Building A Better Recession Model

Our Business Cycle Indicator uses six components and is designed to provide more timely warnings when a recession is likely to start and end.

Models built on the yield curve have a good track record, but lack in their timing and don't provide a signal for when a recession is over.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Phil Argue as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

The most financially destructive event an investor faces is a recessions. By some estimates, more than $12 trillion was lost during the 2008 financial crisis. In 2019, most people still quote a handful of dated models using a single piece of data to measure recession risks. With new innovations disrupting the status quo across all industries, why is there not a new and improved measure of recession risks?

Often referenced recession models, like the one maintained by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, uses the yield curve as a measure of recession risks. The yield curve is the difference between short-term and long-term rates. It has a good track record of predicting recessions; however, there are limitations that even the NY Fed itself points out.

Simply put, if you're trying to avoid something as devastating as a recession, are you really going to pin your hopes on a single measure of the economy? Does that make sense? Keep in mind that these models were originally developed back in the early 1990s. It's been nearly 40 years and investors are still using the same models.

This is particularly important today since the yield curve recently inverted and many economists and pundits are talking up the possibility of a recession. What should investors do? Hunker down and ride it out? Sell before it's too late? Before one decides to sell and put their money in the mattress, we should consider a new approach to measuring recession risks.

I worked at a large wealth management firm during the 2008 financial crisis. My employer was acquired by a competitor and the ensuing layoffs lasted for years. They called it "operational efficiencies," but it simply meant half of us were redundant and unnecessary. I was one of the lucky ones, but nearly all of my colleagues were displaced in one way or another.

Following the crisis, I wondered if a better recession model could be built. If I was going to suffer through another recession, I want to see it coming well in advance. I spent thousands of hours collecting and analyzing economic data. I discovered which pieces of data lead, lag, and which combinations work when combined properly.

In 2014, after years of research, I developed Prepared Capital's Business Cycle Indicator (BCI). It is designed to provide a timely measure of recession risks and doesn't rely on just one piece of data. Instead, BCI uses six different components. It can be modeled back to 1968 and would have predicted each of the seven recessions that have occurred since. Not only does it warn when a recession is likely, but also provides a signal when a recession is over.

Before getting into the individual data points of BCI, it's worth mentioning the criteria used in selecting the data. First, I only used data that spanned at least three business cycles. If there wasn't enough historical data, I didn't use it. Second, I took those data points and analyzed their success rate at signaling a recession and the number of false positives. A components is useless if it warns of a recession and one does not occur. In fact, it is detrimental.

Lastly, I looked at data that provides an opposing signal at the beginning and end of a recession. Meaning the same piece of data needs to provide a signal before the beginning of a recession, but also a discernible signal when the recession is over. It's no good to have a model that tells you when to be more defensive if it can't tell you when to be less defensive.

The data I selected spans measures of monetary policy, investment grade credit spreads, high yield credit spreads, labor market data, construction activity, and vehicle sales. BCI uses a derivative of each data series merging them together into a single data point. It is updated monthly, with preliminary readings available at the end of each week.

The chart below looks at the history of BCI beginning in 1968. Prior to each of the seven recessions that have occurred since, BCI reached a level of -0.9 (red dotted line). Additionally, as the economy exited a recession, BCI reached a level of +0.9 (green dotted line).

The table below shows the months which BCI warned of a recession, compared to when the recession officially started. It also shows when BCI suggested the recession was over, and when the recession officially ended. On average, BCI provided a warning eight months before the beginning of a recession, and six months after a recession ends.

Keep in mind, the actual announcement for the beginning and end of recessions occur with a significant lag. The National Bureau of Economic Research maintains records for these announcements. For example, the official announcement of the beginning of the financial crisis came in December of 2008, after Lehman went bankrupt and the S&P 500 was already down 42% from its all-time highs.

The official announcement the 2008 recession had ended came in September 2010, a full 18 months after the stock market bottomed and 14 months after the recession ended. Contrast that with BCI's expansion reading (+0.9) in July 2009.

Now, let's take a look at the history of the S&P 500 over the same time period, from 1968 to present. The chart below shows the S&P 500 Price Index (excluding dividends). The periods shaded in blue are when BCI suggested the economy was expanding. The areas shaded in red are periods when BCI fell below -0.9 suggesting a recession, but had not yet reached +0.9 signaling a new expansion had begun.

Next, I take the above chart and breakdown the rates of return for the different periods - expansion periods, recession periods, and all periods. As one would expect, the vast majority of returns occurred while the indicator was signaling expansion.

In fact, 187% of all the gains for the S&P came while BCI was in expansion (just 72% of all months). Those returns assume one was simply sitting in cash earning nothing for those 175 months (14 ½ years) BCI was pointing to a recession.

It's unrealistic to think someone would sit in cash for a cumulative of 14+ years during a 50-year time period. Let's assume someone bought the S&P at the closing value at the end of November 1968 at $108.37. Holding the position until BCI warned of a recession, they sold the S&P and bought a 1-year treasury bill. They simply collect the coupon on treasury bills until BCI reached +0.9, at which point they reverse course and buy back to the S&P 500. They continue this process all the way to March 29, 2019. Obviously, had one simply held one share of the S&P 500, the initial $108.37 investment would have appreciated to $2,834.40. However, utilizing the strategy switching between the S&P and 1-year treasury based on BCI would have appreciated to $10,163.10.

Being able to forecast a recession is important, but it also provides a reason to remain invested through corrections. During this 10-year-long bull market there have been some scary headline events that surely scared some investors out of the market. Here's a short list from recent memory:

2010 Greek debt crisis - overly indebted Greece to abandon the euro, austerity.

2011 European debt crisis - remember the acronym "PIGS," the troubled European Nations that were going to cause the financial crisis 2.0. They were Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Spain. The S&P 500 declined roughly 18%. Ultimately, this was a buying opportunity because there was no recession in the U.S.

2015 growth scare - oil prices plummeted crippling the energy sector leading to an earnings recession. There was no economic recession, so this was a buying opportunity.

2016 election - I hate to say it, but there were some people who sold because of the outcome of the election.

2018 - most recently in December of last year, the U.S. was on the cusp of entering a bear market. Markets had lost confidence in the Fed, the U.S. had trade issues, falling oil prices, you name it. Let's face it, if you were reading the headlines, it was pretty ugly. However, it too was a buying opportunity.

Today - the yield curve inverted last week, which should all but seal the fate of this economic expansion. Yet, stocks are rising.

In each of these instances, BCI never reached a level suggesting a recession was a risk.

Most people think the value of BCI is its ability to protect from events like the financial crisis or the dot-com bubble. True, but those events don't come around very often. During a long period without a recession BCI provides an investor with confidence, knowing a recession is not likely, to remain invested and/or buy during corrections.

Now, the logical question, where is BCI now? The chart below shows the last 12-month history of BCI. While it did dip considerably between September and December, it bottomed at a reading of -0.4. Remember, prior to each of the last seven recessions, the indicator reached a level -0.9 or lower. Today, BCI has bounced back and is hovering just below zero suggesting this business cycle still has legs (for now).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.