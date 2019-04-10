Newell: Don't Throw In Your Towel Yet

Is there light at the end of this tunnel for Newell? I argue that there appears to be so.

I dissect Newell's free cash flow, and highlight how recurring FCF is likely to minimally hit around $500 million to $600 million going forward.

Investment Thesis

Newell (NASDAQ:NWL) has a lot going for it. There are some positives as well as some negatives.

On the positive side, there is, of course, shareholder activism and its numerous divestitures. On the negative side of the equation, it is still unclear what the actual focus of how the capital is going to be allocated post-divestitures. This article highlights both sides of the equation but concludes by demonstrating that there are strong returns to be made from Newell's present valuation.

The Negatives - Capital Allocation

The truth of the matter is that management has been somewhat evasive about their plans to deploy the excess capital from the remaining divestitures. Management has kept talking about using the capital from the leftover divestitures by allocating it in the most effective way to 'enhance shareholder value'. This, being code-word for a watch and see approach. What we didn't know at the time, and has become apparent recently, was that CEO Michael Polk would be stepping down.

Now, one could argue that management's wait and see approach was in part to give the new CEO an opportunity to right the company's wrongs and improve investor sentiment.

On the other hand, it is equally likely that this is wishful thinking. Hopefully, management will not squander the capital by acquiring new brands. Hopefully, Icahn and Starboard will 'advise' management on how to best maximize shareholder value, although investors should note that, at the end of the day, investing on 'hope' rarely pays off.

RemainCo - Not So Strong

The next consideration is the company's fully adjusted and 'normalized' operations of the RemainCo are looking towards quite a steep fall at EPS line, from $2.51 all the way down to approximately $1.55 for a 38% decline.

Now, I'm a value investor, I'm very familiar and used to seeing a company's EPS falling out at the bottom of the income statement, but how many quarters are we now into this Accelerated Transformation Plan? I know the spiel better than most, that turnarounds take time. I have no issue there. What I do have an issue is that the assets which remain might not be worth all that much.

The Positives - Still Making Strong Free Cash Flow

Onto the positives. My focus has always been to cut through the noise and focus on the FCF.

And, the fact of the matter is that excluding the two separate one-off cash drags of $200 million being allocated toward cash taxes and transaction costs related to divestitures. As well as, the $200 million for restructuring and related cash costs. With these two nonrecurring events added back, the company would have come out with an expected $700 million of cash flows from operations for 2019.

Consequently, using this figure together with a rough back of the envelope assumption for capex for its continuing operations of very approximately $200 million - given that 2018 capex for continuing operations was around $177 million.

Altogether, free cash flow from recurring and continuing operations should hover around $500 million to $600 million going forward.

Financial Position - Certainly Positive

Newell's balance sheet at the end of the quarter was certainly flexible with net debt leverage number of just under 3.5x. Further, assuming the company succeeds in divesting of the remaining assets, by the end of 2019, these assets are expected to bring in a further $3.8 billion in cash (after-tax).

For a company trading for less than $7 billion, this amount of cash should at least cause investors to pause and think.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

The table above illustrates how all the peer group's P/Sales and P/Cash Flows are trading at a discount to their respective historical prices. However, readers should note two aspects.

Firstly, that the table discusses P/Cash Flows from operations, hence before capex requirements. Just a bird's-eye view of the 'dirty' cash produced before reinvestment.

Secondly, as we know, Newell is going through so much divesting and restructuring, which brings into question the usefulness of looking at historical data for Newell. Having said that, I wanted to drive home the point that investor sentiment towards Newell is being particularly hard hit at present, as so many bullish investors are ready to call it a day, perhaps just before the company starts to see light at the end of the tunnel.

The Bottom Line

I think the riskiest aspect of investing is assuming that we have any control over the future. Any certainty. Personally, I believe the best way to incorporate risk into my investment strategy is to appreciate that I don't know exactly how Newell will play out, but at its present valuation, we are not paying much to find out.

