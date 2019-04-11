General Mills Is Currently A Dog Despite Blue Buffalo

The stock now trades in line with historical norms, despite expectations for slow growth in the coming years. This should be a red flag for investors.

While margins are expanding, the company's problems with debt and food brands that continually lose volume have not been solved.

Shares of well-known consumer and pet food conglomerate General Mills, Inc. (GIS) have been hot since the end of 2018. A market pullback and concerns of a large debt load, the premium paid to acquire Blue Buffalo, and management's move to freeze the dividend pushed shares to a new 52-week low of $36 in mid-December. Since then, the sentiment towards General Mills has turned to the positive spectrum. The stock has steadily recovered and took a leap higher a few weeks ago after a quarterly earnings report that featured large margin expansions and operating profit increases.

With shares now at 52-week highs of more than $51 per share, the stock has gotten ahead of itself. While the past few months have made for a nice value play on what was always a financially stable household name, the value in the stock is no longer significant. The long-term success that investors are looking for is still years from being attainable, making General Mills a stock to stay away from at the current share price.

Blue Buffalo Isn't Enough To Make Up For A Sluggish Core

It's not that General Mills is a bad business. It's quite profitable, and a strong free cash flow generator. Its products are consumed by millions of people regardless of the economic environment. The company converts 14% of its revenues into free cash flow, which is a fantastic metric considering the pressure that a company like General Mills would face from private-label competition.

The pet food category is a trendy category for food companies, with a similar situation playing out at J.M. Smucker (SJM). Blue Buffalo is a nice asset that offers a combination of margin and sales growth. The company's most recent quarter saw adjusted operating margin expand from 15.1% to 17.4%. This isn't even including a fully rolled-out Blue Buffalo, where plant start-up costs impacted segment operating profit last quarter. Until the company decided to freeze (not cut) its dividend, it had increased its payout each year for the past 13 years.

The issue is that Blue Buffalo simply isn't large enough as yet to make up for the remaining business that is profitable, yet stagnant.

The Blue Buffalo brand that makes up the company's pet food segment is less than 10% of total revenues. Even though Blue Buffalo is poised to grow double digits in 2019, it is going to take years of consistent double-digit growth to represent a large enough portion of total sales that the overall needle moves in a notable way.

Meanwhile, the entire rest of General Mills is essentially struggling to tread water. The company's sales growth prior to the year Blue Buffalo was acquired is not great. Organic volume dropped 7% as recently as 2017.

While the past few quarters have featured reported revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits, it becomes evident that core/legacy brands continue to struggle when Blue Buffalo is stripped from that number. Pricing helps soften the blow, but with how competitive the market is with off-brands, volume needs to gain traction at some point. This problem is still not solved.

(Source: General Mills, Inc.)

Let's Talk About The Debt

Another front and center issue with General Mills is the balance sheet following management's decision to pay $8 billion for Blue Buffalo. The result of the transaction is a balance sheet that is loaded to the gills.

The company holds just $547 million in cash against $15 billion in debt, a ratio of just 27:1. General Mills is able to generate enough cash now that it has stopped share buybacks to begin deleveraging. Since the acquisition, $1 billion in debt has been paid.

Now consider the size of the "shovel" General Mills has to dig itself out of this debt hole. If we subtract the dividend from free cash flow, we are left with approximately $1 billion. As Blue Buffalo continues to grow, we will see this figure rise, but it will not grow substantially in the short term.

If we use trailing twelve-month EBITDA of $3.08 billion, we can calculate that General Mills needs to reduce its debt load to approximately $7.7 billion in order to reach 2.5X EBITDA. Earnings will grow some over the next few years, but not enough to change the point of this math without a turnaround in the traditional brands. Even if we account for General Mills' cash position of $547 million, it will take the company approximately five years to accomplish this.

General Mills may divest some assets to raise cash, and management is not trying to bring leverage even that far down. It is actually targeting a leverage ratio of 3.5X EBITDA by end of fiscal year 2020. But this doesn't leave the company with very many financial options. What if General Mills wants to do another acquisition - will it push the balance sheet back up to uncomfortable levels? What about restarting dividend growth (are investors going to wait years for a dividend raise?) or buybacks? The bottom line is that General Mills is years - not months - away from a financial position that will be attractive to long-term investors.

The Valuation Leaves Little Room For Improvement

With GIS now trading near 52-week highs, the share price has gotten ahead of the actual fundamental progress that General Mills has made since the acquisition. Analysts are projecting very minimal earnings growth in the coming years.

With analysts expecting General Mills to close out the fiscal year earning approximately $3.02 per share, the stock's impressive run has carried the P/E ratio to 17X. This is in line with the stock's 10-year median earnings multiple - despite the multi-year headwinds that we have been reviewing.

Furthermore, the stock's once attractive dividend yield of 5.3% has dropped all the way down to 3.84% in just a few months. While this still tops 10-year US treasuries by a good margin, the yield has decreased considerably in a short amount of time.

Analyst projections point towards an EPS growth rate over the next five years that is about half of the 7% that General Mills has averaged over the past decade. When you add in the debt and continued struggles to grow food brand volumes, it's very difficult to justify a valuation on par with decade norms. Even if a multiple of 15X were to represent "fair value", there is still easily double-digit downside in the current share price.

Wrapping Up

General Mills is a beloved company among consumers and the investment community. While the yield is solid and the payout is safe - the recent run on shares has put the stock well ahead of where the business currently stands on a fundamental level. Blue Buffalo is a great asset, but it will not make enough of a difference in the short term to overcome declining food brand volumes or a slow-moving debt load. Investors looking to join in on its current run higher are likely to come away disappointed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.