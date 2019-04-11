Suncor Energy Common Should Finally Appreciate After 10 Years Of Waiting

Suncor's (SU) common shares have been stuck in the same trading range for a decade. However, the coming heavy oil price rally could change that.

This management used the 2016 oil price weakness to acquire some distressed competitors. In the process, it gained control of the Syncrude project. Murphy Oil (MUR) sold the decisive controlling interest in the project to Suncor that enabled the company to operate the project.

Typically, Suncor operates counter-cyclically. Generally, during times like the coming rally, the company management will focus on debt reduction as well as a healthy cash balance. Then when another price crunch like 2016 occurs, this management will borrow money as well as use stock to fund acquisitions. The fastest production growth usually occurs during downturns when the rest of the industry is trying to survive the downturn.

The Suncor Strategy

The thermal oil business and the associated mining business are generally thought of as high cost. But that cost can be lowered through integration and product upgrade activities. Suncor excels at increasing profitability every single step of the way to the sales of the product.

Despite the sizable oil price drop that left 2016 oil prices at levels not seen in a few decades, this company managed to maintain its cash flow relatively well. As shown above, the company has several ways to capture profitability lost through oil price declines. The result is that cash flow topped C$10 billion last year despite the horrible volatility of oil pricing in the fourth quarter. This is one of very few companies to demonstrate cash flow growth over the five-year period that includes the sizable oil price drop that began towards the end of fiscal year 2015.

Notice that the second slide has an overview of the company's cash strategy at various pricing levels. This company has a long history of strong financial ratios regardless of the industry conditions. That strong balance sheet will remain a priority.

This management remains a bargain hunter when acquiring acreage. During the boom times, production growth occurs by developing that acreage. This company rarely acquires anything during periods of strong pricing. Growth during the good times is often slower and more predictable.

A main profit enhancer seldom seen in the heavy oil industry is the Fort McMurray upgrading capabilities. The company does not have to transport the product far to get to this up-grader and then those manufactured products can be targeted to various customers far more efficiently than transporting to a refinery followed by transportation to a customer. This location constitutes one of the advantages that Suncor has over its smaller rivals.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

The benefit of integration showed clearly when management reported the fourth-quarter results. Funds flowing from operations were C$2 billion in the fourth quarter. That was down materially from the third quarter because the first three quarters averaged about C$2.7 billion to total slightly more than C$8 billion before the fourth-quarter results.

However, smaller competitors such as Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) are not integrated and therefore had no cash flow from fourth-quarter thermal oil production. Athabasca Oil must depend upon its developing light oil joint venture with Murphy Oil (MUR) during times of extreme pricing volatility and large WCS discounts.

Some small thermal producers such as leveraged MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) have no diversification at all. Therefore MEG posted negative C$38 million in the fourth quarter. Many of these small producers, especially when leveraged cannot afford an extended period of pricing volatility and large WCS discounts to WTI pricing.

If an extended period of pricing were to happen, then Suncor is available with its considerable bank line, investment grade rating, and cash balance to purchase distressed competitors at a discount. This management simply waits for a deal that meets its profitability goals and then pounces.

Valuation

Typically the Suncor common trades at a premium to other Canadian stocks. Right now the market value of the common is in excess of C$60 billion. That is currently more than 6 times the reported cash flow for the 2018 fiscal year. There are very few Canadian oil and gas companies trading at that high stock value-to-cash flow ratio. Still this stock will likely rally along with other oil and gas stocks. It usually declines far less during the typical cyclical downturns.

A company the size of Suncor typically does not grow quickly. The stock repurchase program aids the per share growth rate. Still this stock was richly priced at the beginning of the decade. The acquisition binge that occurred during the last oil price downturn at the beginning of fiscal year 2016 may have kept the stock price from sustaining a decline. The stock prices of many competitors were not so lucky.

In some ways earnings and cash flow needed to "catch-up" to the stock valuation. That appears to have occurred. Now, the coming oil price rally should lift these shares out of the decade-long trading range. Warren Buffett recently made an investment in the company. That should be seen as a vote of confidence in the long-term prospects of the company. Time will tell if this becomes a core holding for Mr. Buffett's company or if one of the managers under Mr. Buffett eventually sells the position.

Growth Prospects

Typically, companies the size of Suncor do not grow quickly. The dividend typically hovers in the 3% range. That dividend was recently increased 17% to a quarterly rate of C$.42. But the dividend will likely never be a major factor in the investment profitability of the stock.

The share repurchase program typically contributes another 3% to 5% annual return on investment. Production growth often adds another 5%. Though production growth can often be much higher during downturns when the company acquires distressed competitors.

Overall shareholders can expect about an average 13% annual return from the current stock price due to continuing activity. The latest oil price rally that appears to be taking shape could add up to a 50% trading opportunity to the current price. If in fact the stock did increase 50% from current levels, it would be wise to consider selling ahead of the inevitable industry oil price drop that would drive down stock prices. Otherwise, for long-term investors, this stock could represent a long-term core holding that carries little of the industry risk.

