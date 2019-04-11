HighPoint Resources: Significant Upside If Regulatory Overhang Abates

If new regulations turn out to have minimal effect on HighPoint, its stock could have a fair bit of upside.

HighPoint Resources (HPR) is in fairly good shape at current strip prices, with its projected leverage falling below 2.0x. It is expected to have some cash burn in 2019 as it grows production by a large amount from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019, but appears able to grow production modestly without cash burn going forward at strip prices. HighPoint is valued quite cheaply at the moment at around 3.1x EBITDAX at strip prices. This is partly due to the regulatory overhang in Colorado. If new regulations end up having minimal impact on HighPoint (as it expects), its stock could have considerable upside.

2019 Outlook

HighPoint expects to average close to 35,000 BOEPD (63% oil) in production during 2019. At current strip prices (roughly $61.50 WTI oil and $2.85 NYMEX natural gas), HighPoint is projected to have approximately $535 million in oil and gas revenue. Its hedges have around negative $17 million in value as it has around 77% of its projected oil production hedged at approximately $59 per barrel. After hedges, HighPoint would have $518 million in revenue at current strip prices.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 8,032,500 $57.50 $462 Natural Gas 16,133,850 $1.75 $28 NGLs 2,028,525 $22.15 $45 Hedge Value -$17 Total $518

With a $365 million capital expenditure budget, HighPoint is expected to end up with around $565 million in cash expenditures. This includes around $18 million in costs recorded as unused commitments, which relate to firm transportation contracts for natural gas that HighPoint is not making full use of. These contracts expire at the end of July 2021.

$ Million $ Million Lease Operating Expense $37 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $11 Production Taxes $42 Unused Commitments $18 Cash G&A $43 Interest Expense $49 Capital Expenditures $365 Total $565

At current strip prices, HighPoint is expected to end up with around $47 million in cash burn in 2019. Due to its high amount of oil hedges, HighPoint's cash burn isn't going to vary significantly if oil prices change. An $11.50 drop in the average oil price in 2019 (to $50 WTI oil) would only increase HighPoint's cash burn by approximately $20 million after hedges.

HighPoint is expected to end up with average 2019 production that is around 3% to 4% higher than Q4 2018. The timing of completion is expected to result in production falling in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018, but ended up around 20% to 25% in Q4 2019 compared to Q4 2019.

HighPoint's unhedged breakeven point appears likely to be around low-to-mid $50s WTI oil for now. It did mention an expectation for positive cash flow in the second half of 2019 based on $50 WTI oil. That seems to be due to hedges and its expectation that capital expenditures are more weighted to the first half of 2019 while production gets stronger in the second half of 2019 though.

Valuation And Leverage

The rise in oil prices has helped HighPoint's projected leverage a fair bit. With its projected 2019 cash burn, HighPoint may end up with around $641 million in net debt by the end of the year, assuming no change in working capital other than derivatives. This is approximately 1.7x its unhedged EBITDAX or 1.8x its EBITDAX including its negative value hedges at current strip prices of $61.50 oil. An average WTI oil price of $50 would result in HighPoint's net debt equalling around 2.3x unhedged EBITDAX instead.

HighPoint is priced quite cheaply at the moment, with its enterprise value (based on projected 2019 year-end net debt and its current share price) being only 3.1x its unhedged EBITDAX.

At a 4.0x unhedged EBITDAX multiple instead, HighPoint would be worth around $4.20 per share instead, assuming that it doesn't do an equity offering.

Regulatory Issues

The uncertainty around the regulatory situation in Colorado appears to be contributing significantly to HighPoint's low valuation multiple. Although Proposition 112 was defeated last year, Colorado is passing more power onto local governments to regulate drilling.

HighPoint notes that its acreage is rural and believes that it shouldn't be affected by the regulatory changes as a result. However, the regulatory overhang may continue to affect HighPoint's valuation for a while.

Source: HighPoint Resources

Conclusion

HighPoint Resources appears to be in decent shape, with its leverage dropping under 2.0x in 2019 based on current strip prices. It is also mostly hedged on oil, meaning that changes in oil prices won't have a huge effect on its 2019 results.

HighPoint is going to burn some cash in 2019, but is also growing production (with 2019 average production up around 3% to 4% versus Q4 2018 and Q4 2019 average production up 20% to 25% compared to Q4 2018). It looks capable of growing production at least modestly within cash flow at strip prices beyond 2019.

HighPoint's share price has been depressed by Colorado regulatory uncertainty. HighPoint believes that new regulations won't have a significant impact on it, and if that turns out to be the case, HighPoint could have considerable upside.

