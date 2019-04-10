3 Stocks I'd Buy Today For The Next 10 Years (If I Didn't Hold Them Already)

Here are the reasons why those three stocks are in my portfolio for the next 5 years.

It is fascinating to see how fast the market goes these days, huh? One day you expect the market to drop like a bomb and a few days later bulls are on parade. This leaves lots of investors speechless as they are still trying to figure out if we are going down or up. It's like Disney's Tower of Terror.

What if there was a way to know when it's the right time to invest? How about getting out of this buy/sell dilemma for once? I have a simple solution; invest for the next 10 years. I don't have a crystal ball nor am I a stock market guru. However, I know that if I follow meticulously my investing rules, chances are most of my holdings will be successful picks 10 years from now. Today, I'm offering you three of my favorites. While I've been holding these companies for some time now, I would gladly buy them again today.

The High Yielder

If you have been reading my work for a while, you already know that I'm not a big fan of high yielding stocks. I wrote plenty of articles discussing why I believe most high yield makes poor investment choices (here's the rationale behind it).

In rare occasion, I'm willing to make an exception. This is the case with Enbridge (ENB) with a yield close to 6%. I bought shares of ENB in the middle of their crisis toward the end of 2017. I thought (as many other investors) this was their bottom. It turned out that ENB went even lower on additional volatility and I decided to add some more shares. It wasn't a bad decision as the stock is now up since then.

Source: YCharts

The first concerns investors had toward ENB during this period was about its financial situation. While we all love the fact Enbridge clients enter into 20-25 year transportation contracts to use their pipelines, we must keep in mind those "tubes" cost lots of money to put in place and maintain. ENB reassured the market recently getting their financial structure in order and selling $7.8B in non-core assets in 2018 (Q4 presentation). This is how they improved significantly their balance sheet.

Source Q4 presentation

Their plan to improve their balance sheet also included the simplification of ENB's structure. The company used to have sponsored vehicles such as Enbridge Energy Partners, Spectra Energy Partners, and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings. While the restructuration didn't please all shareholders (some suffered a dividend cut), I think it was best for ENB to show a more transparent structure. It helps dissipate risk perceptions and will support a stronger credit rating.

What I like about ENB is that management keeps their promises. They put a bold growth project plan together and they continue to follow it. In 2019-2020, the company is expected to invest $16B in projects:

Those projects mean more cash flow to come in their pockets for the years to come. This cash flow will be translated into more dividend growth for shareholders. You will rarely see a ~5.50% yielding stock offering such an impressive dividend growth history and perspective:

Source: April 2019 presentation

As the company proves it can manage its debt and continues to invest in new projects (while increasing its dividend generously), the stock should continue to recover all the way up to its 2016 levels. This would be a very nice bonus for any patient investors. After all, we haven't seen ENB's yield over 5% before 2017.

Source: YCharts

The Grower

Founded in 1975 on the promise of offering the best computer operating system with a graphical user interface, Microsoft (MSFT) is now in 190 countries. I've picked this company and named it "The Grower" as it offers a unique diversity of growth vectors for the upcoming decade. MSFT has become a master in creating new sources of revenue.

Source: FY19Q2 presentation

The beauty behind the MSFT business model is its ability to adapt in time. At one point, MSFT struggled to post stronger revenue. We thought the "PC era" was over and so was Microsoft's XXIV version of Windows. Then, something magical happened…

Source: YCharts

First, Microsoft went from a one-time sale offer (a new version of Windows or Office Suite) to a subscription-based model. This took time to transfer the bulk of its customers toward this new service, but it's now paying off. Instead of wondering if your business can afford installing the new version of Windows (and you decide to wait a couple of year before doing it), you are now paying a monthly or yearly subscription with automatic updates. Paying your utility bills, your cell phone packages and now… your Microsoft subscriptions!

Second, Microsoft has used its strong bond with Corporate America to offer them multiple services. Office Commercial products and cloud services grew by 11% last quarter, supported by a strong increase in Office 365 (+34%) as many clients are moving toward the cloud-based solutions. Other services such as LinkedIn (+29%) and Dynamics (+17%) are also helping MSFT post double-digit growth.

Third, I'm not going to surprise anybody by telling them that Microsoft is a strong #2 behind Amazon (AMZN) in the cloud infrastructure business. While Amazon is still considered to be all alone in its own playground, Microsoft is doing a terrific job at growing its business in their backyard.

Source: Synergy Research Group

Finally, I was surprised to see that Microsoft even found a way to grow its Personal Computing business segment. What was the secret ingredient? The incorporation of Surface (+39% last quarter) and Gaming (+8%) sub-segments into this division. While Windows products remain stable (read slowly declining), the other two sub-segments are thriving. Between Q2 2019 and Q2 2018, MSFT increased its number of Xbox Live monthly users by 8% to 64 million. This is a lot of teenagers playing Fortnite and the likes.

While some will whine about MSFT's low dividend yield (~1.50%), keep in mind the company is a strong dividend grower. MSFT is part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 261 companies that achieved this milestone.

The problem is that MSFT shares are skyrocketing… wait, is this really a problem?

Source: YCharts

The Bomb

I've kept one of my favorite companies for my last pick. I know many investors already have this stock in their portfolio, but it is often ignored by dividend investors. I know that because I also turned a blind eye to this marvel for several years before finally realizing what I was missing.

Visa (V) is showing a rare case of a very strong dividend triangle. When you think about it, dividend growth investing foundation is linked to only 3 pillars I call the "Dividend Triangle".

First, the company must make revenue. Without revenues, there is nothing, right? Then, those revenues must grow year after year to ensure the company's sustainability.

Second, the company must be able to generate earnings from those revenues. Then again, if you are looking for dividend payment growth in the future, you need to see rising earnings as well.

Third, the company must pay an increasing dividend. If management is not on board with this policy, I quickly lose interest in the stock.

Source: YCharts

Can you tell me a few things that are almost 100% certain to happen in the next 10 years? Here are a few suggestions:

There will be more people with a credit card in 10 years than today (duh). China and India's middle class will grow very fast and their buying power will keep increasing. E-commerce will continue to grow at a steady pace across the world. Security and trust will remain important decision factors when it comes to money transfer. Governments and businesses will want to partner up with major networks and well-established businesses for their financial transactions.

As you can see, pretty much all those predictions put Visa as a gold medal surfer on those Economic Olympics games. Even if you are a dividend investor, take a few dollars (read ~4% of your portfolio) and do yourself a favor and pick some shares of the big V and hold them for another 10 years. Seriously, I wish I could call my younger self to buy Visa 10 years ago instead of doing it in 2017…

Final Thought

I rarely look at the peak and low of the market. I rarely read what economists have to say about the next recession or where the oil price will end the year. I try as much as possible to keep my eye on the horizon and invest my money accordingly. When I turn off the noise and look at my portfolio, I find marvels such as the three companies I've described today. So far, they have been good to me while the market went up. And they were still there, paying me generously to wait, when the market was doing downhill. What will happen with them in 10 years? I guess they will be all like great bottles of wine, even better than today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, MSFT, AMZN, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do hold ENB, MSFT, and V in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.



The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.