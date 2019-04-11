The Most Pervasive Valuation Extreme In Stock Market History

Summary

Just over a year ago, I wrote "The Fantastic Four That Make FANG Look Tame," highlighting four stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average that had dramatically outperformed some of the most popular growth names in the market and had soared to their highest valuations in history in the process.

To me, this clearly suggested that the euphoria towards owning stocks was not confined to a select group of tech stars. It was far broader than that.

But there's a better way of making this point. And that is to simply note that the median valuation of all the stocks currently among the Dow Industrials has recently soared to a record high.

In fact, it's now more than 20% higher than it was at the peak of the dotcom mania.

Median valuations in other indexes show the same result.