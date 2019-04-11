Oakmark Select Fund: First-Quarter 2019

Average Annual Total Returns (03/31/19)

Since Inception (11/01/96) 11.39%

10-year 14.75%

5–year 3.84%

1–year -11.30%

3–month 13.47%

Gross Expense Ratio as of 09/30/18 was 1.04%

Net Expense Ratio as of 09/30/18 was 0.97%

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The investment return and principal value vary so that an investor’s shares when redeemed may be worth more or less than the original cost. To obtain the most recent month-end performance data, view it here.

The Oakmark Select Fund was up 13.5% for the quarter, very modestly trailing the S&P 500 Index’s 13.7% return. After a punishing December 2018, our portfolio reversed sharply in January (and was, in fact, up almost 15% that month alone, compared to 8% for the S&P 500). February and March felt like a continuation of December in our industrial and consumer discretionary investments, while our energy stocks continued to do well.

Our best performer in the quarter, up 36%, was Apache (NYSE:APA). The company reported great results during the quarter and it is growing production more than expected, despite spending less on capital expenditures than had been forecasted. This is a great combination of factors for a company in the energy sector, which is notorious for capital inefficiency, and we believe it should lead to excellent cash flows over time. Despite the stock’s rally, we still believe it remains quite inexpensive.

Our largest contributor to performance was CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE), up 23% (one of nine stocks in the Fund up 20% or more this quarter). The company is performing exceptionally well due to strong revenue growth across business lines and geographies, margin expansion, and a new share repurchase program. We believe CBRE will continue to benefit from positive trends within the real estate sector and also from its widening competitive moat. Yet, its stock is still trading for only 13x 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates.

Our worst performer and largest detractor in the quarter, down 18%, was Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). The stock dropped sharply on its earnings report in late February as the HSN acquisition has, thus far, produced disappointing results while various international QVC assets underperformed. We believe the stock looks very inexpensive at the current $16 price as share repurchases and expected HSN synergies alone should drive EPS (plus amortization) comfortably above $2 in 2019.

Our only other portfolio holding to decline in the quarter was American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), which dropped 3% on continued concerns about a possible economic slowdown. With the stock trading at 5x 2019 EPS estimates and with the industry consolidation having produced what appears to be a more rational capacity and pricing backdrop, we believe such concerns are currently over-discounted.

We did not initiate or eliminate any positions during the quarter, other than receiving a small amount of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) shares as a spin-off from GE, which we subsequently sold.

Thank you, our fellow shareholders, for your continued investment in our Fund.

William C. Nygren, CFA

Portfolio Manager

oaklx@oakmark.com

Anthony P. Coniaris, CFA

Portfolio Manager

oaklx@oakmark.com

Win Murray

Portfolio Manager

oaklx@oakmark.com