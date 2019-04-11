Public Service Enterprise Group Has Resource Advantage, Policy Breakthroughs

The state of New Jersey recognized the company’s nuclear units with Zero Emission Certificates, significantly enhancing those units' economic viability.

Public Services’ use of gas from new nearby fields to supply its gas customers directly and indirectly to supply its electric customers - through generation - demonstrates how this new resource benefits consumers.

Public Service Enterprise Group is trading near the top end of its 52-week price range, is up about 20% from a year ago, and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Investors should consider Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) for its stable, growing dividend and its flexibility to use both nuclear and natural gas in electricity generation. Despite the surfeit of natural gas, extremely high and low prices during the last few weeks have shown that transporting gas from the field to the end-user can be fraught. Public Service thus benefits in being near the large Appalachian Marcellus and Utica reserves.

Company Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group has a market capitalization of $30.0 billion - up 20% from a year ago - and an enterprise value of $45.3 billion. It comprises two major parts: a) Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G, not to be confused with shorthand PSEG or PEG for the parent company) retails gas and electricity in New Jersey and is regulated by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, and b) Power, which owns power generation assets throughout the country and generates power for PSE&G and others.

Public Service Enterprise Group also owns PSEG Long Island, which operates Long Island’s transmission and distribution system.

The company is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, and has 13,100 full-time employees. Its chairman, president, and chief executive officer is Ralph Izzo.

The utility segment, PSE&G, supplies natural gas to 1.8 million customers in northern New Jersey and electricity to 2.3 million customers in a 2600-square mile service area across New Jersey.

The power segment operates a range of generation facilities: nuclear, coal, gas, oil, solar, and renewables. Its generation capacity from nuclear, coal, gas, and oil is 11,500 megawatts.

Resource Advantage

Public Service Enterprise Group continues its significant advantage of location near the massive Appalachian natural gas fields. (Despite the geologic presence of shales in New York, no drilling is taking place there. Drilling occurs in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.) This gas is available for sale both directly to PSE&G’s natural gas customers and as a generation fuel for electricity.

Appalachian gas is not locked into a southwest-to-northeast flow: pipelines have been developed to also send it west, south, and into coastal export terminals. But as the map suggests, the short transport distance from Pennsylvania to New Jersey is economic and convenient.

(Image Credit: Caiman Energy)

In the first diagram below, growth of Marcellus volumes is shown in green and Utica volumes are shown in orange.

The second diagram shows that natural gas prices - here the standard Henry Hub, Louisiana price - have been generally less than $3.00/million British Thermal Units (MMBTUs) for the past four years.

(Credit: Business Insider, left axis is $/million BTUs)

Still, pipeline and midstream infrastructure is everything for natural gas. In the space of a few months, we witnessed record highs and lows for natural gas: $200/MMBTU in Sumas, Washington, because of cold weather, a pipeline rupture, and compressor problems, and -$9.00/MMBTU (yes, minus) at the west Texas Waha hub due to too much associated Permian natural gas and not enough nearby pipelines and markets.

Public Service Enterprise Group’s Competitors

Public Service Enterprise Group is part of the 15-stock, price-weighted Dow Jones Utility Average Index (DJU). Although regulated utilities each have their own territories and so don’t compete directly, they do compete for investment. Other diversified utilities in the index are Sempra Energy (SRE), Exelon Corp. (EXC), CenterPoint Energy (CNP), and NiSource Inc. (NI).

Operations and Strategy

Public Service notes about two-thirds of its 2018 operating revenue was from PSE&G (the regulated utility) and one-third from Power (unregulated generation). The company estimates that for 2019 the mix may approach 75%-25% between PSE&G and Power, respectively.

As the map below shows, PSE&G’s primary service area runs diagonally across New Jersey, with the gas and electric service territories overlapping in some areas but not all. Electricity sales grew what the company itself calls "modestly" 0.3%/year between 2014 and 2018, and natural gas sales grew 1.7%/year over the same time period.

(Source: Powersetter.com)

Very little of the utility's sales are industrial: only 9% of electricity and 4% of natural gas. Electricity sales comprise 58% commercial and 33% residential, while the reverse is true for natural gas: 38% commercial and 58% residential.

(Credit: Public Service Enterprise Group and Starks Energy Economics, LLC)

While the power division has a range of capacity, as shown above, in 2018 actual generation sources differed quite a bit. Excluding pumped storage, solar, and fossil fuel in Hawaii, which totaled less than 2.5%, the mix fell much more toward nuclear at 56%. (In the second generation mix chart, natural gas and oil are grouped together.) Investors may appreciate that utilities and regulators are increasingly valuing nuclear generation as an environmental boon, since it is zero-carbon.

(Credit: Public Service Enterprise Group and Starks Energy Economics, LLC)

Public Service Enterprise Group plans a $12-17 billion capital program over 2910-2023 to modernize its aging pipes, among other goals. The company has said it has 4000 miles of cast-iron pipes, more than any other utility. These pre-1960 pipes are 25% of its mileage but the source of 65% of its leaks.

In comments on 2018 results, Ralph Izzo pointed out, “We achieved important regulatory and policy objectives during 2019 including the settlement of PSE&G’s distribution base rate case, supporting the economic viability of our New Jersey nuclear units with the state’s passage of Zero Emission Certificates (ZECs) that recognize their carbon free attributes”. Regulatory support for the company’s nuclear plants had been a key financial uncertainty last year.

Company Governance

As of April 1, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ranked Public Service’s overall governance as a 4, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (6), shareholder rights (5), and compensation (2). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

At mid-March, 2019, shorted shares were 2.0% of floated shares.

Insiders own a negligible 0.09% of the outstanding stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group’s Stock and Financial Highlights

Public Service Enterprise Group’s April 10, 2019, closing price was $59.47/share, near its 52-week high of $60.36/share and at 97% of its one-year target price of $61.54. This closing price gives the company a market capitalization of $30.0 billion, up 20% from $24.9 billion a year ago. Its enterprise value is $45.5 billion.

Public Service’s 2018 operating revenues were $9.7 billion, ahead of 2017 operating revenues of $9.1 billion. Its expenses and offsets were lower, so that in 2018 pre-tax income was $1.86 billion, much more than 2017’s pre-tax income of $1.27 billion.

However, the company recorded a large income tax benefit in 2017 of $306 million compared to income tax cost of -$417 million in 2018, for a total negative tax cost delta of -$723 million, so 2018’s net income of $1.44 billion was behind 2017’s $1.57 billion. This equated to 2018 earnings per share of $2.83 compared to $3.10 in 2017.

Its just-increased dividend of $1.88 per share gives a yield of 3.2% at the current stock price. Public Service Enterprise Group’s trailing price-to-earnings ratio is 21 at 2018’s earnings per share of $2.83. Analysts’ average estimate for 2019 EPS is $3.25/share, yielding a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3.

The company’s return on assets was 3.4% and its return on equity was 10.2%.

Public Service has liabilities (current and noncurrent liabilities and long-term debt) of $30.9 billion and assets of $45.3 billion, giving it a liability-to-asset ratio of 68%.

Data by YCharts

Its average analyst rating from fifteen analysts is 1.9-2.2, centered at “Buy”.

On December 30, 2018, the company’s top four institutional holders were BlackRock (9.2%), Vanguard (7.9%), Capital World Investors (6.9%), and State Street (5.2%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market. Numerous hedge funds have also bought shares of Public Service Enterprise Group.

Notes on Valuation, Beta, and Interest Rates

Public Service Enterprise Group’s beta is 0.46: its stock moves with the overall market but not as sharply, as is typical for utilities.

The company’s market value per share is more than two times its book value of $28.53/share, indicating positive market sentiment.

The Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates steady for at least the next few months, a positive for PEG and all utilities. Two benefits: steady costs for debt in a debt-majority capital structure - 68% in the case of Public Service Enterprise Group - and a better position in the competition for investors looking for yield.

Recommendation

Despite its high price, I continue to recommend Public Service Enterprise Group to investors looking for dividends in a moderate-beta stock.

I also recommend it to investors who may want to offset a long position in Appalachian natural gas, or simply to those who see the benefits from a company with such a large resource - feedstock, if you will - at its doorstep.

