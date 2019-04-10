The Aussie Is Weak, But Could There Be A 'Post Recession' Rebound?

However, in the event of a global recession, renewed commodity demand could well push the AUD higher in its aftermath.

Since December of last year, the Aussie has been the weakest of all major currencies:

Source: Investing.com

Currently, the Reserve Bank of Australia has chosen to maintain the cash rate at a level of 1.5%. That said, the AUD has been falling on speculation that the central bank might be getting ready to cut rates in the future, given that the country is now technically in a “per-capita recession.”

Part of the reason for this is that with property prices falling and consumer spending (which accounts for approximately 60 percent of Australian GDP) also showing signs of weakness, a rate cut may end up being necessary to boost spending once again. In this regard, a rate cut is a plausible possibility, and hence it should not be surprising that the AUD has been seeing a decline.

Looking at the weekly chart, we see that the Aussie has been hitting lows against the greenback since the beginning of 2018. While the ECB has postponed rate hikes until such time that economic growth accelerates, and the Federal Reserve is running out of leeway to raise rates further, a rate cut is not on the table (for the foreseeable future) for either Europe or the United States.

The likely scenario is that the Aussie will either continue to trade in a stationary trend against the dollar or weaken further.

However, it is worth examining periods in the past where the AUD was seeing significant strength against the greenback. What was triggering AUD strength, and could we see a repeat of this at any point in the near future?

Let’s take 2009 as an example. It is quite notable that in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, the AUD/USD saw a strong upward trend. Moreover, this currency rose up from a level of approximately 0.69, which is a similar level to the present.

Source: Investing.com

According to the Australian Department of the Treasury, a significant reason behind this appreciation was a doubling in terms of trade, which was due to higher prices for commodity exports. In addition, interest rates across the United States and Europe remained at abnormally low levels, whereas Australian interest rates followed a more stable path of appreciation.

These two factors are not present for the Aussie at this point in time, but could they be in the future?

Outside of Australia, risk factors indicating a new recession on the way are growing. With a no-deal Brexit remaining at least a possibility, along with government bond prices rising in the U.S. due to global growth concerns, post-recession conditions (if indeed a recession does occur) look quite similar to 2009.

In the event of a recession, equity markets would fall out of favor and gold prices could well rise under this scenario. With gold being Australia’s second-largest export, this may end up fueling demand for the AUD. Moreover, iron ore demand in China has continued to remain strong, and this could also minimize the effects of a recession in Australia and further bolster demand for the currency.

The Aussie remains weak and is likely to remain so for some time. However, there are certain conditions in which I potentially see a spike in this currency, and I will be keeping my eye on the AUD as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.