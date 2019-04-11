Boeing: Betting On The Path To Normalcy

Investment Thesis

The number one concern for investors in Boeing (BA) is the 737 MAX grounding. Analysts are also watching, and recent developments have extended the consensus estimate for the 737 MAX being able to fly again, with the recently announced production cut by BA set to impact cash flow, and therefore analyst estimates. One has already downgraded BA from buy to neutral, and we expect others to follow.

We think in the near term, BA's stock could well decline on the pessimism, e.g., Southwest (NYSE:LUV) has removed the MAX from schedules through May while Air Canada has removed MAX flying from the schedule through July.

The bottom line is Boeing's planes need to be in the air, and the longer they are not, the stock will suffer. We think the 737 MAX grounding will eventually become a small blip in a multi-year cash flow growth story as Boeing's strong fundamentals should help the company weather near-term blips. While the 737 does admittedly make up a disproportionately large share of commercial production, we think further pressures could lead to a longer-term buying opportunity once the planes are back in the air. Overall, we remain upbeat on Boeing's path to normalcy and will be looking to open a position on further dips.

Background

Our previous article on Boeing contains a more complete background, but in summary, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft has been involved in two tragic and fatal hull-loss incidents, one in November 2018 and the other in March 2019. Both incidents appeared to share similar characteristics and speculation arose that the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) was involved; either through inappropriate activation and behavior or through pilot unfamiliarity with the system.

Aviation authorities from around the world grounded the aircraft, and Boeing itself announced that it would halt deliveries, sending airframes to inventory, and continuing with current and planned production schedules.

A software update for MCAS had been in development since the first incident, and it was expected that this update would be certified by the regulators in April 2019, followed by a fairly low-cost installation into the global fleet, and a pilot training and familiarity program would be commenced. The grounding was expected to last 6-8 weeks, ending somewhere in the last week of April to the first few weeks of May.

The estimated grounding time was predicated on the following:

That the cause of both incidents could be traced to issues surrounding the MCAS.

That the issue could be solved with the combination of a software update and a pilot training program and would be limited to that.

That approval for the software update would be gained in about the first half of April 2018.

That a straightforward and low-cost fleet-wide installation would take place beginning around the end of April

Grounding to Last Until June 2019

Based on data recovered from the flight recorders of the Ethiopian Airlines aircraft that crashed in March, investigators have reached the preliminary conclusion that an erroneous angle of attack sensor input activated MCAS, triggering a nose down attitude, and the pilots despite following procedure could not regain control of the aircraft. This development means that both incidents do indeed share similarities - the activation of the MCAS system.

On Monday the 1st of April, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that Boeing’s software patch for the 737 MAX was not complete. The FAA expects a submission in the coming weeks, and approval will be granted for installation only if it is satisfied. The software upgrade is extensive, adding redundancy between sensors, providing enhanced pilot override mechanisms, offering more in-flight notifications and requiring a less aggressive nose-down pitch from MCAS to prevent an anticipated stall. According to the Washington Post — citing two unnamed sources within BA — there is another software problem affecting wing flaps, and other flight control hardware, that is unrelated to MCAS but critical to flight safety. This problem appears to have been identified during the testing and development of the MCAS update and is perhaps the reason for the delay in submitting the software patch to the FAA. It would be obvious for BA to submit a patch that resolves all identified issues.

It still appears that the incidents are similar and that a software update will be required to address the issues. However, there is now a delay, and the expectations are for a submission of the update for approval in the last half of April 2019, the FAA taking about a month to review and hopefully certify the fix and remove the grounding (at least in the U.S), and then at least a few more weeks to apply the patch and for pilots to be retrained and planes readied for operation. The 737 MAX may be scheduled for flights again around the middle of June 2019.

It should be noted that this schedule applies to the jurisdiction of the FAA. Around 20 percent of 737 MAX planes are operated by US airlines, but Chinese airlines operate approximately 25 percent, and Canadian ones fly 10 percent, and various European, as well as other airlines, account for the remaining share. Therefore, the European Aviation Safety Authority (EASA), the Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) authority and most importantly the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) will review the patch and make their decisions independently, given their exposure to the plane, but expectations are for a similar schedule to the FAA one, unless there are influences outside the normal considerations of the authorities in question.

Airlines are Handling Scheduling Issues Well

The biggest concern cited by U.S airlines was that the grounding would extend into their peak travel season, starting in the 3Q of 2019. The estimates for the reversal of the grounding are now pushing closer to this period, but have not yet intruded into it. There will be a cost to the airlines from the disruption, wherever they are based, but as of now, they appear to be covering previously scheduled flights with the 737 MAX with other aircraft fairly well, and some have removed the plane from scheduling as far as July 2019. There is still likely to be some amount of compensation aid by BA to airlines and leasing companies, but for now, the view remains that the reimbursement may be up to another monthly US$1 billion.

As reported previously, Airlines appear to be sticking with the 737 MAX, and there are no signs that their order books are changing. There is a significant backlog for 737 MAX planes as is, and the closest competitor — the Airbus A320 — has no manufacturing slots available for 3-4 years.

Boeing Cuts 737 MAX Production

As noted previously, BA planned to not alter its schedules and to send completed planes to inventory. It was expected by analysts that there would be an impact of around US$1 billion lost in monthly cash flow from the delays in delivery and lost in-process payments, but they largely agreed with the decision.

BA announced on the 5th of April that it is now cutting production of the 737 MAX from 52 examples per month to 42. This prompted Bank of America Merrill Lynch to cut its rating from buy to neutral early in the following week. BA's stock price has suffered because of these events, as has those of its suppliers, reflecting concerns spreading down the supply chain. The 737 MAX already has a protracted backlog, and this production cut will extend this, and increase the impact on cash flow. We think other analysts will follow suit, and this will hit the stock price for BA further, as analysts tend to incorporate a shorter-term outlook in their models, which will inevitably weigh on their outputs.

BA has stated that the reasons for the cut are to accommodate the long pause in deliveries, and to allow prioritization and additional resources to be diverted to the software and certification issue, and to get the 737 MAX flying again as soon as possible. We acknowledge the near-term impact but think this sounds sensible longer-term, especially given the FAA had said BA needs more time to work on the problem.

Winning Back Customer and Passenger Trust

We think a quick look back at precedents is useful. Back in 2013, deliveries of the 787 aircraft were halted for 4 months whilst battery-related electrical issues (which lead to fires) were fixed.

In the 1960s, there were 4 crashes in quick succession of the new 727 aircraft. Yet, the 727 went on to become the bestselling jet of its time for Boeing, and nobody would now think twice about boarding a Dreamliner (the 787).

The 737 MAX has a saving grace - it is very efficient, and it helps airlines price their flights competitively. Thus, the airlines are not abandoning it, and consumers will eventually make decisions based on cost if the 737 MAX obtains the necessary safety certificates, and is allowed to fly again without incident. We think ultimately, the economic rationale will prevail as it has in the past.

Conclusion

BA's stock suffered in the immediate aftermath of the March 2018 crash of one of its 737 MAX jets, and then through the grounding of the fleet. While the consensus impact was muted then, it has since been dispelled, and we think the grounding is likely to last longer. Production has been (rightly) cut, and the software fix appears more complicated than expected. One large analyst has downgraded the stock, and we think more will follow as pessimism prevails near term.

But we maintain a contrarian outlook on Boeing and expect a recovery if the 737 MAX flies again sometime in June this year. We take comfort in prior incidents, which proved to be near-term blips in a longer-term story and believe Boeing's financials provide it a more-than-sufficient buffer to weather the turbulence ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.