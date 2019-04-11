What To Do About The Southern Company?

The shares remain near fair value, even near highs. Given some near-term headwinds, an entry point near $45 would be an ideal entry point.

The Vogtle power plant expansion project recently received more federal loan guarantees from President Trump. This signals that the project is essentially too big to fail at this point.

Shares of electric utility The Southern Company (SO) have come back strong after a market pullback saw shares drop to $43 per share. Since then, shares have recovered all the way to just under $52 per share. While the stock is clearly not as attractively priced as it was months ago, The Southern Company still offers a dividend yield in line with historical norms. The company is well diversified, and its infamous and ongoing nuclear power plant project recently received additional loan guarantees from the Trump Administration - a sign that the Vogtle plant has become "too big to fail." The plant's eventual completion of its 3rd and 4th units (2021?) will unlock enormous capacity for The Southern Company and earnings growth as the company can begin to recover from what have been enormous costs (the project has overrun its initial budget by more than 100%, totaling more than $27 billion to date).

Dividend Remains Attractive

The stock's recent appreciation has sent the yield lower. While that may turn off some short-term investors, the stock's current yield of 4.62% is still attractive in the grand scheme of things.

Source: YCharts

The stock's dividend yield in 2018 was its highest level since the recession a decade ago. It's not that shares have become over-priced, it is that from a yield standpoint The Southern Company was a bargain until after Christmas. The current yield is right in line with The Southern Company's median yield over the past decade of 4.63%. This yield is almost twice what income-seeking investors can currently fetch with 10-year US treasuries yielding 2.47%.

Considering the company's payout ratio of approximately 80% of 2019's guided earnings, dividend growth is likely to remain muted for the near future. Increases over the past couple of years have been just over 3%. The Southern Company has raised its dividend each of the past 18 years. Management is projecting earnings to grow between 4% and 6% over time, so the payout ratio will slowly unwind over the long term. Earnings are stagnant at the moment (midpoint of 2019 guidance is just $0.02 higher than 2017 actual earnings), but long-term investors should remain focused on the eventual payout of the Vogtle plant.

Vogtle Is Too Big To Fail

When everything is said and done, most will look back at the Vogtle nuclear plant expansion project as a nightmare. The project has more than doubled its initial 2008 budget, and missed its original ETA by five years. Problems have been compounded in part by the bankruptcy of the Westinghouse division of Toshiba, the original builder of the units. Cost overruns for this project and a separate project forced bankruptcy in 2017.

Source: The Southern Company

This massive cost ($27 billion) has created a massive financial strain on the company, contributing to a leverage ratio of 6X EBITDA. This would normally be a treacherous debt level for most businesses, but given that the majority of The Southern Company's earnings are derived from regulated operations - the company's earnings stream is very stable. Even still, the company needs to address its balance sheet in the coming years.

Source: YCharts

Fortunately, management is not expecting any further incremental debt through 2021. Issued debt will be the result of actions to refinance upcoming maturities. As of the most recent update, the Vogtle project is approximately 74% complete. For those worried about a potential cancellation of the project, the Vogtle plant received a boost of confidence recently when the Trump Administration provided $3.7 billion in loan guarantees to help push the project forward. Combined with the Obama guarantees at the onset of the project, the exposure taxpayers face of $12 billion were the plant to fail, all but make sure that this plant is seen through to completion. Once finished, The Southern Company will have an asset that produces cheap electricity for decades. It will also be the largest generator of carbon-free electricity in the United States.

A Steady Business

The Vogtle plant will be a crown jewel to what is already a diverse utility business. The company generates power from a host of sources, with just 27% coming from coal - a source that is likely to continue phasing out as climate change concerns encourage cleaner sources such as natural gas and renewable sources.

Source: The Southern Company

The Southern Company is also geographically diverse with operations throughout the United States. This diversity hedges the company from localized disruptions such as natural disasters.

Source: The Southern Company

As mentioned earlier, 90% of The Southern Company's earnings stem from regulated utilities. This gives the company the ability to steadily grow its cash streams as it negotiates rate hikes in return for massive expenditures on infrastructure. While the company certainly isn't the fastest-growing utility out there, it has the tools to provide steady growth over the long term with a high degree of safety.

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, we already noted that the dividend's yield is in line with its decade median number - despite a good-sized run in the share price. But what about earnings? The company is projecting 2019 earnings at a $3.04 midpoint. The resulting P/E ratio of 17X earnings is still less than the stock's ten-year median earnings multiple of 18.4X.

This isn't to say that the stock is "cheap." We see the current stock price as approximately "fair value." The Southern Company's growth has stalled out over the past few years, and the balance sheet and dividend payout ratio are both stretched. Currently, investors can lock in a 4.62% yielding dividend that will grow at 3-4% over the coming years. This makes The Southern Company a great income generator with a large boost coming down the road in the form of a functioning Vogtle plant. Long-term investors will need to continue waiting as the Vogtle project is still several years out.

We aren't penalizing The Southern Company quite as much as a non-utility for the high debt and dividend payout because the company's cash streams are so reliable. Given the short-term headwinds, we feel that a 15X multiple, resulting in a share price of $45 per share and dividend yield of 5.33% would be a great entry point.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.