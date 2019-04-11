SHU Portfolio: Why We Cooled On Pareteum

While as of yet, there isn't any compelling evidence that management is aggressive with other accounting and/or projections, investors should keep a wary eye.

Yet the weight of evidence is that the company is too aggressive with its backlog numbers and/or conversion rates.

The company is going gangbusters and in fact the whole sector is rapidly growing.

We have been writing rave articles about the prospect of Pareteum (TEUM), a company which offers several CPaaS (communication as a service) platforms, and the shares have been going gangbusters.

There were (and still are) plenty of reasons to be optimistic:

The whole sector is experiencing hyper growth and is still in the early innings.

Pareteum itself has turned around successfully under new management and is experiencing hyper growth itself with 2018 organic revenue growth at 101%.

It is gaining amazing new customer traction with 3-year backlog exploding from $147M at the end of 2017 to over $900M today (the latest figure is $938M).

Existing customers seem to be happy as the net dollar expansion rate stood at a whopping 214% in Q4.

The company made two acquisitions that seem to offer plenty of opportunity for cost and revenue synergies.

The business model seems to contain amazing operational leverage with revenue per employee rising from $277K in Q3 2017 to $492K in Q3 2018, although it has come down a bit in Q4 to $415K as a result of the Artilium acquisition and it will come down further as a result of the iPass acquisition in Q1.

The shares sell at roughly 4x 2019 guided revenue ($105M-$115M), which is a pretty moderate multiple for a company experiencing hyper growth operating in a hot SaaS sector.

Having taken two positions, one at $2.53 on February 1 and another one at $3.84 on March 5, we were basking in significant profits and expected the trend to continue, although with the usual ups and downs as the stock is quite volatile.

But it's volatile for a reason as the company has its detractors, and a sizable short position that increased significantly during the latest run-up in the second half of March.

And two critical articles appeared here on Seeking Alpha, one from Henrik Alex, and another one a blog post from The Oil & Gas Investment Bulletin. The latter especially contains some information that made our comfort level decrease materially, enough to close half our position at $4.44 on April 9.

Keeping an open mind

Here we go into some of the motivation behind that last decision. We have learned the hard way that in investing it's absolutely essential to follow some basic rules, like:

Keep a diversified portfolio

Keep an open mind

The first is self-explanatory but believe it or not, we actually got flak from some investors for our small position in Pareteum. But we fear there are numerous retail investors who have plunged a substantial part, or even all of their net worth in this stock, perhaps they are even using margin, which is really a recipe for disaster.

The bigger part of one's net worth one puts into a single stock, the likelier it is to become emotionally wedded to the company, which is another deadly sin as it closes the mind for potential weak spots and summons one's faculties in defense of the bull case, explaining away every negative piece of information, no matter how awkward.

Even otherwise, highly intelligent people can fall for this trap; in fact, well-known thinking expert Edward de Bono argues they are more prone to this, as they are better at summoning up defense argumentation.

We are well aware of the dangers of confirmation bias and other defense mechanisms, so we deliberately try to simply argue all the available data and information face value, and even seek out to engage with contrarian opinions.

Before we opened our position in Pareteum in the SHU portfolio we actually asked a well-known shorter to have a look at it, as we were conscious of the possibility that it could be too good to be true (he hasn't come back to us).

So when these two articles appeared we tried to evaluate the information presented at face value, and here are our findings.

Backlog

Apart from the inexorably rising nature and large numbers involved, there is actually not a whole lot known about the company's backlog. However, the available evidence points uncomfortably towards a significant overstatement:

In a September 2018 presentation for the AGM, backlog for 2019 was $84M. Since overall backlog has more than doubled since then, it should be considerably higher today. Yet the company's 2019 revenue guidance ($105M-115M) contains only $15M-25M of revenue for legacy Pareteum (ex Artilium and iPass). Either the company is going to blow out its guidance, or the conversion rate is way lower than the 80% it has guided for this year.

We know only few names of the companies that signed these contracts. But of these few, there were quite a number which really seemed way too small to generate the kind of numbers contracts routinely mention.

Management itself is moving the needle down from 100% conversion to 75-80% conversion for this year.

Can the company really convert almost $1B in backlog without hiring large amounts of new employees?

The first point comes from The Oil & Gas Investment Bulletin's article, which presented the following slide from that presentation:

We could no longer locate the AGM presentation on Pareteum's website, which is itself a little troubling (although it could be us) but we assume the figure is right.

The 2019 revenue guidance ($105M-115M) sits a little odd with this $84M in backlog for 2019, as the latter doesn't include the revenue from the acquired companies ($89.7M which the author got from the respective S4 filings) while the former does.

It leaves just $15M-25M for legacy Pareteum, which is actually less than its 2018 revenue ($27.2M). It's odder still considering that the revenue backlog has more than doubled since that AGM presentation, from $375M to $938M, some of the additional backlog is likely to materialize in 2019 as revenue.

There are several possibilities:

The projected 2019 revenues for Artilium and/or iPass were way too optimistic in the S4 filings.

The backlog conversion is way lower than the 75-80% guided by management for this year.

Backlog itself is way overstated.

From the same Oil & Gas Investment Bulletin blog there is some corroborating evidence for the latter. We only know a fraction of the customers from these backlog PRs and that in itself isn't terribly worrying, but from the few names that were published Oil & Gas Investment Bulletin found a number of dubious clients, for which we refer you to the article itself.

Mind you, the company also has very solid clients, like Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) (still good for 40% of revenue), Citrix, and in our search for the AVG presentation we found this from the AVG letter from the Chairman:

To illustrate Pareteum’s role in the growth and success of our customers, here follows a quote from a large Brazilian customer contract we previously announced. The customer, not previously identified, is Telecall, a Brazilian National Carrier with their own Fiber Ring servicing Enterprise, IoT, B2B, Personal Mobile and IP PBX. Telecall selected us to add enterprise Mobility Services. Allan Ajuz, Chief Executive Officer of Telecall, commented, “I have chosen to work with Pareteum because of their customer centric approach in simplifying complex software, communications, and IT problems. Pareteum’s software solutions accelerated our new service offerings and market entry with their simple cloud-based APIs. We can now offer a personalized experience to each individual enterprise, consumer and device we manage. We looked at all of the options in this space, including the large integrators and software vendors, the MNOs legacy systems and Niche Software systems. We found the only truly integrated software and communications API-based solution to be Pareteum. Now we can add products and services, or dynamically change products and services, at will, using the Pareteum SuperAPI … it’s absolutely a great solution!” Telecall, like all large and successful businesses, clearly shares our vision that software is strategic to their business, and we’re increasingly seeing new and innovative use cases for our Software Defined Cloud platform and we expect this trend to increase, particularly as we emphasize developer engagement through our sales initiatives.

That is another decent customer, nothing dodgy about it. However, on balance we find the discrepancy in numbers from various presentations and guided revenue and the number of dodgy customers sufficiently serious to take the backlog number and its conversion rate with a large pinch of salt.

That in itself isn't even that alarming, with the backlog number at $938M, even just 50% conversion would set up the company for significant growth.

When there is one..

However, investors have to be open to the possibility that if management is aggressive with one item (backlog number and/or conversion rate), it could very well be aggressive with others. It's like cockroaches rarely come alone.

What's the evidence here, could it be aggressive with other parts of guidance and/or accounting?

One thing that strikes us is that it's hard to imagine the company converting a substantial part of that $938M backlog without hiring many more people. Its customer number is exploding from just a few a couple of years ago to having to service hundreds.

Data by YCharts

For raking in almost $1B in backlog, the company has a remarkably small sales force and for having such wonderful products in great demand it doesn't spend all that much on R&D either. Most of its expenses are overhead.

All possible, and let us not forget that the company actually is still small and the iPass acquisition isn't yet included in the above graph.

iPass was making substantial losses, but cutting $15M out of the company is supposed to take care of that and set the company back in business. But this isn't entirely without curiosities:

Cost synergies of $15M (per iPass acquisition presentation) would take a good chunk out of its personnel as most of this is through more or less immediate redundancies.

Another good chunk, 75 engineers are going to help converting the Pareteum backlog management has been arguing.

iPass business is going to be revised under Pareteum now that customers are less scared of bankruptcy. Indeed, the company signed up a couple of deals already, like with Citrix.

So it seems like iPass has to do much more with much less, that is, more business but much less employees. Unless iPass had many employees doing basically nothing before it was acquired (which would be very odd for a company in financial difficulties), it is difficult for us to square this circle.

And by extension, the same curiosity hangs over Pareteum. With its backlog swelling close to $1B and counting, how is it going to connect all these new clients?

Well, there are those 75 engineers from iPass helping with that and we hear that its platforms are very light, so perhaps it's just connecting and collecting the rent. The company actually operates three complementary platforms:

The Managed Services Platform The Global Cloud Services Platform The Application Exchange & Developer Platform

The 2017 10-K contains a detailed description of its business model (much more so than the 2018 10-K, which we also find somewhat odd) so we base the following on the 2017 filing. Its Managed Services Platform provides (2017 10-K):

Dynamic, fully-managed platform designed for Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE), large Mobile Network Operators (MNO) and virtual operators (MVNO) and Communication Service Providers (CSPs).

Provides Integrated Operational and Billing Management platform (B/OSS) enabling real-time account (SIM) management, policy (service and rules) management and charging (pricing, rating, billing).

Strong authentication solution using multiple security factors.

Some of this stuff seems to require a fair amount of hands-on labor involvement but much of the growth is actually in its Global Cloud Services Platform, which is (2017 10-K):

Cloud based platform for Communications Service Providers, IoT providers and Enterprises.

Delivers seamless operations and services that enable new capability and applications.

Increasingly automated and self-service solutions, services including Billing, Rating, and CRM.

The company's light model is in marked contrast to a much bigger competitor like Twilio (TWLO). In fact, with regard to the latter, there were even critics of its business model's 'lightness', like Paolo Santos. Despite being much bigger than Pareteum, Twilio:

The typical PaaS/SaaS company generates significant cash flow due to upfront billing together with service growth. This leads to an ever-increasing deferred revenue/customer deposit balance. Twilio doesn’t work like that. There’s hardly any upfront billing, and deferred revenue balances are minimal. Hence, Twilio structurally generates little operating cash flow. In fact, if we strip out stock-based compensation, the firm routinely posts large negative cash flows.

That is because it has significant OpEx:

Data by YCharts

Comparing figures from Pareteum with those of Twilio are fraught with problems of course. One of these is that the Pareteum figures don't yet include those of the iPass acquisition, which is likely to boost its OpEx significantly, despite the $15M cost synergies.

The difference isn't necessarily all that big either. Twilio is expected to hit $1B in revenues this year, roughly 10x that of Pareteum. Its OpEx is 44% of revenue so that would be $440M, putting Pareteum's equivalent at roughly $45M, which with iPass included it might actually not be far off.

And then it could be that Pareteum's platforms are indeed more automated and lighter, we don't discard that possibility as well. But one thing seems clear, if the company is going to convert all that backlog it has accumulated it is likely to need more people, considerably more.

Not a fraud

While we think that the company is rather aggressive with its backlog numbers and/or conversion rates and we are open to the possibility this aggressiveness isn't contained to just these terrains, on the balance of existing evidence we do not think the company is an outright fraud:

While we believe in second chances, it doesn't help that the CFO has been involved in a fraud before.

It also doesn't help that the auditors found deficient a control in the company, even if they argued it hadn't influenced the quality of the figures and management listed a host of remedial actions taken in the 2018 10-K.

But we should simply not forget that the company enjoyed an organic growth of 101% in 2018, neither that its guidance at the beginning of that year was much more conservative (50%+ revenue growth).

That is, perhaps the company should simply dispense with publishing these backlog numbers, or if not perhaps investors should quite heavily discount them (a good number of investors already seem to be doing just that).

In the end, we don't think there are many that think that the company will monetize 55% of its $938M of backlog in two years and if it would come remotely close, it is likely to need lots more people.

Conclusion

The company has a very impressive growth story, but the weight of (admittedly scant) evidence seems to point to a too aggressive approach to either backlog numbers and or its projected conversion rates, we think it's perhaps best to ignore these figures or at least heavily discount them.

This in itself isn't necessarily destroying the bull case. Even at 50% conversion or less the growth story is still intact, as it happens. There is quite a margin to play with here.

But where we are concerned is that if management is aggressive in one field, it might very well be aggressive in other parts of its accounting and projections.

At present, there is little or no evidence of that. In fact, the evidence argues management has been quite conservative in guiding revenues, which should be reassuring for investors.

But investors should keep a keen eye for stuff that might not be congruent with the mental model of the company they operate, we've seen too many accidents happen that way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEUM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.