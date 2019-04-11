What Has Fueled The Stock Market Rally In 2019?

While investor sentiment has improved dramatically since the December low in the S&P 500 index (SPY), it is clearly not the driving force behind the best quarterly performance for the benchmark in nearly a decade. The market has risen approximately 15% so far in 2019.

What is stunning is that individual investors have withdrawn a net $39 billion from U.S. stock funds and ETFs during this period. It is very unusual to see such a protracted divergence between market performance and flows.

What is more than offsetting the sales resulting from withdrawals by individual investors is the stock buyback demand from corporations. Companies in the S&P 500 bought back $227 billion of their own stock during the first quarter, which is up from $143 billion during the first quarter of last year. This is nothing new, other than the fact that we are on pace for a record in terms of share repurchases in 2019. Corporations have been the leading source of equity demand year after year during this bull market, and last year's corporate tax cut was a primary source of funds. I wonder how well the market would have performed if this demand did not exist?

As we begin the earnings-related blackout period for share buybacks in earnest, during which time companies are restricted from buying their own stock for approximately five weeks before they report quarterly results, it will be interesting to see if other sources of demand can keep this rally going.

The demand for shares is not the only buyback-related tailwind for the market. The repurchases reduce the number of shares outstanding that are used to calculate earnings per share, thereby making valuations more attractive. Goldman Sachs estimates that overall earnings-per-share growth for the S&P 500 would be cut by 2.5% this year without buybacks. Historically, a 2.5% reduction in earnings growth has resulted in a one-point decline in forward multiples.

I have two concerns about stock buybacks as they relate to the performance of the stock market. The first is that when I look at the chart below I am reminded of the fact that companies do a horrible job of timing their purchases. It appears the higher stock prices rise, the more stock they buy. When stock purchases reach record levels, then prices start to fall dramatically. That's what happened at the end of the previous two cycles.

My second concern is more daunting. If stock repurchases have been far more influential on the market's performance during this cycle than they were in the past, that means that a significant decline in repurchases will weigh far more heavily during the next downturn. After all, we are talking about the most influential investor in the marketplace. If the rate of economic growth is slowing, and the rate of revenue and earnings growth is following, then that will weigh heavily on stock buybacks moving forward.

