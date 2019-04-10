Google Embraces Multi-Cloud Strategy With Anthos

Summary

Long seen as a technology leader, Google faces the challenge of proving they can be a good business partner as well, particularly in the enterprise market.

The cloud computing market continues to evolve, and Google's large cloud competitors will likely react to the company's news with additional announcements of their own.

Still, it's clear Google is moving away from a technology-driven offering to one that's increasingly cognizant of real-world customer needs, and that's a step in the right direction.