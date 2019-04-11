Syros Pharmaceuticals Platform Undervalued After Dip

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) has not been doing well in the market since it peaked at $24.31 per share on July 24, 2017. Excitement over some early preclinical- and clinical-stage results has died down, and two cash raises have pointed out the dilution downside potential of poorly capitalized small biotech stocks. In particular, the $70 million cash raise announced on April 5, 2019, caused a 33% drop to close out the day at $7.48. Still, that was above the 52-week low of $5.17.

I believe Syros is priced low enough to be of interest to longer-term biotech investors who can wait for definitive clinical trial results. The willingness of investors to risk $70 million of new cash to fund the company is a good indicator. The collaboration deal with Incyte (INCY) is also important, but is given little credit by most investors.

This article will look at the Syros platform, cash runway, clinical pipeline, and the Incyte deal.

The Syros Platform

The Syros platform discovers ways to control gene expression. This happens on the chromosome itself. Other platforms might have the same effect. For instance, gene therapy seeks to replace defective genes, while RNA therapies intercept bad genetic information before it can be turned into bad proteins. It is also related to epigenetic therapies.

Only about 2% of human DNA codes for specific proteins. For decades, most scientists regarded the other 98% of the DNA as garbage that had accumulated over the course of evolution. But at least some of this non-coding DNA has regulatory functions. For instance, each cell type, like muscle or skin, requires different protein sets to function. Regulatory DNA is part of a system that determines whether to turn genetic sequences on or off for specific cell types.

The Syros platform analyzes regulatory regions of the DNA, identifies malfunctions, and allows drugs to be designed to correct defects. For more detail, see the Syros Pharmaceuticals gene control page.

Lead Pipeline Candidate: SY-1425

SY-1425 is a RARA (retinoic acid receptor alpha) agonist (response strengthener). RARA helps control the transcription of DNA (to RNA). Syros discovered that some AML (acute myeloid leukemia) and MDS (myelodysplastic syndromes) have highly specialized regulatory regions of DNA associated with the RARA and IRF8 genes. These lock cells in an immature, undifferentiated and proliferative state that leads to cancer. Syros also developed biomarkers to identify these patients.

The latest data on SY-1425 was presented on December 2, 2018, at ASH (American Society of Hematology). Data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial showed that in combination with azacitidine (Vidaza), SY-1425 had an overall response rate of 63%. Safety was good. The data also supported the predictive value of the biomarkers Syros developed. In the patients with positive biomarkers, 50% of them had a complete response (including with incomplete blood count recovery). However, that data was for only 11 biomarker-positive patients.

There is also a cohort combining SY-1425 with daratumumab. Initial data showed this resulted in CD38 induction, one of the goals for this cohort. CD38 induction should cause daratumumab to be more effective.

Rest of Pipeline: SY-1365

SY-1365 is a CDK7 (cyclin-dependent kinase 7) inhibitor. CDK7 is a cell cycle transcription regulator. Inhibiting CDK7 may prevent cancer cell proliferation.

The latest preclinical data on SY 1365 was presented at AACR on April 2. Clinical Phase 1 trial data was announced by Syros on November 15, 2018. Syros believes the data confirmed the SY-1365 mechanism of action. The first cohort tried a dose of 2 mg/m2, while the latest cohort dose was 112mg/m2, with a total of 32 patients treating. Safety was good. There was one partial response, and six patients had stable disease. All the responses were in the higher dosages. Based on that, a future dose of 80 mg/m2 was chosen.

The other pipeline candidate, SY-5609, is still in the preclinical stage. It is a selective CDK7 inhibitor that demonstrated preclinical activity in models of triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer. That data was also presented at AACR (see link above).

Incyte Deal

In January 2018, Syros announced a collaboration deal with Incyte. Since Incyte is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company with an extensive pipeline, the company is well-positioned to vet potential platforms and therapies. This is not, however, a guarantee that the targets discovered by Syros and developed by Incyte will eventually show positive clinical results and regulatory approvals. The timeline for development in cases like these tends to be many years long, perhaps tending towards a full decade.

Syros will use its gene control platform to identify targets for myeloproliferative neoplasms. Incyte will have the option to buy worldwide rights for up to seven validated targets, including the right to develop therapies using those targets. Syros received a $10 million upfront payment, but $7.5 million of that was prepayment for R&D expenses. As part of the deal, Incyte purchased $10 million in common stock at $12.61 per share, which I see as another indicator of confidence.

All told, the deal is not big by biotech standards. Further down the line, Syros could receive up to $54 million in target selection and exercise fees, plus up to $50 million in development milestones and $65 million in commercial milestones. Ultimately, the company is eligible for low-single digit royalties on sales of end products.

Cash Runway

Q4 2018 Syros results showed a cash and equivalents balance of $99.7 million. Operating expenses were $19.5 million. Revenue and other income were $1.5 million, leading to a net loss of $18.0 million. Taking that as a rough cash run rate would mean Syros has cash to operate through Q1 2020.

With the additional $70 million raised in Q1, there should be cash to operate until the end of 2020.

Given that it is unlikely that pipeline drugs will proceed to producing commercial revenue by the end of 2020, another cash raise and accompanying dilution can be expected. A cash raise is most likely when the stock price has risen after a positive clinical data announcement.

Conclusion

I like companies that have platforms that can generate multiple drug candidates. We are in an era of biotech pharma revolution, with new paradigms bringing drugs to market in the coming decade, including gene therapy, RNA therapy, extensions to immune therapy, and epigenetics. I believe Syros has a platform that could be of critical importance to medicine and should eventually be a big winner for investors.

However, success is not guaranteed. There is competition. There is the complexity of the human body, which means that therapies that look good in theory, even if they test well in preclinical trials, often fail clinical trials and may never generate a penny of revenue. Syros is still relatively early in its development cycle, with no proof yet that its therapies can get FDA approval. The company needs cash to operate, but there is no guarantee that it will be able to raise cash in the future.

On December 21, 2018, Syros announced it was added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. That means it is part of the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB). In addition to the ordinary high volatility we typically see in small-cap, clinical-stage biotech companies, being in a volatile index can also contribute to volatility.

I would classify Syros as high-risk, high-reward. I do not own any stock (at the time of writing this), and probably would not buy much until I receive the cash distribution from the Bristol-Myers (BMY)-Celgene (CELG) merger. But given the potential of the platform, Syros is high on my watch list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INCY, CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.