Boeing could go through a period of lower earnings revisions, multiple compression, and the stock could ultimately decline to the $255-300 level.

Boeing: Still Not Safe To Buy

Boeing (BA) has been under significant pressure following a second deadly crash involving another one of its new 737 MAX airplanes. Shares are down by about 17% from all-time highs, yet this is no time to buy the dip.

A second crash in less than five months is deeply troubling, and evidence collected suggests that the 737 Max may become abnormally difficult to control for some pilots in certain situations. Orders are already being canceled, and lawsuits are stacking up. At the same time, Boeing is far from cheap, and is trading at 23 times trailing earnings.

Moreover, revenue and earnings estimates are still too high. 737 sales are falling off a cliff and EPS could very plausibly decline YoY. Earnings estimates will likely need to come down going forward, and Q1 could be a big miss.

With the extraordinary amount of uncertainty surrounding Boeing, the stock should be trading at a lower multiple, implying that the company's stock price may decline further to better reflect Boeing's current predicament.

737 Orders Fall Off a Cliff

In today's global world of 24-hour a day media coverage, perception is everything, and if a product is not perceived as being safe, it will lose market share. This is what is happening to Boeing's 737 jet right now.

The company recently reported that orders for its popular 737 jet crashed by about 74% YoY from 122 in Q1 2018 to only 32 in Q1 2019. At around $100 million a plane, this represents about a $9 billion decline in revenues on a YoY basis.

In addition, it will cost Boeing an estimated $500 million to "fix" the problem with its grounded 737 jets, but the estimated figure doesn't appear to factor in extensive lawsuits, and could grow to be a lot more.

Q1 Could be a Big Miss

Boeing is set to report Q1 earnings on April 24th, and analysts are expecting $24 billion in revenues (consensus estimate), a 2.6% increase YoY. However, with such a steep decline in 737 sales, revenues could come in much lower, likely towards the bottom end of the range, around $21 billion. This would be a decline of around 10% on a YoY basis.

Additionally, EPS estimates are for $3.64 in Q1, which is in line with last year. However, the EPS figure will likely also be negatively impacted by far worse than expected 737 orders, and the company could report towards the lower-end range here as well, around $2.75-3.00 per share. This would translate to a 17.5-24.5% YoY drop.

Full-Year Consensus Estimates Likely too High

For the full year, consensus EPS estimates are at $18.16 right now, a YoY increase of 13.5%. If Boeing could hit this target, the stock would be trading at around 20 times forward earnings right now. However, this is likely only wishful thinking, as there is no guarantee 737 orders won't erode further in Q2 and later on in the year as well.

In fact, we are already in Q2, and the entire world fleet of around 400 737 Max jets is still grounded. Moreover, a solution to the problem does not appear to be in sight, and the scale of the problem is much larger than anything Boeing has had to deal with in the past.

Cancelations are abundant, as Indonesian airline Garuda recently canceled an order for 50 planes, an order worth about $4.9 billion. Also, it's not only about cancelations. What about the enormous lawsuits the company is about to be blanketed with following weeks and possibly months of lost revenues by the airlines?

Right now, it is estimated that airlines just in the U.S. alone are experiencing roughly $60 million in lost revenues each day due to the grounding of their 737 Max fleets. One month at $60 million per day equates to roughly $1.8 billion in revenue losses for U.S. airlines alone.

What if the grounding persists? What if Boeing introduces a "software fix" and another accident occurs? Naturally, we all hope nothing of this sort happens; however, the point is that there is an irregular amount of uncertainty surrounding Boeing right now, too much to look at the recent 17% decline as any kind of meaningful buying opportunity.

Some analysts have brought down their estimates substantially for full-year 2019; unfortunately many have not. Nevertheless, the lower-end of the EPS estimate range for this year is now only $11.80, which if right would imply the stock is currently trading at an astronomical 31.3 times forward earnings.

Now, Boeing's earnings may not decline this far, but I also think $20 or $18 estimates are far too optimistic. When all is said and done, Boeing could earn around $13-15 this year, which would put its current forward multiple at 24.6-28.5; certainly not cheap.

In fact, this appears extremely high for a company in Boeing's predicament. In my view, Boeing should be trading closer to 17-20 times lowered forward earnings estimates. So, even if we use the higher end of my 2019 EPS estimates $15, and apply a 17-20 times forward multiple, we arrive at a stock price of $255-300. Right now, Boeing is trading at around $370 at more than 20 times current 2019 consensus EPS estimates.

Profit Over People?

Amongst a growing number of claims on behalf of the victims who perished in the recent 737 Max tragedies, the family of one American man cites corporate greed and serious misconduct as reasons ultimately responsible for the crashes.

The lawsuit alleges Boeing failed to inform pilots of the risks and dangers associated with its anti-stall system MCAS. Furthermore, it alleges that Boeing actively concealed the defects concerning the system, and therefore demonstrated a conscious disregard for human lives.

The 737 Max may be "a new plane", yet it is built atop of decades-old technology. The 737 Max is essentially an updated version of the 737-passenger jet introduced to the market more than 50 years ago.

Boeing has enjoyed various competitive advantages by updating the plane rather than starting from scratch. Airlines didn't have to retrain pilots to fly new planes, and it was much faster and cheaper to redesign and recertify the new jets for Boeing.

Yet, the "patchwork" plane left pilots without certain safety features that could prove key in a crisis situation. In fact, the 737 is the only modern Boeing jet without an electronic alert system that explains what is malfunctioning and why. Instead, pilots are expected to check a manual. How's that for modern safety measures in commercial aviation?

The Bottom Line: If You Won't Fly it, Don't Buy it

In the end, Boeing will likely sort out the problems with the 737 Max. However, with so many unknowns in the equation, it is simply too early to say "buy the dip now". The impact to Boeing's brand, image, revenues, and earnings could be much worse than many market participants envision.

In fact, both revenue and EPS estimates are likely to come down for this year and possibly for 2020 as well. With slower revenue growth, Boeing should not be trading at such a frothy valuation, and as earnings estimates decline, a multiple compression could occur.

Ultimately, Boeing could decline to around the $255-300 level over the next several months. This would be a much better time to revisit the stock and contemplate going long the company's shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.