2019 May Be The Start Of A Smartphone App Bubble

It sometimes helps to think of buying stocks as buying companies in whole: I can buy transportation company Lyft for $24B, or I can buy Southwest for $24B.

Introduction

Remember "there's an app for that" from a few years ago? There's now a stock for that. There have been many IPOs for such companies, but here are a few examples of web- or app-based companies stand out with a strong brand name and premium valuation:

Lyft (LYFT): $24B Spotify (SPOT): $26B Snap (SNAP): $25B Uber (UBER): $120B Airbnb (AIRB): $31B Slack (SLACK): $10B Robinhood: $5.6B Pinterest (PINS): $12B Postmates: (POSTM) $2B Dropbox (DBX): $12B

Source: Reuters

Losing money is the common denominator

Most of these companies have something in common: losses; many with massive losses such as Lyft's $911M or Uber's $1.8B in 2018. Hardly any investor or company could operate these companies if they were given to them for free. Many argue that Amazon (AMZN) once lost money, too. However, that overlooks that Amazon's losses paled in comparison and did not grow with the growth of its business. Plus, Amazon's IPO was at a much earlier stage in its business. Some companies deserve the benefit of the doubt, and the market is certainly considering that as these companies are welcomed with open arms.

Investors recognize the power of a platform

In reality, that's because we all know the power of a website, platform, or app by looking at Facebook (FB). An even better example: Instagram, which was bought by Facebook for $1 billion; the world screamed insanity but it's now one of the most important assets that represent Facebook's $500B valuation. It was a steal, so why aren't all of these multi-billion-dollar Initial Public Offerings?

For one, unlike Instagram, most of these companies function independently and not as a feature of a large platform or ecosystem. If Dropbox were a part of Apple (AAPL), Robinhood a part of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Lyft a part of Google/Waymo (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or Snapchat a part of Facebook, then maybe these companies' steep valuations could be justified. After all, some analysts value Google's Waymo at over $100B; I'd question such valuations by analysts if it weren't funded by a cash cow like Google. It would need to be consistently raising money and eventually need to IPO just like all of these other companies.

Why aren't tech giants buying these companies?

Most of us can agree that many these are all important things to have in life: ridesharing, vacation home rentals, restaurant food delivery, document storage among others. I can bet that the large corporate giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google, and Amazon also agree that these things are important, so why aren't they scooping them up?

Probably, the same reason why Apple never scarfed up Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Spotify like many analysts have been proposing over the years: It's simply too expensive. In today's market, with such steep valuations, before individual investors decide to invest in these kinds of companies, I think it pays to think in terms of buying the whole company. That is, I can buy Lyft for $24B or I can buy entire airline like Southwest (LUV) for $24B; or, I can buy Uber for $120B or I can buy a big chunk of the auto industry such as Honda (HMC), Tesla (TSLA) and Ferrari (RACE) for $125B.

The proprietary technology or other moats don't justify the value

The technology or moats used to justify these valuations make these companies extremely risky as the advantages aren't necessarily worth several billion dollars. When it comes to ridesharing, Uber's fivefold size over Lyft proves that economies of scale does nothing to profits; Uber is just losing even more money than Lyft. For ride sharing to be highly profitable, you need a fully autonomous fleet of vehicles. Well, it turns out that Uber and Lyft aren't the only companies working on that.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is one of Lyft's largest investors, and if it decides to dissolve its stake, its 18.6 million shares are currently worth $1.2 billion (adjusted after Wednesday's selloff). GM could use that cash to fuel its autonomous driving company known as Cruise, which in the end will simply be a competitor to Lyft or Uber.

Elon Musk recently commented on Twitter that the interior cameras installed on the Model 3 are placed there so that the system can monitor passengers when Tesla has reached full autonomy of its cars and created a ride sharing fleet that will compete with Uber and Lyft.

Source: Twitter

Uber and Lyft's large customer base relies on the platforms of Google or Apple's smartphone operating systems. Could you imagine if one day you Google Mapped your nearest restaurant and found that you have the option to book a Waymo ride to get there at the fraction of the cost of an Uber? Or, imagine if you simply Googled a "good restaurants", and on the side where it has business information such as the phone number, there's also a button to book a Waymo.

Competition is already threatening existing companies

We are already witnessing what a lack of an ecosystem does to companies. Instagram just copied Snapchat, and SNAP went from a $30 stock to a $4 stock but has (interestingly) since recovered. Google has integrated its own business reviews that are now competing with Yelp (YELP). Netflix now has virtually every media company and tech giant clawing at its back for market share in streaming. Spotify is currently at war with Apple, claiming that it has an unfair disadvantage to Apple Music due to the fees in the App Store. Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) and Postmates are now being targeted by Ubereats. The list goes on and likely will continue to go on as long as there are expensive companies that Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook or other giants are unwilling to purchase outright.

Conclusion

When I started writing this article over the weekend, there have been a few changes to the valuations of some mentioned companies. Lyft's stock has fallen 30% since its IPO opening, Uber is now looking at an IPO between $80B and $100B instead of what was thought to be $120B. In addition, Pinterest IPO estimate has also come down to $15-17 versus its last funding round that was done at $21.54 with a valuation of about $12B.

Despite the recent retreat in value, when I see the number of multi-billion dollar IPOs coming from money-losing companies trading at 10X revenue, I can't help but feel like this is the start of a bubble. I don't want to call it a bubble just yet - it's still early. However, the list of IPOs with valuations like this is accelerating and a bit alarming.

If you are an investor that believes in companies like Uber, Lyft, Pinterest or Airbnb, I'm not going to tell you not to invest in it. Go ahead. However, I recommend being very cautious and simply waiting to see how things play out before going big. Uber's valuation isn't going to double without a breakthrough in cost-savings, so there's room to be patient. With a market near its all-time high (again), search for high-quality stocks with good acceptable P/E ratios. If there is a pullback, companies with low-quality financials get crushed. Companies like Amazon and Netflix were down 30-40% from October to December due to market fears.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, AAPL, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.