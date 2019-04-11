14 Great Dividend Stocks I've Placed Orders To Buy

Just remember that everyone's needs are different and the companies (and prices) recommended here are only meant as ideas for the equity portfolio of your portfolio. Proper asset allocation is essential (these are not bond alternatives that will rise during a future bear market).

BMY, SKT, LAZ, CVS, CONE, WFC, KO, ICE, MDT, PSA, AMTD, JPM, SNA, and DIS are all stocks I have limit orders set for, at 1% to 14% below current levels. I can afford to buy six of them right now.

I use a carefully constructed spreadsheet of watchlist companies, ranked by quality and utilizing dividend yield theory and 52-week low based price targets, to put my money to work opportunistically.

I'm working to build out a diversified portfolio of blue-chip dividend growth stocks, each bought at good to great prices, through the disciplined use of limit orders.

A well-designed portfolio is like a business, meaning it needs to be designed to maximize the probability of fulfilling your long-term financial goals with time-tested and prudent strategies.

My two greatest passions in life are pointing out great long-term dividend growth investments AND teaching readers how to be smarter, more disciplined investors. 23 years of investing experience (in which I've made every mistake imaginable) and five years as a professional analyst have given me powerful tools to help me achieve both.

That's why I like to use historical market and economic data to teach a holistic investing approach, based on the most time tested and proven approaches to income growth investing.

That's by no means to say I've mastered investing. Like running a business, great investing is a process of constant trial and error, where you have to adapt to changing economic and business conditions to tweak and fine-tune a fundamentally sound business model.

I consider my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings, to be an actual business (a holding company that owns stakes in other companies). The more I learn as an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends (where I cover over 200 companies per year) the better my overall approach has become, especially in regards to risk management.

That's why I've focused most of my recent recommendations (and retirement portfolio investments) on Buffett-style deep value "fat pitch" blue-chip dividend companies like

AbbVie (ABBV): my favorite high-yield pharma company and my largest holding

CVS Health (CVS): the most undervalued blue-chip dividend stock in America

Bristol-Myers (BMY): potentially one of the best investments (of any kind) of the next five years

Walgreens (WBA): one of the most undervalued dividend aristocrats on Wall Street

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT): the most undervalued blue-chip REIT you can buy today

I'm so confident in this deep value approach I've even added it as a separate watchlist in my weekly "best dividend stocks you can buy right now" series.

However, I'm also aware that not everyone wants to use a pure deep value strategy, and that's understandable. Deep value investing means sometimes waiting patiently for years (Peter Lynch often had to wait four years for his greatest investments to start paying off) before the market agrees with your assessment of a company's intrinsic value.

That's why I've also been tracking model portfolios that are tailored to other kinds of dividend investors, such as

My Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio: highly diversified, including into fast-growing companies bought at fair value or better (and beating the S&P 500 by 4.6% over more than 16 weeks)

My Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio: 100% dividend aristocrats and kings, the most undervalued ones at any given time (though not necessarily trading at huge discounts)

The truth is that there are many good long-term investing strategies, including within the realm of dividend investing. No approach is necessarily "the best" and you don't need to hunt for a "perfect system."

Proper portfolio construction involves the right asset allocation for your needs (mix of cash/bonds/stocks you own), and can be a hybrid approach that combines non-dividend growth stocks, high-yield holdings, lower-yielding fast dividend growers, ultra-low risk dividend aristocrats and kings (the bluest of blue chips) and even index funds/ETFs. ETFs are especially useful for those asset classes or sectors in which you lack expertise (delegating the research to subject matter experts).

So here's a look at my specific investing approach, which I'm currently using for my life savings, including the 14 undervalued dividend stocks that have buy limits set with my broker.

My Investing Approach

A well-designed holistic investing strategy is one that's going to give you the best long-term chance of achieving your financial goals. The first step in designing such a system is understanding that all investing is probabilistic.

"In this business, if you're good, you're right six times out of ten. You're never going to be right nine times out of ten." - Peter Lynch (emphasis added)

Peter Lynch, the legendary manager of Fidelity's Magellan Fund (which delivered 29% CAGR total returns from 1977 to 1990, making him one of the greatest investors of all time) had plenty of ideas that didn't work out.

My goal is to at least hit that 60% hurdle that Lynch mentions (I'm at 75% so far), which is why I've built my investing strategy on the most time-tested and data-backed methods.

The first is owning stocks for the long term because equities are the best performing asset class in history. Since 1926, stocks rose 74% of the time (in any given year) and since 1872 have never delivered negative total returns over a 20-year rolling period. Basically, the data is clear, long-term stock ownership is as close to a "sure thing" as you can get on Wall Street as long as you have a long enough time horizon.

This is why I won't be selling any of my blue-chips ahead of a recession, even though, since 1946, every economic downturn has resulted in a bear market.

On average, recessionary bear markets see the S&P 500 fall 37% from all-time highs. But while inevitable steep market declines aren't a reason to sell all your stocks before a recession, it's also true that even the highest quality undervalued blue-chips can trade at fire-sale prices during times of peak market fear.

That's why I do use probabilistic, long-term macroeconomic models to estimate recession risks and then use that to determine what I do with new savings and dividends (capital allocation not traditional short-term market timing).

In February, the New York Federal Reserve updated a 2018 report and estimated that based on two forms of the yield curve (most accurate recession forecaster in history) the odds of a recession beginning by early 2020 was 50%. That's the highest risk in a decade.

Note 12-month recession probability As of January 2019

The Cleveland Fed has its own 12-month recession probability model based purely on the 10y-3m yield curve, which both its own studies and those of the San Francisco Federal Reserve says is the most accurate yield curve of all.

(Source: Cleveland Federal Reserve)

The Cleveland Fed updates its model once per month as is currently estimating around a 33% probability of a recession by March 2020. While that's not an alarming number in absolute terms, it's also been rising about 3% per month and is at a decade high level.

While the yield curve as a leading economic indicator is not a crystal ball (data only goes back to 1955 which isn't a statistically significant sample size), my goal is to use the highest probability tools at my disposal. So I use the 10y-3m yield curve (which according to the Dallas Fed banks use to determine lending policies, potentially creating the recessions they fear) to tell me when to use limit buy orders and when to stockpile cash/bonds.

That's purely so I have dry powder in the form of appreciating assets to sell when stocks really go on sale so I can "be greedy when others are fearful."

Right now the yield curve is slightly positive at 7 basis points. Thus under my capital allocation strategy, I'm free to put my savings to work in the best opportunities I can find.

(Source: MarketWatch, Bianco Research)

Should the yield curve go negative, I'll cancel my limits and wait for the 10-day confirmation period to determine whether the three to 16-month recession clock is truly ticking (then switch cash into long-term Treasuries). Why 10 days? Because since 1969 anytime the 10y-3m curve has stayed negative for 10 consecutive market days a recession (and bear market) has always followed within 16 months.

Is that a guarantee that history will repeat itself this time? No, but if you're using a data-driven, probabilistic approach based on "this time not being different" then it's a logical capital allocation approach to follow.

But since the yield curve is positive, the economic fundamentals appear to be stabilizing (and pointing to 2.1% 2019 GDP growth), the best data we have says it's not yet time to stockpile dry powder. Which is why I have 14 buy limits in place for blue-chip dividend growth stocks right now.

14 Limits Orders I Have In Place Right Now

The reason I'm personally focused on blue-chip stocks is because of my love of high probability investing.

According to JPMorgan Asset Management, since 1980 2/3 of all companies have underperformed the market, and a shocking 40% suffered a permanent 70+% decline. That's why the median return for companies in the Russell 3000 (a proxy for entire US market) is actually deeply negative. The market's historically great returns are created by a handful of blue-chip winners whose monster gains over decades overcome the horrible returns of the many losers. This is also why I plan to have a highly diversified portfolio, to maximize the chances of owning some of those mega-winners.

Now it's true that any blue-chip can fail (just ask GE or Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) investors) which is why it's important to not just buy any large and well-established company. That's why I created my Sensei Quality Score or SQS, which ranks all dividend stocks on my watchlist (115 companies and counting) on an 11-point scale based on

Dividend Safety (5-point scale): payout ratio, balance sheet, cash flow stability

Business model (3-point scale): competitive advantages ("moatiness"), ability to deliver steady returns on invested capital above its cost of capital

Management quality: long-term capital allocation track record and corporate culture dividend friendliness

On a three-to 11-point scale I only consider recommending companies with scores of 7 or above

7: "dirty value" consider 2.5% or smaller position at a deep discount to fair value (VOD is a prime example)

8: blue-chip level quality: up to a 5% position at a modest discount to fair value

9+: Sleep Well At Night or SWAN quality: up to 5% position at fair value or better

For my retirement portfolio, I'm sticking with level 8 or above quality companies and I update each company's rating annually as part of my research at Simply Safe Dividends. Here are my current limit orders ranked by how far they are from my limit price.

My Current Buy Limit Orders

Company Ticker Quality Score Current Price Target Price Distance To Target Price Bristol-Myers (BMY) 9 (NYSEARCA:SWAN) $45.98 $45.52 1.0% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 9 (SWAN) $20.05 $19.25 4.2% Lazard (LAZ) 8 (Blue-Chip) $37.09 $35.22 5.3% CVS Health (CVS) 8 (Blue-Chip) $53.72 $50.91 5.5% CyrusOne (CONE) 8 (Blue-Chip) $54.30 $51.04 6.4% Wells Fargo (WFC) 8 (Blue-Chip) $48.14 $45.17 6.6% Coca-Cola (KO) 10 (SWAN) $46.67 $43.52 7.2% Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) 11 (SWAN) $76.97 $71.09 8.3% Medtronic (MDT) 10 (SWAN) $88.72 $81.76 8.5% Public Storage (PSA) 9 (SWAN) $219.40 $201.62 8.8% TD Ameritrade (AMTD) 9 (SWAN) $52.39 $47.99 9.2% JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 10 (SWAN) $104.87 $95.67 9.6% Snap-On (SNA) 9 (SWAN) $157.24 $142.05 10.7% Disney (DIS) 11 (SWAN) $116.86 $102.56 13.9%

(Sources: Google Sheets) -data as of April 9th close

Note that I'm not predicting any of these companies will actually fall to those levels. Nor do I have the funds to buy them all. I base my limits on the forward cash arriving in my account over the next two weeks. Currently, my buying power is limited to six $2,000 buy orders. Maintaining this many limits is purely designed to maximize the probability of opportunistic buys going into earnings season (JPM and WFC are releasing earnings on Friday, April 12).

Also, should a limit trigger then I'll set another, typically $1 lower, as part of a "catch a falling blue-chip with conviction" aka "the more it falls the more I buy" strategy. As soon as I'm tapped out of buying power, I cancel the other limits and start replenishing my cash position (which is actually held in the T-bill ETF MINT).

The reason I've placed my orders as I have is because of Buffett's famous quote

“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.”

My goal is to earn solid double-digit returns, on low-risk companies, by letting the market decide, via its legendarily volatile short-term sentiment, what companies I buy and when. My goal is to buy great companies at good to great prices.

Company Ticker Yield At Target Price Historical Discount To Fair Value At Target Price Long-Term Expected Growth Rate 5-Year Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Bristol-Myers BMY 3.6% 27% 8.0% 18.1% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 7.4% 50% 3.5% 19.4% Lazard LAZ 5.0% 30% 4.2% 16.5% CVS Health CVS 3.9% 50% 8.4% 26.9% Cyrus One CONE 3.6% 8% 10.0% 15.3% Wells Fargo WFC 4.0% 28% 10.9% 21.7% Coca-Cola KO 3.7% 12% 5.4% 11.6% Intercontinental Exchange ICE 1.6% 17% 8.7% 14.0% Medtronic MDT 2.4% 15% 8.0% 13.8% Public Storage PSA 4.0% 12% 5.4% 11.9% TD Ameritrade AMTD 2.5% 31% 16.1% 26.3% JPMorgan Chase JPM 3.3% 20% 9.6% 17.5% Snap-On SNA 2.7% 38% 8.2% 20.8% Disney DIS 1.7% 12% 11.6% 15.8% Average 3.5% 25.0% 8.4% 17.8%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Yahoo Finance, management guidance, analyst estimates, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp). Note: margin of error on total return potential is historically 20%

You'll note that I have a good mix of companies in my limit orders. Everything from ultra-low risk dividend king Coca-Cola, to ultra-deep value CVS. The total returns potentials are based on a valuation-adjusted model Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has used for decades, which is itself built off the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (highly effective since 1954).

I'm not necessarily only gunning for venture capital/private equity-like 20+% total returns, but looking for a good collection of companies that can beat the market's historical 9.1% CAGR and achieve double-digit returns with the lowest risk.

The valuations are based on dividend yield theory, which asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been using exclusively (and purely on blue-chip companies based on six quality criteria) since 1966.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

Over the past 30 years, according to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's DYT driven blue-chip dividend growth approach has delivered the best risk-adjusted total returns of any investing newsletter in America.

Do I actually believe that those 14 companies, bought at those limits, will deliver exactly 17.8% CAGR total returns? No, it's a model based on the assumption that none of the investment thesis will break, and that each company will return to its historical yield within five years.

But the point is that all investments are based on some kind of model, assuming future growth of one degree or another. My approach is based on the best time tested models I've yet discovered, backed by decades of market data and the success of the best investors in history. It assumes that blue-chips (proven winners with competitive advantages) maximize the chances that "this time isn't different' and quality companies will adapt to challenging future conditions (overcome risks) as they have in the past.

Things To Keep In Mind

I can't stress this enough, the approach I'm using is merely based on the best historical approaches I've learned over the past five years as an analyst. It's built on the shoulders of giants, including the best investors in history, using approaches and models that have proven highly effective for decades.

It's not a guarantee to quick success, nor is the list of 14 companies above meant to represent an alternative to bonds in your retirement portfolio. No stock is a true bond alternative. When I call a company a "blue-chip" or "SWAN" I am purely talking about dividend safety throughout the economic cycle.

I'm confident that these 14 companies will maintain or even grow their payouts during a recession. But that doesn't mean they aren't going to fall during a recession or bear market.

(Source: Ploutos Research)

Even the legendary dividend aristocrats, the bluest of blue-chips, tend to fall during a recession, just less than the broader market. The tech crash was a historical anomaly created by extremely low starting valuations in 2000 (because the tech mania caused most dividend stocks to become incredibly undervalued).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While the Great Recession was also a historical anomaly not likely to be repeated during the next bear market, note that of over 50 dividend aristocrats just Walmart (WMT) and People's United Financial (PBCT), managed to post positive total returns during the Financial Crisis.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Among the dividend kings, S&P 500 companies with 50+ consecutive years of dividend growth (and literally as low-risk a dividend stock as you can possibly find) none generated a positive total return. Lancaster Colony (LANC) was the best performer with a total return of 0% compared to the S&P 500's -57%.

The idea behind owning blue-chips is that they are likely, as a group (individual stock performance will vary), to fall less than the broader market. The reason the aristocrats have outperformed the S&P 500 by 25% annually since 1990 is because they have been 18% less volatile over time. Falling less during bear markets, and keeping up with bull markets, is an example of "offense wins ball games, defensive wins championships."

In the short term, any investing strategy can (and eventually will) underperform, sometimes for as long as five to 15 years. This is why a well-diversified portfolio is recommended for most investors, including various investing styles including value, growth, yield, ETFs, and of course, the right mix of cash/bonds (so you don't have to sell stocks to meet expenses during a bear market).

Anyone who is 100% devoted to a single strategy might lose patience in the face of underperformance. And the approach that I'm using personally requires a lot of patience and discipline. The reason it's worked so well for decades is precisely that most investors lack the patience to stick with it during periods of underperformance. That is why most funds/institutions can't follow it (assets under management chase the latest "hot" trends).

But as Buffett said, for those with the discipline and patience to follow a similar approach to mine, the end result, over time, is likely to be financial success.

The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient."- Warren Buffett

Bottom Line: A Disciplined, Long-Term Dividend Investing Approach Is The Highest Probability Path To Financial Success

There are no guarantees on Wall Street and all investing is probabilistic in nature, especially with "risk-assets" like stocks. My goal isn't to be perfect, calling the exact top or bottom on any particular stock. Rather I'm trying to play the odds, which have historically been on the side of those buying quality companies (well-run with good competitive advantages) when the market is bearish or even has left them for dead.

My Retirement Portfolio Holdings Ranked By Unrealized Capital Gains

(Source: Interactive Brokers) - data as of April 10th, Premarket

I've had a lot of success with this value-focused blue-chip approach, managing to be 60% right with my current holdings, (the Peter Lynch success rate hurdle). That includes 47% total returns in one year on REIT EPR (EPR) and total returns of over 20% on industrial aristocrats A.O. Smith (AOS) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW), in about six months.

All of my big winners were bought during corrections, with limit orders, and then I pounded down the cost basis with aggressive buying exactly when everyone was worried about one risk or another. Thanks to that contrarian approach my portfolio's yield on cost is now 5%, and my five-year average organic dividend growth rate is 13.8% (over 16% last year).

While those figures will surely come down over time as I diversify beyond 20 companies (and MINT) the idea is that by using the power of historical analysis, high probability investing, and a strong dedication to fundamentals and valuation, that I can achieve a high enough success rate to deliver not just generous, safe and fast income growth over time, but market-beating, double-digit total returns as well.

I'm not claiming this exact approach I'm using is perfect, there is no such thing, especially since every investor's needs/goals are different. But for me (and many of my readers) a strategy similar to mine (adapt it as you like) is very likely to help you achieve your long-term financial dreams. That's as long as you make sure to make it part of a holistic approach that includes

proper overall portfolio asset allocation (own cash/bonds too if you need to sell assets during a recession/bear market)

good risk management (appropriate position/sector caps)

good diversification (20 to 30 stocks work best for most people + ETFs to cover assets/sectors outside your area of expertise)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, WBA, CVS, BMY, SKT, EPR, ITW, AOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.