Great Job Delta!

The stock might be due for an extended rally if economic indicators refrain from falling further.

Airlines are among the most cyclical companies on the market. On top of that, it is extremely difficult to do well because there is always something that can be considered to be a headwind. High economic growth often means higher fuel prices, while slower economic growth crushes margins as well. And, I did not even mention environmental regulations, customer satisfaction, and competition. Anyhow, Delta Air Lines (DAL) just revealed its Q1 earnings. I have to say that I am impressed, given the current economic headwinds.

Source: Delta News Hub

Another Earnings Beat

Let's start with the company's bottom line. Adjusted earnings per share reached $0.96 in the first quarter of this year. This is $0.09 above the Wall Street consensus forecast of $0.87. This is the 7th consecutive time the company was able to beat expectations if you include the smaller beats as well.

Source: Estimize

Sales improved by 5% to $10.47 billion, which is also above expectations of $10.39 billion. Back in Q1 of 2018, the company's top line generated sales worth $9.97 billion with a growth rate of 9%. Passenger sales increased 6% to $9.25 billion with cargo sales falling from $202 million to $192 million, which is a decline of 5%. Adding to that, main cabin ticket sales increased 2% with 8% growth in the business and premium segment. Loyalty travel awards increased 12% with 16% growth among travel-related services.

Total revenue per available seat mile increased $0.39 or 2.4% to $16.70. Operating expenses rose 5.7% with fuel expenses being up 4.6%. The average fuel price per gallon rose 1.8% to $2.05. Non-operating expenses were up 54.8%, which looks much worse than it is. Simply because total non-operating expenses were at $195 million compared to operating expenses of more than $10.4 billion. Note that all these numbers are adjusted, which better shows the company's way of doing business even though one might make the case that numbers could look better than they actually are. Note that this is just a general observation. I am obviously not saying the numbers are made to look better than they are.

Moving over to passenger mile yield. This indicator increased 0.8% to 17.93 ($-cents), with operating costs per available seat mile declining to 15.14 ($-cents). This is a decline of 1.4% and exactly what you want to see when analyzing an airline.

All things considered, Delta had a phenomenal first quarter in what might be a very solid revenue environment.

"Demand for Delta's product has never been stronger, as evidenced by our 7.5 percent top line growth in the March quarter. This underpins our expectation that June quarter unit revenue should grow 1.5 to 3.5 percent, with sequential improvement in passenger unit revenue across all entities," said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president. "With our customer-focused commercial initiatives delivering strong customer loyalty and top-line momentum, we now expect full-year revenue growth of five to seven percent, an increase from our prior guidance."

And, that's not everything.

A Good Outlook And Strong Business Model

Q2 sales EPS is expected to come in between $2.05 and $2.35 with total revenue growth of 6% to 8%. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) is forecasted to grow between 1.5% and 3.5% with system capacities rising more than 4%. Note that Wall Street analysts were looking for EPS guidance of $2.14 in the second quarter, which means that the latest company forecast is coming in better than expected.

Source: Delta Air Lines Q1/2019 Earnings Release

The reasons for this strong performance are not only a good revenue environment but also strong operational reliability. Delta delivered 69 days of zero mainline cancellations and 28 days of zero system cancellations. Delta also launched the ability for SkyMiles members to upgrade their experience post-purchase by using the Fly Delta App. This is a big deal, given that loyalty programs already show great success, given the growth numbers I mentioned so far in this article.

Well, and then there is the stock price. Delta is up 14.1% year to date, which is almost 6 points above the US Global Jets ETF (JETS), which is up 8.5% since the start of the year.

Source: FINVIZ

This entire move is happening while oil prices have rallied back above $60, with the leading ISM non-manufacturing (services) index showing some weakness after declining from its recent highs.

Source: Twitter (@AnalysisLlc)

Additionally, we see that quarterly EPS revisions are increasingly positive. Over the past 4 weeks, the first quarter got 6 upgrades versus 0 downgrades, and the company still beat expectations. The next 4 quarters all got 1 net upgrade, which makes sense, given the enormous uncertainty airlines are prone to. It's hard to predict one quarter, let alone next year's first quarter.

Source: NASDAQ

All things considered, I think Delta is a solid airline play. The company managed to achieve solid growth in the quarter that did see economic growth slowing. If consumer sentiment and general economic growth refrain from going lower, I think Delta's share price has room to grow above its previous highs. The stock has gone sideways for a very long time, while the previous quarters saw solid double-digit EPS growth with strong efficiency ratios.

The downside is a further economic decline which eventually will hit the company's sales. The company is just too big to avoid economic downtrends.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

