?

Looking at figure 3 below, we can see how one can be confused about how their investment is going to play out in this structure.

Figure 3: NantWorks Structure (Source: NantWorks)

Where does NK cell technology rank here? Does Dr. Soon-Shiong see them as the top product?

The company is run by a doctor who is attempting to manage NantWorks and all the individual endeavors coming from each entity. I like to invest in ambitious people, but I would like to see him figure out how to consolidate this maze he has created. I feel as if the doctor needs to make a big move to convince the street he has a clear vision of what his ultimate plans are for the NantWorks, NantHealth, NantBio, NantCell, and NantKwest.

Perhaps, I am overthinking my investment and I am imagining that the operations are more complex than they really are. Still, I would like to have some of these questions to be answered before committing to a larger position size.

Other Downside Risks

Although there is immense upside potential for the NantWorks community, investors need to understand the risks involved in investing in a novel technology biotech company. The "cure for cancer" concept is almost cliché at this point and is basically a "boy who cried wolf" impact on the stock. Despite the promising clinical evidence, we have to expect the overall market to hold off on committing to NK until the technology can show safety and efficacy in a larger study and population. Too many times have we witnessed a promising drug start off as a "cure" and slowly fades into "this might be a promising third-line agent to be used in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor." I have to admit, I haven't read any claims by the company or Dr. Soon-Shiong that the NantKwest NK-92 is the "cure for cancer", but the company has the moonshot goal of finding it by 2020. Yes, it is a goal and not a claim, but the market might see that goal as a binary event for the company and punish if this goal does not come to fruition.

Another major downside risk arises from continued legal issues that involve the doctor and his NantWorks companies. Although these companies have been subdivided, they are still under the umbrella of NantWorks and are being directed by Dr. Soon-Shiong. Therefore, any litigation could have some impact on NantKwest.

Charts

Looking at the weekly chart (Figure 4), we can see the market has not been compassionate to NK, which has lost about 95% of its IPO value. Currently, the share price is floating around $1.40 area and has been in the $1.00 handle since the end of November. However, it appears as if the stock has been able to hold above $1.00 since the beginning of 2019 and is starting to creep towards major moving average on the daily chart (Figure 5).

Figure 4: NK Weekly (Source: Trendspider)

Figure 5: NK Daily (Source: Trendspider)

If the share price can hold above the high point in mid-January, I expect the stock to attract technical traders and investor who were waiting for a technical bottom before entering or adding to their position.

Figure 6: NK Hourly (Source Trendspider)

Dr. Soon-Shiong's recent warrant purchases provided a quick shot of momentum into the stock, but the Sorrento litigation news yanked it back down. However, it looks as if the two events ended up being a net positive for the stock. If we see the share price break above the two trend lines on the hourly chart (Source 6), we could see bullish chart form as the share price lifts off the bottom.

I will look to enter into NK around $1.40 and will look to add once the share price is able to break above the red trend lines on the hourly chart. My goal is to develop a speculative sized position under the 200-day moving average.

Conclusion

Despite the ongoing legal issues and the unclear path ahead, I am looking to build a conservative position in anticipation that the market will begin to recognize the potential upside in NK. Yes, the company is years away from getting a product to the market. However, if Dr. Soon-Shiong can continue to demonstrate NK-92's safety and efficacy in more indications, I expect the market will be forced to recognize the company's potential.

I am buying now due to the discounted market valuation (Figure 7). Even if you throw out the value of Dr. Soon-Shiong and the exposure to the rest of the NantWorks environment, you still have the pure value of NK-92 technology.

Figure 7: NK Valuation (Source: Trendspider)

This is the same cell line that has already played a part in saving a patient's life who had failed multiple lines of therapy in MCC (Figure 8 & Figure 9).

Figure 8: MCC Patient Who Failed Checkpoint and Chemo Progression (Source: NK)

Figure 9: MCC Patient Who Failed Checkpoint and Chemo Complete Response (Source: NK)

Notice this patient had failed previous treatments but did not see another lesion after the day they were treated with haNK. Now, over 170 days later, they have experienced a complete response. Any seasoned biotech investor should recognize the importance of this and should respect the potential of this therapy.

If the company's technology can make it through the regulatory pathway, I expect it to outperform the cutting-edge CAR-T therapies on the market today. This is the same cell therapy that Celgene attained for $9B when they acquired Juno Therapeutics. NK has a $110M market cap, yet, it has a product that is shaping up to be superior to another cell therapy that was valued for billions of dollars. Considering those valuation numbers, I have to say it is worth a speculative buy. I am looking to hold NK for at least 5 years and will do a sock drawer approach for a huge return. Dr. Soon Shiong continues to swing for the fences in his businesses; hopefully, he doesn't swing and miss with NK.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.